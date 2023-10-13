Perak Corporation Berhad (KLSE:PRKCORP) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at Perak Corporation Berhad (KLSE:PRKCORP) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Perak Corporation Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = RM57m ÷ (RM537m - RM236m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Perak Corporation Berhad has an ROCE of 19%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Infrastructure industry average of 11% it's much better.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Perak Corporation Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is Perak Corporation Berhad's ROCE Trending?

It's great to see that Perak Corporation Berhad has started to generate some pre-tax earnings from prior investments. While the business is profitable now, it used to be incurring losses on invested capital five years ago. In regards to capital employed, Perak Corporation Berhad is using 34% less capital than it was five years ago, which on the surface, can indicate that the business has become more efficient at generating these returns. Perak Corporation Berhad could be selling under-performing assets since the ROCE is improving.

In another part of our analysis, we noticed that the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets decreased to 44%, which broadly means the business is relying less on its suppliers or short-term creditors to fund its operations. So shareholders would be pleased that the growth in returns has mostly come from underlying business performance. Nevertheless, there are some potential risks the company is bearing with current liabilities that high, so just keep that in mind.

Our Take On Perak Corporation Berhad's ROCE

In the end, Perak Corporation Berhad has proven it's capital allocation skills are good with those higher returns from less amount of capital. And since the stock has fallen 45% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

