U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,957.25
    -35.68 (-0.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,536.70
    -211.16 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,196.22
    -127.11 (-1.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,861.25
    -21.49 (-1.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.21
    -3.75 (-4.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,774.70
    +5.30 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    22.08
    +0.41 (+1.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0332
    -0.0025 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8650
    +0.0520 (+1.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1755
    -0.0085 (-0.72%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.8920
    +1.1370 (+0.82%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,395.77
    -19.51 (-0.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    384.82
    +10.53 (+2.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.17
    +67.13 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,963.47
    -300.10 (-1.06%)
     

Peraso Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results

Peraso, Inc.
·14 min read
Peraso, Inc.

Total Revenue Increased 63% Year-over-Year; Ended Quarter with Record Order Backlog

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2022 / Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) ("Peraso" or the "Company"), a leader in mmWave technology, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Management Commentary
Peraso's CEO, Ron Glibbery, stated, "We've continued to experience strong customer demand for our mmWave solutions, which contributed to another quarter of year-over-year growth. However, third quarter revenue was lower than we previously expected, as we were unable to recognize revenue on certain orders that shipped to a customer late in the quarter. We are working closely with this customer and expect to recognize the associated revenue in the fourth quarter.

"Beyond this customer-specific issue, we continue to benefit from incremental traction in the fixed wireless access market, which has demonstrated sustained momentum despite the current macroeconomic environment. We also see strong interest from multiple customer prospects for our recently introduced 5G mmWave solution targeting customer premise applications with carriers. During the quarter, we demonstrated this highly integrated, dual-band 5G beamformer IC, at multiple prominent industry events. Moreover, we recently made key additions to the Peraso team in support of further expanding commercial engagements with both prospective customers and partners. Together with our existing order backlog, we have good visibility into future demand and expect to resume sequential growth in the fourth quarter."

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Total net revenue for the third quarter of 2022 was $3.3 million, compared with $4.3 million in the prior quarter and $2.0 million in the same quarter a year ago. Product revenue for the third quarter of 2022 was $3.1 million, compared with $4.1 million in the prior quarter and $1.4 million in the year ago period. The sequential decrease in revenue was attributable to approximately $1.1 million of product shipments for which the Company was unable to recognize revenue during the third quarter. The year-over-year revenue growth was driven by increased demand and shipments of memory IC products.

GAAP gross margin for the third quarter of 2022 was 39.3%, compared with 34.7% in the prior quarter and 54.5% in the same quarter a year ago. On a non-GAAP basis, gross margin for the third quarter of 2022 was 50.2%, compared with 43.0% in the prior quarter and 54.5% in the same quarter a year ago. Gross margin in the third quarter reflected revenue mix, which included increased volume shipments of the Company's memory IC products.

Total operating expenses on a GAAP basis for the third quarter of 2022 were $5.3 million, which included a $2.6 million gain related to a license and asset sale accounted for as a reduction of operating expenses in accordance with GAAP, compared with $8.5 million in the prior quarter and $4.4 million in the third quarter of 2021. Operating expenses on a non-GAAP basis for the third quarter of 2022, which exclude stock-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets, were $5.1 million compared with $8.4 million in the prior quarter. Non-GAAP operating expenses in the third quarter 0f 2021, which also excluded certain business combination transaction costs, was $3.9 million.

GAAP net loss for the third quarter of 2022 was $4.0 million, or ($0.20) per share, compared with a net loss of $7.0 million, or ($0.36) per share, in the prior quarter and a net loss of $3.8 million, or ($0.73) per share, in the third quarter 0f 2021.

Non-GAAP net loss for the third quarter of 2022 was $2.0 million, or ($0.10) per share, compared with a net loss of $4.8 million, or ($0.24) per share, in the prior quarter and a net loss of $2.5 million, or ($0.47) per share, in the third quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2022 was negative $1.8 million, compared with a negative $4.5 million in the prior quarter and a negative $1.4 million in the same quarter last year.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results and GAAP net loss to Adjusted EBITDA is provided in the financial statement tables following the text of this press release.

Business Outlook
The Company expects total net revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 to be in the range of $3.8 million to $4.1 million, which excludes approximately $1.1 million in anticipated revenue recognition associated with previous product shipments to a customer.

Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Information
Ron Glibbery, CEO, and Jim Sullivan, CFO, will host a conference call and webcast with slides today, November 14, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

Date: Monday, November 14, 2022
Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time)
Conference Call Number: 1-888-506-0062
International Call Number: +1-973-528-0011
Pass Code: 360522
Webcast and Slides: Click Here

For those unable to listen to the live Web broadcast, it will be archived on the Company's website, and can be accessed by visiting the Company's investor page at www.perasoinc.com. A replay of the conference call will also be available through November 28, 2022, and can be accessed by calling 1-877-481-4010, and using passcode 46803. International callers should dial 1-919-882-2331 and enter the same passcode at the prompt. Any supporting materials referenced during the live broadcast will be made available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website following the conclusion of the conference call.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement Peraso's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, Peraso uses non-GAAP financial measures that exclude from the statement of operations the effects of stock-based compensation,amortization of reported intangible assets, business combination transaction costs, the change in fair value of warrant liability, a deemed dividend on inducement of conversion of Class C preferred shares, accretion of preferred shares presented as dividends, and the effect of foreign exchange on preferred shares. Peraso's management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors and other interested persons because they are one of the primary indicators that Peraso's management uses for planning and forecasting future performance. The press release also makes reference to and reconciles GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders and adjusted EBITDA, which the Company defines as GAAP net income (loss) before interest expense, income tax provision, and depreciation and amortization, as well as stock-based compensation, amortization of reported intangible assets, business combination transaction costs and the change in fair value of warrant liability. Management believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures that exclude these items is useful to investors because management does not consider these charges part of the day-to-day business or reflective of the core operational activities of the Company that are within the control of management or that would be used to evaluate management's operating performance.

Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP results, which are provided in tables below the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations to those financial statements should be carefully evaluated. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies. For additional information regarding these non-GAAP financial measures, and management's explanation of why it considers such measures to be useful, refer to the Form 8-K dated November 14, 2022, that the Company filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements about the Company, including, without limitation, the Company's expectations regarding growth prospects for the Company's products and the Company's 2022 revenue and gross margin trends. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results and trends may differ materially from historical results or those projected in any such forward-looking statements depending on a variety of factors. These factors include, but are not limited, to the following:

  • the timing of customer orders and product shipments;

  • risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including public health requirements in response to the outbreak of COVID-19 and the impact on the Company's business and operations, which is evolving and beyond the Company's control, members of the Company's management team or a significant number of its employee base becoming ill with COVID-19, changes in government regulations and mandates to address COVID-19 that may adversely impact the Company's ability to continue to operate without disruption, a significant decline in global macroeconomic conditions that have an adverse impact on the Company's business and financial results and component shortages and increased lead times that may negatively impact the Company's ability to ship its products;

  • inflationary risks;

  • customer concentrations and length of billing and collection cycles, which may be impacted in the event of a global recession or economic downturn;

  • lengthy sales cycle;

  • ability to enhance our existing proprietary technologies and develop new technologies;

  • achieving additional design wins for our IC and module products through the acceptance and adoption of our architecture and interface protocols by potential customers and their suppliers;

  • difficulties and delays in the production, testing and marketing of our ICs and modules;

  • reliance on our manufacturing partners to assist successfully with the fabrication of our ICs and production of our modules;

  • availability of quantities of ICs and components for our modules supplied by our manufacturing partners at a competitive cost;

  • level of intellectual property protection provided by our patents, the expenses and other consequences of litigation, including intellectual property infringement litigation, to which we may be or may become a party from time to time;

  • vigor and growth of markets served by our customers and our operations; and

  • other risks identified in the Company's public filings it makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Peraso does not intend to update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law, even as new information becomes available or other events occur in the future.

About Peraso Inc.
Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ: PRSO) is a pioneer in high performance 5G mmWave wireless technology, offering chipsets, modules, software and IP. Peraso supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, immersive video and factory automation. In addition, Peraso's solutions for data and telecom networks focus on Accelerating Data Intelligence and Multi-Access Edge Computing, providing end-to-end solutions from the edge to the centralized core and into the cloud. For additional information, please visit www.perasoinc.com.

Company Contact:
Jim Sullivan, CFO
Peraso Inc.
P: 408-418-7500
E: jsullivan@perasoinc.com

Investor Relations Contacts:
Shelton Group
Leanne K. Sievers | Brett Perry
P: 949-224-3874 | 214-272-0070
E: sheltonir@sheltongroup.com

PERASO INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Net Revenue





Product

$

3,060

$

1,389

$

10,384

$

3,016

Royalty and other

234

629

597

800

Total net revenue

3,294

2,018

10,981

3,816

Cost of Net Revenue

2,000

919

6,747

1,973

Gross Profit

1,294

1,099

4,234

1,843

Operating Expenses

Research and development

4,509

2,696

15,638

8,375

Selling, general and administrative

3,353

1,746

8,936

4,852

Gain on license and asset sale

(2,557

)

-

(2,557

)

-

Total operating expenses

5,305

4,442

22,017

13,227

Loss from operations

(4,011

)

(3,343

)

(17,783

)

(11,384

)

Other income (expense), net

3

(478

)

(22

)

(2,023

)

Net loss

$

(4,008

)

$

(3,821

)

$

(17,805

)

$

(13,407

)

Net loss per share

.

Basic and diluted

$

(0.20

)

$

(0.73

)

$

(0.89

)

$

(2.55

)

Shares used in computing net loss per share

Basic and diluted

20,039

5,258

19,950

5,250

PERASO INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, unaudited)

September 30,

December 31,

2022

2021

Assets



Current assets:



Cash, cash equivalents and investments

$

3,923

$

15,160

Accounts receivable, net

1,636

2,436

Inventories

5,271

3,824

Tax credits and receivables

1,076

1,099

Deferred cost of net revenue

600

-

Prepaid expenses and other

918

1,159

Total current assets

13,424

23,678

Long-term investments

-

2,928

Property and equipment, net

2,058

2,349

Intangible assets, net

6,803

8,355

Goodwill

9,946

9,946

Right-of-use lease assets

1,181

617

Other

129

78

Total assets

$

33,541

$

47,951

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

1,744

$

1,937

Deferred revenue

219

375

Short-term lease liability

633

379

Accrued expenses and other

1,867

2,903

Total current liabilities

4,463

5,594

Lease liabilities

554

288

Total liabilities

5,017

5,882

Stockholders' equity

28,524

42,069

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

33,541

$

47,951

PERASO INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Loss and Net Loss Per Share
(In thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

GAAP net loss

$

(4,008

)

$

(3,821

)

$

(17,805

)

$

(13,407

)

Stock-based compensation expense

-Research and development

854

704

2,575

2,151

-Selling, general and administrative

593

444

1,782

1,310

Total stock-based compensation expense

1,447

1,148

4,357

3,461

Amortization of intangibles (1)

-Cost of net revenue

358

-

1,074

-

-Selling, general and administrative

160

-

479

-

Total amortization of intangible assets

518

-

1,553

-

Business combination transaction costs (2)

-

505

-

1,137

Change in fair value of warrant liability

-

(324

)

-

(113

)

Non-GAAP net loss

$

(2,043

)

$

(2,492

)

$

(11,895

)

$

(8,922

)

GAAP net loss per share

$

(0.20

)

$

(0.73

)

$

(0.89

)

$

(2.55

)

Reconciling items

-Stock-based compensation expense

0.07

0.22

0.22

0.66

-Amortization of intangible assets (1)

0.03

-

0.08

-

-Business combination transaction costs (2)

-

0.10

-

0.22

-Change in fair value of warrant liability

-

(0.06

)

-

(0.02

)

Non-GAAP net loss per share

$

(0.10

)

$

(0.47

)

$

(0.59

)

$

(1.69

)

Shares used in computing non-GAAP net loss per share

Basic and diluted

20,039

5,258

19,950

5,250

(1) Non-cash charges for amortization of intangibles arising from aquired assets. These charges are included in cost of net revenue and selling, general and administrative expenses.
(2) Business combination transaction costs are included in selling, general and administrative expenses.

PERASO INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Margin to Non-GAAP Gross Margin
(In thousands, except percentages; unaudited)

Three Months
Ended


Nine Months
Ended

GAAP gross profit

$

1,294

39.3

%

$

4,234

38.5

%

Reconciling items:

-Amortization of intangibles

358

10.9

%

1,074

9.8

%

Non-GAAP gross profit

$

1,652

50.2

%

$

5,308

48.3

%

PERASO INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information
(In thousands; unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Reconciliation of GAAP loss and adjusted EBITDA





GAAP net loss

$

(4,008

)

$

(3,821

)

$

(17,805

)

$

(13,407

)

Stock-based compensation expense

-Research and development

854

704

2,575

2,151

-Selling, general and administrative

593

444

1,782

1,310

Stock-based compensation expense

1,447

1,148

4,357

3,461

Amortization of intangibles (1)

518

-

1,553

-

Business combination transaction costs (2)

-

505

-

1,137

Change in fair value of warrant liability

-

(324

)

-

(113

)

Non-GAAP net loss

(2,043

)

(2,492

)

(11,895

)

(8,922

)

EBITDA adjustments:

Depreciation and amortization

232

250

736

783

Interest expense (3)

5

870

11

2,170

Adjusted EBITDA

$

(1,806

)

$

(1,372

)

$

(11,148

)

$

(5,969

)

(1) Non-cash charges for amortization of intangibles arising from aquired assets. These charges are included in cost of net revenue and selling, general and administrative expenses.
(2) Business combination transaction costs are included in selling, general and administrative expenses.
(3) Includes amortization of debt discount.

SOURCE: Peraso, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/725648/Peraso-Announces-Third-Quarter-2022-Results

Recommended Stories

  • Fallen FTX Founder Cheated to Make More Money on His Platform

    Sam Bankman-Fried used an old trick to make more money on his crypto exchange FTX, according to the Wall Street Journal.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Berkshire Hathaway Bought Taiwan Semiconductor In Q3, Sold These Stocks

    Investing legend Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought Taiwan Semiconductor in Q3 and added to several positions.

  • 11 Best Materials Dividend Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article we present the list of 11 Best Materials Dividend Stocks To Buy Now. Click to skip ahead and see the 5 Best Materials Dividend Stocks To Buy Now. Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM), Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW), and Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) represent a diverse selection of some of the best materials dividend stocks to buy […]

  • Lockheed Martin loses billions in stock value amid fake Twitter accounts, tweets

    The Fortune 500 company was one of a few brands that fell victim to Twitter's altered verification policy.

  • Why Carvana Is Crashing Into the Ditch Again Today

    Shares of online used car dealer Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) are careening out of control again, falling 14.3% at 11:14 a.m. ET on Monday, continuing their sharp, downward spiral that began after it reported less-than-stellar third-quarter earnings. Carvana received a bit of a reprieve last week. The stock spiked higher on Friday after a better-than-expected inflation report suggested the Federal Reserve might ease up on its interest rate hikes, which would make financing a car (and Carvana's own debt) not as expensive as feared.

  • Dividend Kings List by Yield: Top 25 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss top 25 Dividend Kings by yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their performance in the past, and go directly to read Dividend Kings List by Yield: Top 10 Stocks. Dividend Kings are the stocks that have raised their dividends for at least 50 straight years […]

  • Algonquin Power & Utilities Third Quarter 2022 Earnings: Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Lags

    Algonquin Power & Utilities ( TSE:AQN ) Third Quarter 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: US$666.7m (up 26...

  • Berkshire Hathaway Reports Taiwan Semiconductor, Jefferies Stakes in Latest 13F

    Warren Buffett's company [spent $9 billion](https://www.wsj.com/articles/berkshire-hathaway-bought-9-billion-in-stock-in-third-quarter-11668445013) buying stocks in the three months through September, according to its latest 13F filing. Here's what it bought: + 60 million shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (a new position) + 5.8 million shares of American building materials manufacturer Louisiana-Pacific (a new position) + 433,558 shares of Jefferies Financial (a new position) + Be

  • Here's How Target (TGT) Looks Placed Ahead of Q3 Earnings

    Target's (TGT) third-quarter top-line results are likely to reflect its focus on enhancing omnichannel capacities, remodeling stores and expanding same-day delivery options.

  • 20 Biggest Electric Vehicle Companies in the World

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 20 biggest electric vehicle companies in the world. For more companies, head on over to 5 Biggest Electric Vehicle Companies in the World. Courtesy of Elon Musk and Tesla, the electric vehicle segment has become one of the hottest in the world. While electric cars […]

  • Cathie Wood's Shocking Purchase of an Old-School Stock

    Celebrity money manager Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, focuses on young technology companies that she views as disruptors. To be sure, it's also a company that has performed well in recent years under a highly-regarded chief executive. The company is General Motors , and the CEO is Mary Barra.

  • 10 Best 52-Week Low Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article we present the list of 10 Best 52-Week Low Stocks To Buy Now. Click to skip ahead and see the 5 Best 52-Week Low Stocks To Buy Now. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) are three of the biggest companies in the world that have all hit 52-week […]

  • ‘Hold Fire,’ Says Jim Cramer on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    After last week’s better-than-expected October inflation data, stocks saw broad gains. The tech-heavy NASDAQ led the way with a jump of 7.67%, and the S&P 500 was more than 5% up at the end of the week. Gains like that can spread out, and cloud stocks were among the NASDAQ’s best performers. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, points out that this sharp rally gives investors a chance to clear the chaff out of their cloud stock portfolios and focus on high-quality names

  • Why Aurora Cannabis and Tilray -- but Not Curaleaf -- Wilted on Monday

    Marijuana stocks as a class rallied strongly last week as investors found good news in the earnings reports of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) and Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) -- and perhaps a bit of hope for federal marijuana reform after Democrats' stronger-than-expected showing in the midterm elections. While they initially rose strongly -- by as much as 5% in early trading Monday -- marijuana stocks have given back most of those gains. For example, as of 10:15 a.m. ET, Canopy was still up 0.7%, but Aurora was trading down 0.7%.

  • Home Depot, Lowe's Report Earnings Amid Housing Recession Risk

    Home Depot and Lowe's report Q3 earnings Tuesday and Wednesday, providing insight into the deepening housing recession.

  • 10 Most Promising Gene Therapy Companies to Watch

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten most promising gene therapy companies to watch. For more companies, take a look at 5 Most Promising Gene Therapy Companies to Watch. Gene therapy is a revolutionary new technology that has followed the growing advances in computing power. The human body is estimated to […]

  • AMD stock pops on Wall Street upgrades

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses the rise in stock for AMD after Baird and UBS analysts upgraded the semiconductor company to Outperform.

  • Kevin O’Leary Says Comments From Gensler Killed His Attempts to Help Save FTX

    The prolific entrepreneur discusses his last conversation with Sam Bankman-Fried the day before FTX went bankrupt and why its collapse isn’t the end for crypto.

  • Does XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) Have the Potential to Rally 310% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?

    The mean of analysts' price targets for XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) points to a 310.4% upside in the stock. While this highly sought-after metric has not proven reasonably effective, strong agreement among analysts in raising earnings estimates does indicate an upside in the stock.

  • Got $5,000? Here Are 3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

    This year's tremendous market volatility led some investors to give up on stocks altogether. Many real estate dividend stocks are still battling rising interest rates and high inflation, making their beaten-down share prices indicators that this is a fantastic time to snap up high-yielding income stocks at a discount. A $5,000 investment in key dividend stocks could lead to hundreds of dollars in income each year with growth opportunities ahead.