Peraso Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results

Total Revenue Increased 63% Year-over-Year; Ended Quarter with Record Order Backlog

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2022 / Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) ("Peraso" or the "Company"), a leader in mmWave technology, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Management Commentary

Peraso's CEO, Ron Glibbery, stated, "We've continued to experience strong customer demand for our mmWave solutions, which contributed to another quarter of year-over-year growth. However, third quarter revenue was lower than we previously expected, as we were unable to recognize revenue on certain orders that shipped to a customer late in the quarter. We are working closely with this customer and expect to recognize the associated revenue in the fourth quarter.

"Beyond this customer-specific issue, we continue to benefit from incremental traction in the fixed wireless access market, which has demonstrated sustained momentum despite the current macroeconomic environment. We also see strong interest from multiple customer prospects for our recently introduced 5G mmWave solution targeting customer premise applications with carriers. During the quarter, we demonstrated this highly integrated, dual-band 5G beamformer IC, at multiple prominent industry events. Moreover, we recently made key additions to the Peraso team in support of further expanding commercial engagements with both prospective customers and partners. Together with our existing order backlog, we have good visibility into future demand and expect to resume sequential growth in the fourth quarter."

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Total net revenue for the third quarter of 2022 was $3.3 million, compared with $4.3 million in the prior quarter and $2.0 million in the same quarter a year ago. Product revenue for the third quarter of 2022 was $3.1 million, compared with $4.1 million in the prior quarter and $1.4 million in the year ago period. The sequential decrease in revenue was attributable to approximately $1.1 million of product shipments for which the Company was unable to recognize revenue during the third quarter. The year-over-year revenue growth was driven by increased demand and shipments of memory IC products.

GAAP gross margin for the third quarter of 2022 was 39.3%, compared with 34.7% in the prior quarter and 54.5% in the same quarter a year ago. On a non-GAAP basis, gross margin for the third quarter of 2022 was 50.2%, compared with 43.0% in the prior quarter and 54.5% in the same quarter a year ago. Gross margin in the third quarter reflected revenue mix, which included increased volume shipments of the Company's memory IC products.

Total operating expenses on a GAAP basis for the third quarter of 2022 were $5.3 million, which included a $2.6 million gain related to a license and asset sale accounted for as a reduction of operating expenses in accordance with GAAP, compared with $8.5 million in the prior quarter and $4.4 million in the third quarter of 2021. Operating expenses on a non-GAAP basis for the third quarter of 2022, which exclude stock-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets, were $5.1 million compared with $8.4 million in the prior quarter. Non-GAAP operating expenses in the third quarter 0f 2021, which also excluded certain business combination transaction costs, was $3.9 million.

GAAP net loss for the third quarter of 2022 was $4.0 million, or ($0.20) per share, compared with a net loss of $7.0 million, or ($0.36) per share, in the prior quarter and a net loss of $3.8 million, or ($0.73) per share, in the third quarter 0f 2021.

Non-GAAP net loss for the third quarter of 2022 was $2.0 million, or ($0.10) per share, compared with a net loss of $4.8 million, or ($0.24) per share, in the prior quarter and a net loss of $2.5 million, or ($0.47) per share, in the third quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2022 was negative $1.8 million, compared with a negative $4.5 million in the prior quarter and a negative $1.4 million in the same quarter last year.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results and GAAP net loss to Adjusted EBITDA is provided in the financial statement tables following the text of this press release.

Business Outlook

The Company expects total net revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 to be in the range of $3.8 million to $4.1 million, which excludes approximately $1.1 million in anticipated revenue recognition associated with previous product shipments to a customer.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Peraso's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, Peraso uses non-GAAP financial measures that exclude from the statement of operations the effects of stock-based compensation,amortization of reported intangible assets, business combination transaction costs, the change in fair value of warrant liability, a deemed dividend on inducement of conversion of Class C preferred shares, accretion of preferred shares presented as dividends, and the effect of foreign exchange on preferred shares. Peraso's management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors and other interested persons because they are one of the primary indicators that Peraso's management uses for planning and forecasting future performance. The press release also makes reference to and reconciles GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders and adjusted EBITDA, which the Company defines as GAAP net income (loss) before interest expense, income tax provision, and depreciation and amortization, as well as stock-based compensation, amortization of reported intangible assets, business combination transaction costs and the change in fair value of warrant liability. Management believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures that exclude these items is useful to investors because management does not consider these charges part of the day-to-day business or reflective of the core operational activities of the Company that are within the control of management or that would be used to evaluate management's operating performance.

Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP results, which are provided in tables below the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations to those financial statements should be carefully evaluated. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies. For additional information regarding these non-GAAP financial measures, and management's explanation of why it considers such measures to be useful, refer to the Form 8-K dated November 14, 2022, that the Company filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements about the Company, including, without limitation, the Company's expectations regarding growth prospects for the Company's products and the Company's 2022 revenue and gross margin trends. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results and trends may differ materially from historical results or those projected in any such forward-looking statements depending on a variety of factors. These factors include, but are not limited, to the following:

the timing of customer orders and product shipments;

risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including public health requirements in response to the outbreak of COVID-19 and the impact on the Company's business and operations, which is evolving and beyond the Company's control, members of the Company's management team or a significant number of its employee base becoming ill with COVID-19, changes in government regulations and mandates to address COVID-19 that may adversely impact the Company's ability to continue to operate without disruption, a significant decline in global macroeconomic conditions that have an adverse impact on the Company's business and financial results and component shortages and increased lead times that may negatively impact the Company's ability to ship its products;

inflationary risks;

customer concentrations and length of billing and collection cycles, which may be impacted in the event of a global recession or economic downturn;

lengthy sales cycle;

ability to enhance our existing proprietary technologies and develop new technologies;

achieving additional design wins for our IC and module products through the acceptance and adoption of our architecture and interface protocols by potential customers and their suppliers;

difficulties and delays in the production, testing and marketing of our ICs and modules;

reliance on our manufacturing partners to assist successfully with the fabrication of our ICs and production of our modules;

availability of quantities of ICs and components for our modules supplied by our manufacturing partners at a competitive cost;

level of intellectual property protection provided by our patents, the expenses and other consequences of litigation, including intellectual property infringement litigation, to which we may be or may become a party from time to time;

vigor and growth of markets served by our customers and our operations; and

other risks identified in the Company's public filings it makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Peraso does not intend to update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law, even as new information becomes available or other events occur in the future.

About Peraso Inc.

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ: PRSO) is a pioneer in high performance 5G mmWave wireless technology, offering chipsets, modules, software and IP. Peraso supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, immersive video and factory automation. In addition, Peraso's solutions for data and telecom networks focus on Accelerating Data Intelligence and Multi-Access Edge Computing, providing end-to-end solutions from the edge to the centralized core and into the cloud. For additional information, please visit www.perasoinc.com.

PERASO INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net Revenue







Product $ 3,060 $ 1,389 $ 10,384 $ 3,016 Royalty and other 234 629 597 800 Total net revenue 3,294 2,018 10,981 3,816 Cost of Net Revenue 2,000 919 6,747 1,973 Gross Profit 1,294 1,099 4,234 1,843 Operating Expenses Research and development 4,509 2,696 15,638 8,375 Selling, general and administrative 3,353 1,746 8,936 4,852 Gain on license and asset sale (2,557 ) - (2,557 ) - Total operating expenses 5,305 4,442 22,017 13,227 Loss from operations (4,011 ) (3,343 ) (17,783 ) (11,384 ) Other income (expense), net 3 (478 ) (22 ) (2,023 ) Net loss $ (4,008 ) $ (3,821 ) $ (17,805 ) $ (13,407 ) Net loss per share . Basic and diluted $ (0.20 ) $ (0.73 ) $ (0.89 ) $ (2.55 ) Shares used in computing net loss per share Basic and diluted 20,039 5,258 19,950 5,250

PERASO INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, unaudited)

September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets



Current assets:



Cash, cash equivalents and investments $ 3,923 $ 15,160 Accounts receivable, net 1,636 2,436 Inventories 5,271 3,824 Tax credits and receivables 1,076 1,099 Deferred cost of net revenue 600 - Prepaid expenses and other 918 1,159 Total current assets 13,424 23,678 Long-term investments - 2,928 Property and equipment, net 2,058 2,349 Intangible assets, net 6,803 8,355 Goodwill 9,946 9,946 Right-of-use lease assets 1,181 617 Other 129 78 Total assets $ 33,541 $ 47,951 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,744 $ 1,937 Deferred revenue 219 375 Short-term lease liability 633 379 Accrued expenses and other 1,867 2,903 Total current liabilities 4,463 5,594 Lease liabilities 554 288 Total liabilities 5,017 5,882 Stockholders' equity 28,524 42,069 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 33,541 $ 47,951

PERASO INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Loss and Net Loss Per Share

(In thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP net loss $ (4,008 ) $ (3,821 ) $ (17,805 ) $ (13,407 ) Stock-based compensation expense -Research and development 854 704 2,575 2,151 -Selling, general and administrative 593 444 1,782 1,310 Total stock-based compensation expense 1,447 1,148 4,357 3,461 Amortization of intangibles (1) -Cost of net revenue 358 - 1,074 - -Selling, general and administrative 160 - 479 - Total amortization of intangible assets 518 - 1,553 - Business combination transaction costs (2) - 505 - 1,137 Change in fair value of warrant liability - (324 ) - (113 ) Non-GAAP net loss $ (2,043 ) $ (2,492 ) $ (11,895 ) $ (8,922 ) GAAP net loss per share $ (0.20 ) $ (0.73 ) $ (0.89 ) $ (2.55 ) Reconciling items -Stock-based compensation expense 0.07 0.22 0.22 0.66 -Amortization of intangible assets (1) 0.03 - 0.08 - -Business combination transaction costs (2) - 0.10 - 0.22 -Change in fair value of warrant liability - (0.06 ) - (0.02 ) Non-GAAP net loss per share $ (0.10 ) $ (0.47 ) $ (0.59 ) $ (1.69 ) Shares used in computing non-GAAP net loss per share Basic and diluted 20,039 5,258 19,950 5,250

(1) Non-cash charges for amortization of intangibles arising from aquired assets. These charges are included in cost of net revenue and selling, general and administrative expenses.

(2) Business combination transaction costs are included in selling, general and administrative expenses.

PERASO INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Margin to Non-GAAP Gross Margin

(In thousands, except percentages; unaudited)

Three Months

Ended

Nine Months

Ended GAAP gross profit $ 1,294 39.3 % $ 4,234 38.5 % Reconciling items: -Amortization of intangibles 358 10.9 % 1,074 9.8 % Non-GAAP gross profit $ 1,652 50.2 % $ 5,308 48.3 %

PERASO INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information

(In thousands; unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Reconciliation of GAAP loss and adjusted EBITDA







GAAP net loss $ (4,008 ) $ (3,821 ) $ (17,805 ) $ (13,407 ) Stock-based compensation expense -Research and development 854 704 2,575 2,151 -Selling, general and administrative 593 444 1,782 1,310 Stock-based compensation expense 1,447 1,148 4,357 3,461 Amortization of intangibles (1) 518 - 1,553 - Business combination transaction costs (2) - 505 - 1,137 Change in fair value of warrant liability - (324 ) - (113 ) Non-GAAP net loss (2,043 ) (2,492 ) (11,895 ) (8,922 ) EBITDA adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 232 250 736 783 Interest expense (3) 5 870 11 2,170 Adjusted EBITDA $ (1,806 ) $ (1,372 ) $ (11,148 ) $ (5,969 )

(1) Non-cash charges for amortization of intangibles arising from aquired assets. These charges are included in cost of net revenue and selling, general and administrative expenses.

(2) Business combination transaction costs are included in selling, general and administrative expenses.

(3) Includes amortization of debt discount.

