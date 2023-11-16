Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) Surges 53% Yet Its Low P/S Is No Reason For Excitement

Those holding Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) shares would be relieved that the share price has rebounded 53% in the last thirty days, but it needs to keep going to repair the recent damage it has caused to investor portfolios. Still, the 30-day jump doesn't change the fact that longer term shareholders have seen their stock decimated by the 82% share price drop in the last twelve months.

In spite of the firm bounce in price, Peraso's price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.4x might still make it look like a strong buy right now compared to the wider Semiconductor industry in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/S ratios above 3.9x and even P/S above 8x are quite common. However, the P/S might be quite low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

See our latest analysis for Peraso

What Does Peraso's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

Recent times have been advantageous for Peraso as its revenues have been rising faster than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/S ratio is low because investors think this strong revenue performance might be less impressive moving forward. If the company manages to stay the course, then investors should be rewarded with a share price that matches its revenue figures.

Keen to find out how analysts think Peraso's future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/S?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far underperform the industry for P/S ratios like Peraso's to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 23%. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow revenue by 74% in total over the last three years. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing revenue over that time.

Story continues

Turning to the outlook, the next year should generate growth of 40% as estimated by the sole analyst watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to expand by 45%, which is noticeably more attractive.

With this in consideration, its clear as to why Peraso's P/S is falling short industry peers. It seems most investors are expecting to see limited future growth and are only willing to pay a reduced amount for the stock.

The Bottom Line On Peraso's P/S

Peraso's recent share price jump still sees fails to bring its P/S alongside the industry median. It's argued the price-to-sales ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

As we suspected, our examination of Peraso's analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior revenue outlook is contributing to its low P/S. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/S as they concede future revenue probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 5 warning signs for Peraso you should be aware of, and 3 of them are significant.

If companies with solid past earnings growth is up your alley, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies with strong earnings growth and low P/E ratios.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.