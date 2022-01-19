U.S. markets open in 59 minutes

Peraton to Fulfill $81 Million Task Order for U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS) Background Investigation Services

·2 min read

Company now supports 12 federal programs with security background investigations

Continuous vetting of Trusted Workforce 2.0 identifies risks early

HERNDON, Va., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peraton will deliver background investigation services in support of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). The single award task order, valued at $81 million, represents new work for the company and will continue into 2026 if all option periods are exercised.

(PRNewsfoto/Peraton)
(PRNewsfoto/Peraton)

The agreement calls for Peraton to perform background investigations on federal applicants, employees, and other individuals involved in federal programs. Peraton's team of investigators gather and consolidate information into a report of investigation to enable the customer agency to make adjudicative decisions on an individual's employment and/or security clearance eligibility. This approach successfully supports 11 other federal programs, three of which are under the DHS umbrella.

"Our nation's security is underpinned by the thousands of individuals who support critical government programs and access classified information," said Jeff Bohling, president, Defense Solutions sector, Peraton. "Peraton's continued partnership with DHS ensures that USCIS, in executing its mission to manage the government's immigration system, will hire and continuously screen employees and contractors who meet all requirements for stability, trustworthiness, reliability, and judgment."

Peraton's background investigation services are the gateway for the federal and contracted workforce of USCIS to receive a suitability determination, which is necessary for employees who must review immigrants' backgrounds and process their applications. The company also will perform automated checks of security-relevant information of employees as part of the Trusted Workforce 2.0 framework.

About Peraton
Peraton drives missions of consequence spanning the globe and extending to the farthest reaches of the galaxy. As the world's leading mission capability integrator and transformative enterprise IT provider, we deliver trusted and highly differentiated national security solutions and technologies that keep people safe and secure. Peraton serves as a valued partner to essential government agencies across the intelligence, space, cyber, defense, citizen security, health, and state and local markets. Every day, our employees do the can't be done, solving the most daunting challenges facing our customers. Visit Peraton.com/News and follow Peraton on LinkedIn for news and updates.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/peraton-to-fulfill-81-million-task-order-for-us-citizenship-and-immigration-service-uscis-background-investigation-services-301462819.html

SOURCE Peraton

    Breivik, a far-right extremist, killed 77 people in Norway's worst peacetime atrocity in July 2011. He killed eight with a car bomb in Oslo and then gunned down 69, most of them teenagers, at a Labour Party youth camp.Addressing the court, Breivik blamed his crimes on online radicalization, which he said had motivated his attacks."I was brainwashed," Breivik said.Breivik, who described himself as a parliamentary candidate, also said that he would continue his fight for white supremacy and Nazi dominance, albeit via peaceful means.Tuesday's hearing was Breivik's first public appearance since 2017.Breivik, 42, is serving Norway's maximum sentence of 21 years, which can be extended indefinitely if he is deemed a continued threat to society.The Telemark court in Skien, southwest of the capital Oslo, where Breivik is serving his sentence, is hearing the case this week after the Oslo state prosecutor's office last year rejected Breivik's application for early release. If his request for release is denied again, Breivik, who has changed his legal name to Fjotolf Hansen, can apply for a new probation hearing in a year's time.