U.S. markets open in 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,486.25
    -18.75 (-0.42%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,597.00
    -112.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,554.25
    -99.75 (-0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,075.50
    -6.80 (-0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.72
    +3.45 (+3.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,927.00
    +5.50 (+0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    25.11
    +0.21 (+0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0990
    -0.0042 (-0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3730
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.71
    +0.18 (+0.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3188
    -0.0075 (-0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    120.6650
    -0.1510 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,981.68
    -881.91 (-2.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    963.22
    -9.33 (-0.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,482.32
    +5.60 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,040.16
    +816.05 (+3.00%)
     

Peraton Strategically Invests in Expanding Government and Customer Relations Capabilities

·3 min read

  • Peraton hires experienced advocacy and appropriations experts to bolster new team

  • Establishes employee-funded political action committee

HERNDON, Va., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In support of the company's growth and policy objectives, Peraton has announced advocacy and congressional affairs leadership appointments within its Government and Customer Relations team. Additionally, the company has established its first employee-funded PAC.

(PRNewsfoto/Peraton)
(PRNewsfoto/Peraton)

Scott Cooper has been appointed vice president, Strategic Advocacy. In this role, Cooper will be responsible for the development, direction, and management of Peraton's external engagement strategies with think tanks, federally funded research and development centers, and advocacy organizations. He will report to Mara Motherway, senior vice president, Government and Customer Relations.

A U.S. Marine Corps veteran who served five tours in Iraq and two in Afghanistan, Cooper is a recognized expert in national security. He is also a Non-Resident Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council and most recently served as an agent with the Charles F. Bolden Group where he provided leadership expertise in space and aerospace exploration, national security, and technology. He has worked at the intersection of national security, technology, academia, and policy, including co-authoring the definitive book on no-fly zones.

Joe DeVooght has been appointed vice president, Federal Congressional Affairs. He will have responsibility for implementing and overseeing Peraton's legislative affairs strategies with a focus on expanding the company's strategic engagement with Members of Congress and key committee staff, ensuring the alignment of Peraton with the national security objectives of policymakers.

DeVooght most recently served as senior director, Government Relations at Honeywell. Prior to that, he served for nearly 17 years in the House of Representatives in a variety of staff leadership positions with former U.S. Representative Pete Visclosky, including a decade as deputy chief of staff, as well as legislative director. He also served as the Associate Staffer for the Chairman of the Defense Appropriations Subcommittee, whose jurisdiction includes the majority of the Department of Defense and many elements of the Intelligence Community.

Peraton has also established and registered its first political action committee, Peraton PAC. Peraton PAC is one of the national security industry's newest employee-funded PACs and will focus on supporting candidates who share Peraton's business and policy priorities. Peraton PAC will be directed by Elisabeth Drabkin, an industry expert in PAC management, compliance, legislative and regulatory affairs, and employee engagement. She most recently served as manager, Government Affairs and Voluntary Political Action Committee at SAIC. Drabkin is an active member of the National Association of Business PACs (NABPAC) and previously served as co-chair of the Defense PAC PALS.

"The addition of these world-class leaders in government affairs and advocacy further demonstrates Peraton's commitment to proactively engage with Congress and other policymakers on issues important to our business, our employees, and our national security," said Motherway. "Scott, Joe, and Elisabeth each bring a unique and proven set of skills to the company that will ensure Peraton's mission impact to national security is well-understood on the Hill and within the administration and that our nearly 18,000 employees' voices are heard."

About Peraton
Peraton drives missions of consequence spanning the globe and extending to the farthest reaches of the galaxy. As the world's leading mission capability integrator and transformative enterprise IT provider, we deliver trusted and highly differentiated national security solutions and technologies that keep people safe and secure. Peraton serves as a valued partner to essential government agencies across the intelligence, space, cyber, defense, citizen security, health, and state and local markets. Every day, our employees do the can't be done, solving the most daunting challenges facing our customers. Visit Peraton.com/News and follow Peraton on LinkedIn for news and updates.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/peraton-strategically-invests-in-expanding-government-and-customer-relations-capabilities-301507896.html

SOURCE Peraton

Recommended Stories

  • The yield curve is ‘scaring the bajeezus out of most investors,’ strategist says

    Sanders Morris Harris Chairman George Ball and Jeff Klingelhofer, Thornburg Investment Management Co-head of Investments, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Fed, market outlook, inflation and oil prices compounding Fed tightening, President Biden's sanctions on Russia, and FAANG stocks.

  • Ericsson CEO says he told staff to hand U.S. full Iraq report in 2019

    Ericsson Chief Executive Borje Ekholm said on Tuesday he had told staff in 2019 to disclose to the U.S. Department of Justice all information on an investigation the company carried out that year into suspect payments in Iraq. The Swedish telecoms equipment maker has been under scrutiny over possible payments to Islamic State after Ericsson said this month that U.S. authorities had determined it failed to make sufficient disclosures about its activities in Iraq before entering a deferred prosecution agreement in 2019. "It's correct that I instructed to disclose fully to the DOJ and then of course we have an internal process ... I will not go into those details," Ekholm said on a call with shareholders, ahead of its annual general meeting on March 29.

  • War Is Raging, But Russia Is Still Paying Ukraine for Gas Flows

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s been a month since the war started, but Russia is actually shipping more natural gas through Ukraine and Moscow is still paying Kyiv in full for transiting the fuel to Europe.Most Read from BloombergChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeXi Risks Leaving China Isolated by Backing Putin to Counter U.S.China Plane Crash Update: Wreckage Found, Airline Grounds JetsChina Eastern Boeing 73

  • Scholz Wants German Reliance on Russian Energy to End Quickly

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany is pushing ahead with its search for alternative suppliers to Russia for oil, gas and coal and preparing additional aid for consumers and businesses struggling with higher energy prices.Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: One Black Box Located; Pilot DetailsUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Will Join NATO Summit Via Video LinkRussia’s wa

  • UK inflation hits 6.2% ahead of Rishi Sunak's Spring Statement

    The biggest contribution came from soaring energy, fuel and food prices, while transport saw the highest rate for the second consecutive month.

  • Russia sanctions to hit UK poorest the hardest, MPs warn

    Sanctions against Russia will come at a cost to the UK, with the poorest households to be hit hardest by higher energy costs.

  • UK and US strike trade deal to end tariffs on British steel

    The UK has struck a deal with the US to cut tariffs on British steel and aluminium exports imposed by former president Donald Trump.

  • Biden's menu of options on high gasoline prices is not appetizing

    U.S. President Joe Biden has few appealing policy options to get record high U.S. gasoline prices under control ahead of the critical summer driving season, when millions of Americans fill their tanks and hit the road for vacations. "The President and our national security team and our economic team are working overtime right now to evaluate and examine a range of domestic options," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Tuesday. Publicly, White House officials have said all options are on the table: a gasoline tax holiday or gas cards that would provide rebates to consumers; potential deals to remove sanctions on Iranian and Venezuelan crude exports; and possible relaxation of the Jones Act, a law requiring domestic cargo to be carried on American-made tankers using union labor.

  • Why No One Wants That Mega Yacht in Tuscany to Be Putin’s

    Wikimedia CommonsROME—For the last two weeks, Russian oligarch watchers have had their eyes on the Scherezade mega yacht docked in the posh Marina di Carrara in northern Tuscany. There are growing suspicions that the $700 million, six-deck super-luxurious vessel—with its two helicopter pads, various swimming pools, his-and-hers beauty salons and gold fixtures that would make Donald Trump jealous—belongs to Vladimir Putin. And until two days ago, its Russian crew, led by British captain Guy Benne

  • Intel, Micron CEOs to make case for U.S. semiconductor subsides: testimony

    The chief executives of Intel and Micron will make the case Wednesday for U.S. government subsidies to boost semiconductor manufacturing before the U.S. Senate Commerce Committee. Intel Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger will tell the committee "there is an urgent need for the federal government to incentivize more private sector investment in the United States to enable a resilient and innovative semiconductor ecosystem," previously unreported testimony viewed by Reuters says.

  • Ukrainian Forces Repair and Reuse Russian Weapons

    Ukraine’s forces are fixing up captured Russian military equipment — and using the restored weapons against Russian forces. » Sign up for our newsletter KnowThis to get the biggest stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox: https://go.nowth.is/knowthis_youtube » Subscribe to NowThis: http://go.nowth.is/News_Subscribe For more updates on the Ukraine-Russia conflict, subscribe to NowThis News. #Ukraine #Russia #Military #Politics #News #NowThis This video "Ukrainian Forces Repair and Reuse Russian Weapons", first appeared on https://nowthisnews.com/.

  • Gas Tax Holiday: These 17 States Are Working on Legislation To Ease Costs at the Pump

    In an effort to reduce the burden of high gas prices, many states are considering implementing a gas tax holiday or offering drivers a rebate on their fuel costs. In California, Governor Newsom...

  • Emmanuel Macron under fire as Renault resumes Russian production

    Emmanuel Macron's government has come under fire for backing Renault's decision to buck a Western boycott of Russia.

  • U.K.’s Latest Inflation Shock Adds to Pressure on Sunak to Act

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: One Black Box Located; Pilot DetailsUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Will Join NATO Summit Via Video LinkBritain’s inflation rate surged to a new 30-year high of 6.2%, adding to pressure on Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak to protect consumers from a tightening squeeze on living standards.Hours before

  • These are the most and least federally-dependent U.S. states

    Republican-leaning states tend to be more reliant on federal funding, according to a recent study from WalletHub.

  • Traders warn of Russia-related diesel and gas shortages

    LAUSANNE (Reuters) -Energy and commodity markets are in shock after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the world's top trading firms said on Tuesday, warning of gas and diesel shortages in Europe and economic recession if Russian flows fall further. Prices across gas, oil, metals and agricultural markets have soared since the invasion and become so volatile that companies have had to cut traded volumes owing to strained liquidity. The chief executives of four of the biggest energy traders - Vitol, Gunvor, Mercuria and Trafigura - said the gas market in particular had become dysfunctional owing to unmanageable margin calls.

  • Experts say Russia’s war on Ukraine is accelerating the ‘splinternet.’ But what is the splinternet?

    France’s digital affairs envoy Henri Verdier said Russia’s war in Ukraine is bringing on the arrival of the “splinternet.”

  • Ukrainian forces fight to take back territory as Russian forces struggle

    Ukrainians forces have moved to take back territory Russians had gained in recent days, as the Kremlin forces struggle with a loss of more than 10 percent of their combat force in the country, a senior U.S. defense official said Tuesday. "What we're starting to see are indications that they are now able and willing to take back territory that the Russians have taken," the official told reporters, adding that the Ukrainian troops continue defend...

  • How Ukraine's Outgunned Air Force Is Fighting Back Against Russian Jets

    LVIV, Ukraine — Each night, Ukrainian pilots such as Andriy loiter in an undisclosed aircraft hangar, waiting, waiting, until the tension is broken with a shouted, one-word command: “Air!” Andriy hustles into his Su-27 supersonic jet and hastily taxis toward the runway, getting airborne as quickly as possible. He takes off so fast that he doesn’t yet know his mission for the night, although the big picture is always the same — to bring the fight to a Russian air force that is vastly superior in

  • Russian supplies will last ‘no more than three days’, Ukraine military claims

    The Ukrainians say Russian troops are low on food and fuel, among other things