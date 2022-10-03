PERC Celebrates Inaugural National Propane Day

Increase efficiency, lower emissions with propane

WASHINGTON, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Propane Education & Research Council (PERC) is observing the inaugural National Propane Day on October 7, 2022. National Propane Day is an opportunity to recognize all the ways that propane keeps America running, and celebrate all the benefits propane offers families.

Authorized by the U.S. Congress in 1996, PERC is a Washington, D.C.-based not-for-profit charged with leading propane safety and training programs. With collaboration and funds from the propane industry, the organization also invests in research and innovation for propane applications in the transportation, agriculture, power, residential, and commercial construction sectors. (PRNewsfoto/Propane Education & Research Council)

Millions of Americans use propane, a low-carbon, high-efficiency, and dependable energy source at home and at work.

Millions of Americans use propane for heat, hot water, cooking, and power generation at home and at work. As a low-carbon, high-efficiency, and dependable energy source, it is also a popular choice for school buses and fleet vehicles, emergency first-responder equipment and facilities, hospitals, restaurants, agriculture and port operations, and countless other applications.

"Propane providers do so much to ensure that families stay comfortable in their homes and businesses remain in operation, and they work hard to provide these services in a clean, cost-effective, and reliable way," said Tucker Perkins, president and CEO of PERC. "We are proud to celebrate propane professionals and everyone who chooses to use propane on National Propane Day."

Propane is affordable and abundant, allowing users to reduce carbon emissions right now and provide energy equity in communities across the nation. Using propane produces approximately 43% fewer greenhouse gas emissions than using an equivalent amount of electricity generated from the U.S. grid. With propane, we can diversify America's energy mix with a reliable solution, while reducing the strain on the already fragile electric grid.

As part of National Propane Day, PERC is also celebrating the continued growth and production of renewable propane — an ultra-low carbon option that further moves the propane industry down the path to zero carbon. Renewable propane is made from a variety of renewable feedstocks including camelina seed oil, vegetable oil, animal fats, and used cooking oil. It offers the same great features as conventional propane — reliability, portability, and power — with the added benefit that it introduces no new carbon into the environment.

Story continues

"As we collectively embrace the efforts behind energy resiliency, decarbonization, and efficiency, propane is primed to lead the charge," said Perkins. "On National Propane Day, and well into the future, there is a bright future for

low-carbon propane."

More information can be found at propane.com.

Propane Education & Research Council (PERC)

The Propane Education & Research Council is a nonprofit that provides leading propane safety and training programs and invests in research and development of new propane-powered technologies. PERC is operated and funded by the propane industry. For more information, visit Propane.com.

For More Information:

Gregg Walker

Propane Education & Research Council

202-452-8975

gregg.walker@propane.com

Liz Dorland

Swanson Russell

402-437-6066

lizd@swansonrussell.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/perc-celebrates-inaugural-national-propane-day-301639166.html

SOURCE Propane Education & Research Council