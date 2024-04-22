Perceived Job Security in Canada Falls to Lowest Since Covid

Jay Zhao-Murray
2 min read
0

(Bloomberg) -- Canadians are starting to question whether their jobs are still safe.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Net job security plunged to 44.9%, its lowest level since May 2020, according to a Nanos Research Group poll for Bloomberg News. That’s measured as the share of respondents who say their job is “secure” or “somewhat secure” minus those who say it is “somewhat not secure” or “not at all secure.”

Almost three in 10 Canadians — 29% — now say they are unsure how secure their job is, up 11 points in less than two months.

The data suggest workers aren’t necessarily turning outright pessimistic, but uncertainty is ballooning. Most Canadians remain confident they won’t lose their jobs, as 44% said they feel their job is secure, while another 14% said somewhat secure. Four percent responded somewhat not secure, while 9% said not at all secure.

Hard data aren’t showing a significant deterioration in job security, said Brendon Bernard, a senior economist at Indeed.com, in an interview. Layoffs are still relatively low and Indeed job postings remain above pre-pandemic levels. Bad news could be driving the downturn in sentiment, Bernard said, referring to recent articles about rising unemployment and business insolvencies.

The biggest signs of weakness in the hard data are visible in the youth labor market, he said. The employment rate for workers aged 15 to 24 has fallen sharply, down to 55% in March. For core-aged workers between the ages of 25 to 54, the employment rate is still over 84%.

“There’s a real dichotomy,” Bernard said.

Read More: Public Sector Hiring Is Driving the Labor Market in Canada

In April 2020, pandemic restrictions led Canada to lose about 2 million jobs, the worst month in history for employment by a massive margin. It’s striking that perceived job security is about as low as it was the month after that enormous job loss, particularly since many economists now expect a soft landing in the wake of the Bank of Canada’s rate-hiking campaign.

In the most recent report for March, Canada’s statistics agency said the country lost 2,200 jobs, driving the unemployment rate up 0.3 percentage points to 6.1%. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg had thought the economy would gain 25,000 jobs that month.

Every week, Nanos surveys about 250 Canadians for their views on personal finances, job security, the economy and real estate prices. Bloomberg publishes four-week rolling averages of the 1,000 telephone responses. The poll has a margin of error of about 3 percentage points, 19 times out of 20. The Bloomberg Nanos Canadian Confidence Index began in 2008.

Read More: Bloomberg Nanos Canada Consumer Confidence Survey Questions

(Adds quotes from economist.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin Miners Have Raked in Abnormal Transaction Fees Since Halving: Bernstein

    The spike in network fees was driven by speculative activity to mint new meme tokens following the launch of the Runes protocol, the report said.

  • Ukraine Bonds Extend Losses as Impact of US Aid Plan Fizzles

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s hard-currency bonds extended losses after a brief spike triggered by the approval of a $61 billion aid package by the US House of Representatives. Positive sentiment eroded as bondholders face tough talks with the war-turn nation about another debt restructuring.Most Read from BloombergTrump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayTikTok to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off US ClaimsChina Is Front and Center of Gold’s Record-Breaking RallyTesla Spe

  • Cardinal Health Falls After Optum Rx Distribution Contract Ended

    (Bloomberg) -- Cardinal Health Inc. shares fell the most in more than two months after the drug distributor lost a big contract with UnitedHealth Group Inc.’s pharmacy benefits subsidiary.Most Read from BloombergTrump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayTikTok to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off US ClaimsChina Is Front and Center of Gold’s Record-Breaking RallyTesla Spends Weekend Cutting Prices of Cars and FSD SoftwareThe Fed’s Forecasting Method Looks Increasingly O

  • Travel firm Viking Holdings aims for up to $10.8 billion valuation in US IPO

    The company and some of its existing shareholders are offering 44 million shares priced between $21 and $25 apiece, aiming to raise as much as $1.1 billion. Norges Bank Investment Management, which manages the Norwegian Government Pension Fund, has indicated that it wants to buy up to $100 million in ordinary shares in the offering, Viking - backed by private equity firm TPG and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board - said in the filing. After a two-year dry spell, U.S. IPOs are expected to rebound in 2024 on firming bets of a soft landing for the world's largest economy, although the recovery has been uneven so far.

  • Tesla shares tumble on price cuts in run-up to earnings

    The cuts come ahead of its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, with the world's most valuable automaker expected to post its first revenue drop and lowest gross margin in nearly four years, according to LSEG data. Investors are awaiting clarity from CEO Elon Musk on Tesla's strategy after he cut 10% of the company's staff last week and said focusing on autonomous driving was a "blindingly obvious" move. Musk had earlier this month announced an event in August to unveil its "Robotaxi", after a Reuters report on April 5 said Tesla had scrapped its plan to develop its long-awaited affordable EV in favor of robotaxis.

  • Alphabet’s cash boom is raising dividend hopes on Wall Street

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc. is bringing in so much cash that hopes are rising it will take a page out of the Meta Platforms Inc. playbook and start paying a dividend. Most Read from BloombergTrump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayTikTok to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off US ClaimsChina Is Front and Center of Gold’s Record-Breaking RallyTesla Spends Weekend Cutting Prices of Cars and FSD SoftwareThe Fed’s Forecasting Method Looks Increasingly Outdated as Bernanke

  • Are Stocks Going to Crash if Donald Trump Wins and Republicans Control Congress? Here's What History Says About Stock Market Returns When Republicans Win.

    History offers clear perspective of what's to come if Donald Trump wins in November and Republicans take control of Congress.

  • A U.S. manufacturing renaissance won’t create many good jobs—just look at Germany, S. Korea, China and decades of data, Harvard economist says

    "Whether we like it or not, services such as retail, care work, and other personal services will remain the primary engine of job creation."

  • Here's How Big Joe Biden's Social Security Check Is -- To the Dollar

    President Biden's monthly Social Security check in 2023 was nearly 87% bigger than what the average retired worker brought home in March.

  • Will Congress Try Passing Cannabis and Crypto Legislation by May 10?

    Senators have discussed additions to FAA legislation that would regulate stablecoins and allow state-licensed cannabis operations to use the federal banking system.