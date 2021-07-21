U.S. markets open in 4 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,334.25
    +18.75 (+0.43%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,589.00
    +189.00 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,749.75
    +27.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,211.30
    +19.30 (+0.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.70
    +0.50 (+0.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.60
    -6.80 (-0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    25.08
    +0.09 (+0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1770
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2090
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.79
    -3.71 (-16.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3622
    -0.0006 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1580
    +0.2980 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,795.13
    +953.59 (+3.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    738.81
    +36.61 (+5.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,993.81
    +112.68 (+1.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,548.00
    +159.84 (+0.58%)
     

Percent raises $5M, aiming to become the 'Stripe for donations' to good causes

Mike Butcher
·3 min read

What with the planet collapsing and democracy under constant attack from all quarters - you know, just the usual - one or two members of the global population have, idly or not, wondered if the private sector might want to step up? I mean, as well as shooting billionaires into space. At the same time, even! Luckily, many businesses want to do better. But there are one or two hurdles. Incorporating “purpose” into their digital offering, such as donating to a non-profit at the end of a moving documentary, is harder than it looks. Businesses don’t have the capacity to build in donation software; they can’t continually verify and audit good causes; and processing donations is fraught with legal complications, compliance, and regulatory risk. What is to be done?

Pennies is one organization that bills itself as the digital equivalent of the traditional charity collection box. However, perhaps what we need is… drum roll… an API?

Step forward Percent. Founded in 2017, Percent provides an API allowing firms to customers to donate to good causes, matching a donation made when making a payment, or rounding up a financial transaction, for instance.

It’s now closed a $5M venture round led by Morpheus Ventures, allowing it to expand in the US, as well as its existing presence in the UK and Australia. The UK’s Nationwide Building Society - also an early investor and customer of the product - is a co-investor in the round.

The company says its API-first platform takes care of auditing and compliance processes to prevent fraud and money-laundering whilst also parsing tax-efficient disbursements of funds into 200 countries worldwide. It says 7 million non-profit causes have been added to the platform and it's vetted the potential recipients of donations.

Henry Ludlam, Founder, and CEO of Percent, said: “Percent was founded to become the global API-first infrastructure behind all giving. This will be the foundation for a better, fairer future of capitalism in which every financial transaction has social and environmental good built into it.”

In an interview I asked him if the pandemic had accelerated the opportunity: “Because of COVID, suddenly now we have brands that are really desperate to build purpose into their business in a way that they just weren't doing 18 months ago. It’s really been an amazing shift. We’ve just seen a huge shift in what consumers expect from businesses. Consumers expect businesses to build purpose into what they do now.”

He said that the product could be even built into - surprise! - streaming services: “Say you’ve seen a documentary. And at the end of the documentary, you feel particularly moved, like you watched a David Attenborough or something like that. You could then actually be able to quickly and easily build donations into the end of it. So using our API, it would pull up a list of nonprofits, so right there and then the customer could make a donation. We're also working with a crypto platform where you can round down your transactions and donate to any nonprofit as well. There's loads of really cool stuff we are working on which is coming out soon.”

Kristian Blaszczynski, Managing Partner of Morpheus Ventures, said: “With the events of the last several years, it has become more apparent that aligning brands with purpose is driving consumer behavior and spend. However, today, the process of donating to non-profits is incredibly archaic, manual, and inefficient… Percent’s API-first platform abstracts away all of these complexities and automates the processes, allowing businesses to align closer to their stakeholders and focus on their core business.”

Percent could well be pushing at an open door. Kantar Research says that only 22% of people could name a brand they thought was doing a good job addressing issues such as climate change, plastic waste, and water pollution. On the flip side, 95% of businesses think that “purpose” is at the heart of what they do. The disparity could not be more stark.

Is Percent the stripe for donations? We're about to find out.

Recommended Stories

  • Japan, US, S Korea reaffirm cooperation on N Korea

    The United States, Japan and South Korea on Wednesday reaffirmed their commitment to work together on North Korea's denuclearization and other regional threats but made no progress in bringing closer together the two U.S. allies. U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, who held talks in Tokyo with her counterparts, Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Takeo Mori and South Korea’s Choi Jong-kun, said their alliance remains a “lynchpin of peace, security and prosperity."

  • Jason Sudeikis explains shirt supporting the racially abused English soccer players

    With Ted Lasso taking place in England, Sudeikis wanted to let the players know that the show has their back.

  • Global EV battery industry will be 'sold out' by 2025: BofA

    According to a Bank of America Global Research report, there is a looming threat of the global battery supply for electric vehicles (EVs) running dry by as early as 2025. BofA expects global battery shortages to intensify even further between 2026 to 2030.

  • Biden Team Sees Chip Supply Gains, Relief Soon for Carmakers

    (Bloomberg) -- Biden administration officials say they’re starting to see signs of relief for the global semiconductor supply shortage, including commitments from manufacturers to make more automotive-grade chips for car companies that have had to idle production.U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, who has led President Joe Biden’s efforts on chip supply, has brokered a series of meetings between semiconductor manufacturers, their suppliers, and their customers including automakers. Senior ad

  • Oil Erases Decline With Equity Markets Climbing Higher

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil wiped out an earlier decline as sentiment firmed in wider markets, with crude gradually recovering from a rout earlier in the week.West Texas Intermediate futures added 0.3%, reversing a decline of as much as 1.1%. That comes after a 7.3% drop Monday as concerns grow about the wider economic impact of the continued spread of the delta coronavirus variant across the globe. European equities climbed for a second day and U.S. index futures were mixed.Oil was pushed lower earlier

  • Singapore’s Grip on $30 Billion Market Challenged by China

    (Bloomberg) -- Singapore is facing the greatest competition yet to its status as the dominant marine fuel supplier in Asia, with China luring more ships to its shores following a rapid expansion of its port and refining facilities.China’s marine fuel sales -- known in the industry as bunkering -- have almost doubled over the past five years and the nation is banking on attracting ships that travel to nearby ports in major economies such as South Korea and Japan. Singapore still has a commanding

  • Could This Be The Most Promising Oil Play Of The Decade?

    We haven’t seen an oil play like this in decades, and some investors may be diving in head first

  • How to Become a 401(k) Millionaire

    The number of 401(k) and IRA millionaires reached an all-time high in the first quarter of 2021, according to Fidelity Investments. Retirement account balances have been steadily recovering in the year since COVID first emerged, even surpassing pre-pandemic levels. Today, more … Continue reading → The post How to Become a 401(k) Millionaire appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • If you want to change careers after 45, you need to do this one thing first

    Last year I signed up for a variety of educational and training courses at Udemy.com, an online “school” specializing in such things. Ageism and long-term unemployment are major blights for those in the second half of their careers. Changing careers is hard.

  • How much of a cut to social security benefits can you expect based on your age?

    It’s not a new discovery that Social Security income will fall short of scheduled benefit. But there’s no need to overreact.

  • Volvo Cars to buy parent Geely Holding's stake in China JVs

    STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Sweden's Volvo Car Group said on Wednesday it had struck a deal to buy out parent company Geely Holding from their joint ventures in China, aiming to take full ownership of its factories and sales business in the world's biggest auto market. Under the deal, whose financial details were not disclosed, Volvo will have full ownership of its manufacturing plants in Chengdu and Daqing, its national sales company in China and its R&D facility in Shanghai, the company said. "With this agreement, Volvo Cars will become the first major non-Chinese automaker with full control over its Chinese operations," Volvo Cars Chief Executive Hakan Samuelsson said in a statement.

  • Aussie Wine Exports to Hong Kong Soar in Wake of China Tariffs

    (Bloomberg) -- Australian wine companies may have hit a big roadblock in getting bottles to China because of sky-high tariffs. But the road to Hong Kong appears to be wide open.Shipments to the city rocketed 111% in the 12 months ended June 30, to A$187 million ($136.7 million), according to the latest data from Wine Australia. That compares with a steep 45% drop in exports to mainland China.The Hong Kong market still pales in comparison to the mainland, and China remains the largest wine market

  • Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Qualtrics second-quarter fiscal-year 2021 earnings conference call. On the call, we have Zig Serafin, CEO; Chris Beckstead, president; and Rob Bachman, CFO.

  • Opioid settlement nears $26 billion, Judge allows vaccine mandate at university, Israeli PM threatens Unilever

    Julie Hyman breaks down Tuesday’s business headlines, including: The drug distributors responsible for the opioid epidemic nearing a $26 billion settlement, a federal judge upholding Indiana University’s vaccine mandate for students and staff, and Israeli PM threatening ‘severe consequences’ for Unilever after subsidiary Ben & Jerry’s stopped selling ice cream in Israeli-occupied Palestinian Territories

  • Top Tech Stocks for August 2021

    The technology sector is comprised of businesses that sell goods and services in electronics, software, computers, artificial intelligence (AI), and other industries related to information technology (IT). The sector includes companies with the largest market capitalizations in the world, such as Apple Inc. (AAPL), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN). Tech stocks, represented by the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), have outperformed the broader market over the past year.

  • The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) may post Positive Earnings Tomorrow, but the Big Picture is Limiting

    Dividend stocks like The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) tend to be popular with investors, but are often more complex and demand higher scrutiny than it may first appear.

  • Top Energy Stocks for August 2021

    The energy sector is comprised of companies focused on the exploration, production, and marketing of oil, gas, and renewable resources around the world. Popular energy sector stocks include upstream companies that are primarily engaged in the exploration of oil or gas reserves. Well-known companies are Devon Energy Corp. (DVN) and Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK).

  • Credit Suisse Is Losing Mideast Staff Over a Toxic Work Culture

    (Bloomberg) -- Bruno Daher, Credit Suisse Group AG's top executive in the Middle East, had an unusual message at a May sales meeting: an apology. He was sorry about having said earlier that he’d put a gun to his bankers’ heads if they didn’t shape up. He tends to speak in metaphors, he explained.The contrition was striking because it contrasted so sharply with his typical approach. Behind the scenes at the operation that tends to fortunes in the region, Daher was better known for fiery displays

  • Oil retreats on surprise rise in U.S. stocks, weakening demand outlook

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Wednesday after an industry report showed an unexpected build-up in U.S. oil inventories last week, which heightened worries about a resurgence in COVID-19 infections potentially dampening fuel demand. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped 36 cents, or 0.5%, to $66.84 a barrel, after rising $1 on Tuesday. The market "has come under a bit of downward pressure in early morning trading today after a bearish and rather surprising inventory report from the API," ING Economics analysts said in a note, referring to weekly figures from the American Petroleum Institute.

  • BHP Is Said to Mull Oil Exit in Retreat From Fossil Fuels

    (Bloomberg) -- BHP Group is considering getting out of oil and gas in a multibillion-dollar exit that would accelerate its retreat from fossil fuels, according to people familiar with the matter.The world’s biggest miner is reviewing its petroleum business and considering options including a trade sale, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the talks are private. The business, which is forecast to earn more than $2 billion this year, could be worth an estimated $15 billion or more,