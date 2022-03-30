U.S. markets open in 1 hour 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,614.50
    -11.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,111.00
    -79.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,184.50
    -53.25 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,125.80
    -5.50 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.94
    +2.70 (+2.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,928.30
    +10.30 (+0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    25.02
    +0.29 (+1.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1145
    +0.0052 (+0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4000
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.54
    -0.09 (-0.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3154
    +0.0056 (+0.43%)
     

  • JPY=X

    121.7510
    -1.1150 (-0.91%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,438.65
    -194.26 (-0.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,099.94
    +6.56 (+0.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,538.10
    +0.85 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,027.25
    -225.17 (-0.80%)
     

Perception Point Acquires Hysolate, Expanding its Prevention-as-a-Service Portfolio to Include Web Security

·3 min read

The company will now protect the top two attack vectors threatening organizations - email and web - from a single cloud-based platform

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Perception Point, a leading email and cloud collaboration channel security company, announced today that it has acquired Hysolate, a next-gen web isolation platform operating at the endpoint level, to deliver unprecedented protection against all content-based attacks by leveraging three necessary layers of cybersecurity technology: isolation, detection, and remediation.

The deal adds web security to Perception Point's suite of advanced threat protection solutions, and is expected to increase the company's Total Available Market (TAM) by $7Bn. The joint offering includes complete coverage of all main communication channels, including email, cloud storage platforms, cloud apps, and CRM apps, in addition to content and DLP protection in the web domain.

"Web security is undergoing a dramatic evolution, and we believe this is only the beginning," said Yoram Salinger, CEO of Perception Point. "Organizations across all industries and sizes are exposed to an onslaught of threats stemming from the internet via email or simple web browsing on a daily basis. Coupling Hysolate's innovative isolation technology and endpoint management capabilities with Perception Point's proven prevention and remediation solution transforms Perception Point into a one-stop-shop for all content-based attacks, delivering significant added value to our rapidly growing customer base."

Founded in 2016, Hysolate has developed a groundbreaking technology which perfectly balances between cybersecurity requirements and exceptional user experience. The SaaS-based solution allows users to safely browse the web seamlessly and quickly, with no delay, eliminating security risk to the organization's assets from potentially malicious actors. Additionally, users can leverage the same environment to protect the company's sensitive enterprise apps from insider threats and accidental data loss. As a cloud-native solution, it is deployed easily and is geared for Fortune 500 enterprises as well as SMBs.

The acquisition will provide Hysolate's benefits as part of Perception Point's best-of-breed Prevention-as-a-Service portfolio. The joint offering will fuse Perception Point's channel coverage with the added value of Hysolate's endpoint-centric approach to deliver customers with the full protection cycle – isolation of the activity, identification of the potential risk, containment of the attack, and full analysis of the event. This will be performed rapidly, efficiently, and holistically across all collaboration channels of the organization.

As part of the acquisition, Tal Zamir, Founder and CTO of Hysolate, will join Perception Point as CTO.

"We're thrilled to join forces with Perception Point and continue our mission to provide web security for organizations everywhere," noted Zamir. "There's complete alignment between the two companies' visions and understanding of the evolving threat landscape. By encompassing the cloud, the endpoint, and the collaboration domains, while delivering unbeatable threat detection capabilities, we know that we can deliver unparalleled security solutions to all organizations from day one."

For more information about the acquisition see here.

About Perception Point

Perception Point is a Prevention-as-a-Service company offering fast interception of any content-borne attacks across email and all cloud collaboration channels. The company's next-generation solution provides the best coverage against any type of cyberattack and prevents attacks well before they reach end-users by dynamically scanning 100% of content, regardless of volume, to ensure that it's safe. Deployed within minutes, with no change to enterprises' infrastructure and zero fuss to IT teams, Perception Point's solution – coupled with its Incident Response Service – is easy to manage and acts as a force multiplier to enterprises' SOC teams, reducing management overhead, improving user experience, and delivering continuous insights. To learn more about Perception Point, visit our website, or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

Media Contact

Gavriella Weinreb
Headline Media
gavriella@headline.media
+1 914 775 5135

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/perception-point-acquires-hysolate-expanding-its-prevention-as-a-service-portfolio-to-include-web-security-301513577.html

SOURCE Perception Point

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft's security leader sounds warning about metaverse threats

    Charlie Bell, who joined the Redmond tech giant from Amazon in 2021, is calling on the industry to learn from the Wild West early days of the internet.

  • Alibaba Makes Metaverse Push With Bet on Augmented Reality Glasses Maker Nreal

    Nreal touts its glasses as being able to project a 'portable IMAX' theater-sized screen in front of users.

  • Tech Stocks Roundup: Apple Is Working on a New Golden Opportunity

    Check out the latest news and performance numbers from the top technology stocks like Facebook, Amazon, Microsoft, Google, Uber, and more.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Ukraine-Russia Crisis

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Software Growth Stocks To Buy, Watch Or Sell Amid Nasdaq Volatility

    The sell-off in software stocks continues. Some software growth stocks will surely rebound owing to revenue growth. But at what valuation?

  • Bitcoin and ETH Extend Rally, WAVES Surges 50% To New ATH

    Bitcoin price gained pace above $47,000, Ethereum’s ether cleared the $3,360 resistance, and WAVES rallied over 50% to a new all-time high near $54.

  • WhatsApp: The Best Meta Purchase Ever?

    With so much cash thrown around in Silicon Valley, it’s not easy for an acquisition to cause a stir. Facebook's (FB) (now Meta) acquisition of WhatsApp in 2014 did just that—surpassing Google's $3.2 billion purchase of Nest Labs and Apple’s $3 billion Beats Electronics procurement—to become one of the largest tech buys of all time. WhatsApp, a text messaging app used widely across the globe, stole headlines with its initial $16 billion bid from Facebook.

  • Hackers Steal $540 Million in Crypto From ‘Axie Infinity’ Game

    A cryptocurrency startup that operates a popular online game called “Axie Infinity” said Tuesday that hackers stole more than $500 million worth of cryptocurrency. “Axie Infinity” publisher Sky Mavis Ltd. said on March 23, hackers infiltrated a part of its Ronin Network, which the game runs on. “The breach happened due to social engineering, not technical flaw,” said operating chief and co-founder of Sky Mavis.

  • Top KC-area T-Mobile leader departs

    The leader had been with Sprint Corp. before it merged with T-Mobile in 2020 and was one of the company's top executives at the Overland Park campus.

  • Why Terra Was Up by Almost 8% Late on Tuesday

    Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA), the native token of the blockchain that also supports the TerraUSD (CRYPTO: UST) stablecoin, was popular among investors on Tuesday. As of late afternoon that day, Terra had enjoyed a rise of just under 8% across the past 24 hours to hit a new all-time high of $106.48 per coin. Crypto-heads were cheered by the fact that the developer of the two cryptos was continuing to add to its big Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) reserve.

  • Heist Lands Blow to Crypto’s Move Into the Mainstream

    Hackers steal $600 million of cryptocurrency connected to popular crypto game 'Axie Infinity.'

  • Bitcoin from Satoshi-era wallet suddenly activates after 11 years

    ‘Sleeping whale’ saw BTC holdings increase in value by nearly 2 million per cent since 2011

  • Dyson's noise-canceling headphones blow filtered air at your face

    The Dyson Zone is a set of noise-canceling, air-purifying headphones.

  • India dominates Y Combinator’s latest startup batch (again)

    For what it’s worth, more than 191 companies in India have been funded through the Y Combinator accelerator, with nearly half -- half! It’s a contrast from prior showings, in which most of India’s YC startups fell into the B2B services category, but as we’ve seen, fintech is on fire in terms of valuations and investor appetite - even despite a broader market correction. Other trends of note include a smattering of companies from Accel Atoms, a pre-seed program for early-stage founders in India, as well as many, many IIT graduates.

  • BT halts removal of landline phones after vulnerable unable to call 999

    BT has halted plans to replace landline phones with digital ones in the wake of concerns highlighted by the Telegraph, as its chief executive apologised and admitted the company had got it "wrong".

  • Apple faces €5.5 billion lawsuit from Netherlands over its app store

    The tech giant’s 30 percent cut of developer earnings is facing scrutiny around the world.

  • Half of UK households struggle with poor broadband

    It comes as the majority of providers have an annual inflationary price hike taking effect, adding further pressure on households that are already dealing with a sharp cost of living crisis

  • Sennheiser's headphones can now switch modes based on location

    Sennheiser's earbuds and headphones can switch modes based on location, and the Ambeo soundbar now supports AirPlay 2 and Spotify.

  • Everyone needs this Nintendo Switch accessory by BigBlue, and it’s down to $38

    Did you know there’s an updated version of the amazingly popular Nintendo Switch console with better battery life? We’re not talking about the new OLED model that was just released, though the Nintendo Switch OLED is actually in stock right now at Amazon. We mean the HAC-001(-01) model that still sells out constantly after all … The post Everyone needs this Nintendo Switch accessory by BigBlue, and it’s down to $38 appeared first on BGR.

  • The best-selling cheap soundbar on Amazon is down to $36 today

    Are you in the market for a new soundbar? Want to give a television in any room in your home a big boost? Well, you’ll be happy to learn that there are so many great options on Amazon right now. Whether you want the best cheap soundbar deal or a high-end model with amazing sound, … The post The best-selling cheap soundbar on Amazon is down to $36 today appeared first on BGR.