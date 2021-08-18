U.S. markets open in 1 hour 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,441.50
    -2.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,208.00
    -51.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,008.50
    +11.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,177.00
    +2.60 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.41
    +0.82 (+1.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.80
    +1.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    23.74
    +0.08 (+0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1725
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2580
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.90
    +1.78 (+11.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3764
    +0.0023 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7590
    +0.1840 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,776.75
    -2,202.98 (-4.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,115.77
    -65.58 (-5.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,158.12
    -22.99 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,585.91
    +161.44 (+0.59%)
     

Percepto Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Leading the Autonomous Drone-in-a-Box Market

·4 min read

Percepto's highly valuable, remote autonomous solutions portfolio, including their market-leading Sparrow drone-in-a-box, empowers their customers to embrace the benefits of automation across their operations.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 18, 2021 /CNW/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global autonomous drone-in-a-box (DIB) solutions market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Percepto Ltd. with the 2021 Global Company of the Year Award for dominating and advancing the market with its industry-best, remote autonomous drone-in-a-box for industrial sites.

Percepto
Percepto

"Percepto boasts the highest number of DIB deployments, most mature product line, and the most extensive customer base in the market, firmly underlining its leadership position. The company was among the first to be included in the 'gold standard' FAA's Type Certification approval process. Its autonomous technology has played a critical role in gaining waivers for beyond visual line of sight flight for clients in various countries, including the US, Italy, Portugal, and Israel," noted Elizabeth Whynott, Best Practices Research Analyst for Frost & Sullivan. "As Percepto works collaboratively with clients to gather information about their production performance, requirements, and daily challenges, it can better understand and anticipate the industry's needs and ultimately entrench itself in the market."

Percepto's DIB Sparrow is the most deployed solution on the market, primarily serving critical infrastructure sites, including power plants, mines, oil and gas refineries, and ports and terminals. Housed in its all-weather charging base, Sparrow is the most ruggedized DIB available and handles various payloads, including 4K day and thermal cameras to perform any task required by clients. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the level of Sparrow's automation appealed to a broader client base who urgently required remote monitoring and protection due to higher numbers of crucial staff being absent on-site, including auto and CPG manufacturers.

Sparrow is managed by Percepto's Autonomous Inspection and Monitoring (AIM) platform. Percepto AIM sets a new end-to-end monitoring standard for critical infrastructure and assets, paving the way for the remote operations center of the future. The platform's unique open architecture enables the operation of third-party robots alongside their autonomous Sparrow DIB, providing visual data management and analysis from both aerial and on-the-ground sources to report trends, anomalies, and risk alerts. The platform also seamlessly delivers reports enabling industrial facilities to assess risk, minimize downtime, drive efficiency and reduce operational costs without human intervention. Any staff member can request data, and Percepto AIM will deploy the most suitable robot independently without human accompaniment to retrieve and stream the required data.

"Percepto continuously demonstrates its spirit of innovation by swiftly adding new capabilities to meet the exact needs of clients. The company provides clients with quick and easy access to relevant site data and insights that are delivered in an easy-to-understand format to the right personnel in management, operations, safety, and maintenance and security units," said Whynott. "By reducing human error and increasing safety, Percepto's advanced technology enables their clients to drive efficiency, reduce costs and safeguard staff.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization demonstrating excellence in growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership in customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Lindsey Whitaker
P: +1 (210) 477-8457
E: lindsey.whitaker@frost.com

About Percepto

Percepto is at the forefront of redefining how industrial sites and critical infrastructure are holistically inspected and monitored, harnessing remote robotics to autonomously collect, aggregate, and analyze visual data.

Leveraging its experience with Percepto Sparrow, the most deployed drone-in-a-box solution on the market, the company introduced Percepto AIM (Autonomous Inspection and Monitoring), the first end-to-end autonomous inspection and monitoring platform. Percepto AIM empowers the remote operation center of the future to assess risk, minimize downtime, drive efficiency, increase safety and reduce operational costs.

Founded in 2014, Percepto's solutions are trusted by Fortune 500 customers in more than 10 countries including ENEL, Florida Power and Light and Verizon. The company is the recipient of the Frost & Sullivan Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award. For more information, visit www.percepto.co.

Media Contact:
Diane Mckaye
diane.mckaye@si14global.com
+44 7771 926726

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/percepto-lauded-by-frost--sullivan-for-leading-the-autonomous-drone-in-a-box-market-301357573.html

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/18/c5479.html

Recommended Stories

  • Analyst Report: Alibaba Group Holding Limited

    Alibaba is the world’s largest online and mobile commerce company, measured by GMV (CNY 6.6 trillion/USD 1 trillion for the fiscal year ended March 2020). It operates China’s most-visited online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). Alibaba's China commerce retail division accounted for 69% of revenue in the December 2020 quarter, with Taobao generating revenue through advertising and other merchant data services and Tmall deriving revenue from commission fees. Additional revenue sources include China commerce wholesales (2%), international retail/wholesale marketplaces (5%/2%), cloud computing (7%), digital media and entertainment platforms (4%), Cainiao logistics services (5%), and innovation initiatives/other (2%).

  • Which jobs pay $100K or more? This list might surprise you

    A Reddit thread explores which occupations pay $100,000 year or more --- and many blue-collar jobs make the list.

  • Hedge Funds Blindsided by China Risk With New Warning

    (Bloomberg) -- Ray Dalio insists that the swings in Chinese markets are little more than “wiggles.” But for a certain subset of hedge-fund managers, the consequences of Beijing’s crackdown might seem more like an earthquake.Philippe Laffont’s Coatue Management, Gabe Plotkin’s Melvin Capital Management and Andreas Halvorsen’s Viking Global Investors added new positions in Beijing-based JD.com Inc. in the second quarter, only to see its American depositary receipts tumble 19% since June 30. Over a

  • Oil Climbs After Four-Day Slump With U.S. Stockpiles in Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil snapped a run of declines as a U.S. industry report pointed to a drop in domestic crude stockpiles.West Texas Intermediate rose 0.5% after a four-day losing run that was the longest since March. The American Petroleum Institute reported that crude inventories fell 1.16 million barrels last week, including a draw at the key storage hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, according to people familiar with the data. The dollar also weakened, making commodities priced in the currency more attra

  • 3 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    The best investors in the world swear by holding high-quality companies for decades on end. These stocks fit that bill.

  • Spirit Airlines revenue loss, BHP’s $5.7 billion Potash project, Bezos sues U.S. government

    Julie Hyman breaks down Tuesday’s business headlines, including: Spirit Airlines suffering a $50 million loss in revenue after having to cancel 2,800+ flights, BHP selling its oil-and-gas business to Australia’s Woodside Petroleum as it makes the shifts to a lower-carbon world, and Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin suing the U.S. government after the company lost a NASA contract to Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

  • Tencent beats estimates with gaming and advertising uplift

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese gaming and social media giant Tencent Holdings beat forecasts with a 29% jump in second-quarter profit, helped by an increase in revenue from popular games and growth in online advertising sales. Robust demand for games such as "Honor of Kings" and "PUBG mobile" offset a decrease in revenues from its battle royale title "Peacekeeper Elite". Profit was also boosted by an increase in the fair value assessment of some of the companies Tencent has invested in.

  • China regulator says livestreaming sales stars should speak Mandarin, dress well

    Hosts in China's livestreaming industry should speak Mandarin and dress appropriately when they market products online, the country's commerce ministry said on Wednesday, as it looks to tighten its oversight of the sector. Livestreaming marketing has seen its popularity surge in the last two years among brands like L’Oreal, Nike, Dyson and online shoppers, and most Chinese e-commerce platforms now offer the option to purchase and sell products via livestreaming. It became the target of scrutiny last year with some shoppers and brands accusing some livestreamers of misrepresenting products or faking sales numbers, prompting China's cyberspace regulator to announce draft rules in November.

  • Shiba Inu Tries To Settle Above The Resistance At $0.000009

    Shiba Inu attempts to gain additional upside momentum while Dogecoin moves higher.

  • There are new federal rules involving 401(k) rollovers to IRAs. Here's what to know

    The new federal guidelines focus on potential conflicts of interest and what obligations your adviser owes you to help you make wise financial choices

  • Warren Buffett bucks Wall Street with more Kroger stock

    Kroger can be considered another value pick for Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway, but it is also a long-term play on the transformation of food shopping.

  • Why Walmart’s e-commerce growth is cooling off while Amazon is still on fire

    ﻿Throughout 2020, when the pandemic pushed shoppers online in giant numbers, Walmart’s e-commerce sales soared. The world’s largest retailer worked fast to adjust, developing software and capabilities to serve customers across its stores and digital channels that it’s now selling to other retailers. Last year, Walmart’s US e-commerce sales grew 97% (pdf) in the second quarter compared to the same period in 2019, the fastest rate on record for the world’s largest retailer.

  • Is Hulu Becoming Too Successful for Disney?

    Hulu has become more successful than Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) management anticipated since it took full control of the streaming video company in 2019. Hulu generated a profit in the company's third quarter, putting it well ahead of management's schedule for full-year profitability in fiscal 2023. Not only that, it could mean Disney has to pay an even bigger premium to take full ownership of Hulu in 2024.

  • Covid Delta Variant Is Hitting Supply Chains. 5 Stocks Feeling the Impact.

    Covid is a supply-chain problem once again. Here are five companies that mentioned problems it's created on their earnings conference calls.

  • Why you should test-drive your retirement

    Work gives us a sense of meaning, accomplishment, identity, social connections and a structure for our days. How will you replace all this once you retire?

  • Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

    Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key...

  • The Vital Fertilizer That’s Driving Multibillion-Dollar Bets

    (Bloomberg) -- BHP Group’s go-ahead to spend $5.7 billion on a giant Canadian potash mine is shining a spotlight on a commodity vital to feeding the world.Prices of the nutrient essential to producing food for growing populations soared after a crop rally helped farmers boost fertilizer purchases. Unlike oil or most metals and grains, potash trade is focused on annual contracts or in the spot market, rather than on a futures exchange -- and supplies are mostly controlled by just a handful of pro

  • Bayer takes legal battle over Roundup cancer claims to U.S. Supreme Court

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Bayer, trying to contain billions of dollars in legal costs, filed a petition with the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse an appeals court verdict that upheld damages to a customer blaming his cancer on the German group's glyphosate-based weedkillers. Bayer last week lost a third appeal against verdicts that sided with users of glyphosate-based Roundup, awarding them tens of millions of dollars each, leaving the drugs and pesticides group to pin hopes for relief on the United States' top court. Bayer on Monday asked the Supreme Court to review one such verdict by the federal 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that found in favour of California resident and Roundup user Edwin Hardeman, it said in a statement.

  • Sonos Stock Soars On Big Patent Win Over Google

    Sonos stock soared Monday in reaction to a ruling by a U.S. International Trade Commission judge that Alphabet-owned Google infringed on patents.

  • Starbucks Baristas Say These Drink Orders Are "Ridiculous" and "Disgusting"

    As friendly as Starbucks is to customized orders, a surge in viral Tiktok drinks and subsequent customer gluttony is taking its toll on the chain's employees. Baristas are complaining about ridiculous bespoke drinks they're having to make, which are slowing down operations, and worst of all, most of the time don't make any sense, according to the latest report by Business Insider.The publication spoke to several Starbucks staffers who characterized many of the custom drinks they have to make as