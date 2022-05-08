U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,123.34
    -23.53 (-0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,899.37
    -98.63 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,144.66
    -173.04 (-1.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,839.56
    -31.59 (-1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.61
    +0.84 (+0.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,882.80
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    22.33
    +0.01 (+0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0556
    +0.0011 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1230
    +0.0570 (+1.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2339
    -0.0019 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.5500
    +0.3700 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    34,588.85
    -1,321.90 (-3.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    837.14
    -10.32 (-1.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,387.94
    -115.33 (-1.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,003.56
    +185.06 (+0.69%)
     

Perceptron: AI bias can arise from annotation instructions

Kyle Wiggers and Devin Coldewey
·7 min read

Research in the field of machine learning and AI, now a key technology in practically every industry and company, is far too voluminous for anyone to read it all. This column, Perceptron (previously Deep Science), aims to collect some of the most relevant recent discoveries and papers -- particularly in, but not limited to, artificial intelligence -- and explain why they matter.

This week in AI, a new study reveals how bias, a common problem in AI systems, can start with the instructions given to the people recruited to annotate data from which AI systems learn to make predictions. The coauthors find that annotators pick up on patterns in the instructions, which condition them to contribute annotations that then become over-represented in the data, biasing the AI system toward these annotations.

Many AI systems today "learn" to make sense of images, videos, text, and audio from examples that have been labeled by annotators. The labels enable the systems to extrapolate the relationships between the examples (e.g., the link between the caption "kitchen sink" and a photo of a kitchen sink) to data the systems haven’t seen before (e.g., photos of kitchen sinks that weren’t included in the data used to "teach" the model).

This works remarkably well. But annotation is an imperfect approach -- annotators bring biases to the table that can bleed into the trained system. For example, studies have shown that the average annotator is more likely to label phrases in African-American Vernacular English (AAVE), the informal grammar used by some Black Americans, as toxic, leading AI toxicity detectors trained on the labels to see AAVE as disproportionately toxic.

As it turns out, annotators' predispositions might not be solely to blame for the presence of bias in training labels. In a preprint study out of Arizona State University and the Allen Institute for AI, researchers investigated whether a source of bias might lie in the instructions written by data set creators to serve as guides for annotators. Such instructions typically include a short description of the task (e.g. "Label all birds in these photos") along with several examples.

Parmar et al.
Parmar et al.

Image Credits: Parmar et al.

The researchers looked at 14 different "benchmark" data sets used to measure the performance of natural language processing systems, or AI systems that can classify, summarize, translate, and otherwise analyze or manipulate text. In studying the task instructions provided to annotators that worked on the data sets, they found evidence that the instructions influenced the annotators to follow specific patterns, which then propagated to the data sets. For example, over half of the annotations in Quoref, a data set designed to test the ability of AI systems to understand when two or more expressions refer to the same person (or thing), start with the phrase "What is the name," a phrase present in a third of the instructions for the data set.

The phenomenon, which the researchers call "instruction bias," is particularly troubling because it suggests that systems trained on biased instruction/annotation data might not perform as well as initially thought. Indeed, the coauthors found that instruction bias overestimates the performance of systems and that these systems often fail to generalize beyond instruction patterns.

The silver lining is that large systems, like OpenAI's GPT-3, were found to be generally less sensitive to instruction bias. But the research serves as a reminder that AI systems, like people, are susceptible to developing biases from sources that aren't always obvious. The intractable challenge is discovering these sources and mitigating the downstream impact.

In a less sobering paper, scientists hailing from Switzerland concluded that facial recognition systems aren't easily fooled by realistic AI-edited faces. "Morphing attacks," as they're called, involve the use of AI to modify the photo on an ID, passport, or other form of identity document for the purposes of bypassing security systems. The coauthors created "morphs" using AI (Nvidia's StyleGAN 2) and tested them against four state-of-the art facial recognition systems. The morphs didn't post a significant threat, they claimed, despite their true-to-life appearance.

Elsewhere in the computer vision domain, researchers at Meta developed an AI "assistant" that can remember the characteristics of a room, including the location and context of objects, to answer questions. Detailed in a preprint paper, the work is likely a part of Meta's Project Nazare initiative to develop augmented reality glasses that leverage AI to analyze their surroundings.

Meta egocentric AI
Meta egocentric AI

Image Credits: Meta

The researchers' system, which is designed to be used on any body-worn device equipped with a camera, analyzes footage to construct "semantically rich and efficient scene memories" that "encode spatio-temporal information about objects." The system remembers where objects are and when the appeared in the video footage, and moreover grounds answers to questions a user might ask about the objects into its memory. For example, when asked "Where did you last see my keys?," the system can indicate that the keys were on a side table in the living room that morning.

Meta, which reportedly plans to release fully-featured AR glasses in 2024, telegraphed its plans for "egocentric" AI last October with the launch of Ego4D, a long-term “egocentric perception" AI research project. The company said at the time that the goal was to teach AI systems to -- among other tasks -- understand social cues, how an AR device wearer’s actions might affect their surroundings, and how hands interact with objects.

From language and augmented reality to physical phenomena: an AI model has been useful in an MIT study of waves — how they break and when. While it seems a little arcane, the truth is wave models are needed both for building structures in and near the water, and for modeling how the ocean interacts with the atmosphere in climate models.

Image Credits: MIT

Normally waves are roughly simulated by a set of equations, but the researchers trained a machine learning model on hundreds of wave instances in a 40-foot tank of water filled with sensors. By observing the waves and making predictions based on empirical evidence, then comparing that to the theoretical models, the AI aided in showing where the models fell short.

A startup is being born out of research at EPFL, where Thibault Asselborn's PhD thesis on handwriting analysis has turned into a full-blown educational app. Using algorithms he designed, the app (called School Rebound) can identify habits and corrective measures with just 30 seconds of a kid writing on an iPad with a stylus. These are presented to the kid in the form of games that help them write more clearly by reinforcing good habits.

"Our scientific model and rigor are important, and are what set us apart from other existing applications," said Asselborn in a news release. "We’ve gotten letters from teachers who’ve seen their students improve leaps and bounds. Some students even come before class to practice."

Image Credits: Duke University

Another new finding in elementary schools has to do with identifying hearing problems during routine screenings. These screenings, which some readers may remember, often use a device called a tympanometer, which must be operated by trained audiologists. If one is not available, say in an isolated school district, kids with hearing problems may never get the help they need in time.

Samantha Robler and Susan Emmett at Duke decided to build a tympanometer that essentially operates itself, sending data to a smartphone app where it is interpreted by an AI model. Anything worrying will be flagged and the child can receive further screening. It's not a replacement for an expert, but it's a lot better than nothing and may help identify hearing problems much earlier in places without the proper resources.

Recommended Stories

  • Mark Jackson interviewed for Lakers coaching job

    Shams Charania: The Los Angeles Lakers have interviewed former Golden State Warriors coach Mark Jackson for their head coaching job, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Jackson is among the finalists for the Sacramento Kings head coach opening. ...

  • Saquon Barkley, Jahan Dotson and Shaka Toney among Penn State football graduates

    Penn State football’s second all-time rusher completed his promise to his mother in 2018.

  • Azovstal sees more evacuations, war rages in Kharkiv

    STORY: Ukrainian officials said Saturday all women, children and elderly civilians have been evacuated from the besieged Azovstal steel mill in Mariupol, as Russia pushes forward with its effort for battlefield gains ahead of a key military anniversary.The Soviet-era steel mill is Ukraine's last holdout in the strategically located city. It's been largely destroyed by weeks of heavy warfare that trapped hundreds of fighters and civilians inside.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said late Saturday rescue efforts would now focus on evacuating the injured and medical personnel out of Azovstal, and getting residents of Mariupol and surrounding areas to safety.It's unclear how many fighters remain inside the plant. Ukrainian officials fear Russian forces want to wipe them out by Monday, when Moscow marks the 77th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany during World War Two, otherwise known as Victory Day.Speaking at a Financial Times event on Saturday, U.S. CIA Director William Burns said Russian President Vladimir Putin believes "doubling down" on the conflict will improve Moscow's outlook going forward."His convictions about Ukraine and, you know, the reality of Russians, Russia's capability to, you know, continue to grind away at Ukrainian resistance, I don't know whether that's been shaken yet. I think he's in a frame of mind in which he doesn't believe he can afford to lose."Mariupol lies between the Crimean Peninsula seized by Moscow and parts of eastern Ukraine taken by Russia-backed separatists in 2014. It's key to linking the two Russian-held territories and blocking Ukrainian exports.Fighting has also raged on in the city of Kharkiv, where Ukrainian soldiers fired off at Russian targets on Saturday -- after officials said Russian forces blew up three road bridges there to slow down Ukraine's counter-offensive.Ukraine and its western allies say that Russian forces have made slow progress on their revised aim of capturing the country's east and south after failing to seize the capital Kyiv, and may be planning to involve Ukraine's neighbor, Moldova.Moscow calls its invasion of Ukraine a "special military operation" to disarm the country and stamp out anti-Russian nationalism stirred up by the West. Ukraine and its western allies maintain it's an unprovoked war.U.S. President Joe Biden and other G7 leaders are now set to hold a video call with Ukraine's Zelenskiy in a show of solidarity, while Putin gears up for a massive military parade in Moscow celebrating Victory Day.

  • Virgin Galactic Is Losing the Space Race

    "Demand for tickets remains strong." That was Virgin Galactic's (NYSE: SPCE) opening line when announcing its first-quarter 2022 earnings on Thursday last week, describing how the company lost $93 million on $319,000 in revenue -- but progressed to record "approximately 800 Future Astronaut reservations" for flights to space and back aboard its small fleet of spaceplanes.

  • How to turn your smartphone into a flatbed scanner to sign forms or digitize text

    You may already use your smartphone to take photos of things like business receipts but you can also use it to digitize text or sign forms.

  • Chaos at Apple supplier Quanta shows strains of Shanghai COVID lockdown

    Quanta Shanghai Manufacturing City would seem like an ideal site to implement China's "closed-loop" management system to prevent the spread of COVID that requires staff to live and work on-site in a secure bubble. But as COVID-19 breeched Quanta's defences, the system broke down into chaos on Thursday. Videos posted online showed more than a hundred Quanta workers physically overwhelming security guards in hazmat suits and vaulting over factory gates to escape being trapped inside the factory amid rumours that workers on the floor that day tested positive for COVID.

  • 2 Top 5G Stocks to Buy in May

    The 5G smartphone market has been growing at a terrific pace as more consumers adopt the latest wireless standard, which is why it wasn't surprising to see a greater number of 5G devices being shipped in January 2022 compared to 4G smartphones. Market research firm Counterpoint Research estimates that the penetration of 5G smartphones hit 51% in January, surpassing the penetration rate of their 4G counterparts for the first time. This also means that there is still a lot of room for growth in the adoption of 5G smartphones.

  • SpaceX Shows What’s Possible for Investing in Space

    Elon Musk's company has the least amount of drama. It is an example of the sector's potential, even though most investors can't buy its stock.

  • Alienware's QD-OLED gaming monitor is an ultrawide marvel

    Alienware’s QD-OLED monitor packs in everything we’d want in a gaming screen: A gorgeous and colorful next-generation OLED display, HDR, fast response times and just about every feature you’d want.

  • A Black Hole Flipping Its Magnetic Field Might Help Us to Find More

    NASA/Sonoma State University, Aurore SimonnetBlack holes are some of the strangest objects in space. These balls of dense matter are scattered throughout the Milky Way and have gravitational fields so powerful, nothing can escape their gaping maws—not even light. While we can’t see a black hole head-on like we would a star or a planet, we’ve learned a lot by observing how they affect the fabric of space around them. Now astronomers have discovered something about these cosmic enigmas that’s upen

  • Apple TV 4K with 32 GB storage falls to an all-time low of $150

    You can now get the 2021 Apple TV 4K for $29 less.

  • Here's the Stunning Amount of Passive Income You Can Make Staking Shiba Inu

    Here's the stunning amount of passive income you can make staking Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) tokens. Your tokens are then used to support the underlying blockchain as it verifies transactions. At first inspection, you might think that the old expression "this dog won't hunt" might be true for Shiba Inu when it comes to staking.

  • ‘It’s just gorgeous’: rare deep-sea dragonfish spotted off California coast

    The torpedo-shaped, bronze-hued fish has been seen only four times in nearly thirty years of deep-sea research, scientists said A highfin dragonfish observed by MBARI’s remotely operated vehicle outside of Monterey Bay. Photograph: © 2022 MBARI A rare deep-sea fish has been spotted off the coast of northern California, prompting excitement among marine biologists who have attempted to track down the elusive creature for decades. The Bathophilus flemingi, also known as the highfin dragonfish, was

  • This Week in Apps: Fortnite's back on iOS, TikTok's new ad product, apps hit NewFronts

    Welcome back to This Week in Apps, the weekly TechCrunch series that recaps the latest in mobile OS news, mobile applications and the overall app economy. The app industry continues to grow, with a record number of downloads and consumer spending across both the iOS and Google Play stores combined in 2021, according to the latest year-end reports. App Annie says global spending across iOS and Google Play is up to $135 billion in 2021, and that figure will likely be higher when its annual report, including third-party app stores in China, is released next year.

  • Shiba Inu: Is $0.0001 a Realistic Year-End Target?

    While Bitcoin and Ethereum, which account for approximately 62% of total crypto market value, are responsible for a significant portion of this nominal value increase, it's lesser-known coins like Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) that have been courting droves of new investors into the crypto realm. When the bells tolled at midnight on Jan. 1, 2021, a single SHIB token could be purchased for a microscopic $0.000000000073.

  • 28 Facts That Are 100% True But Really Hard To Wrap Your Head Around

    You'll know so many factoids by the end of this post.View Entire Post ›

  • Amazon's holiday weekend sale is here — here are the highlights, starting at just $6

    Save upwards of 70 percent off great brands like Insignia, Amazon, Ninja and more!

  • Starbucks to Launch NFT-Based Membership Community in Big Web 3 Play

    Starbucks customers will now have the opportunity to engage in a coffee community offering unique experiences and a shared ownership model of loyalty.

  • 'I wake up to a clean house!': Top-rated robot vacs up to 40 percent off at Amazon — today only

    Score up to $126 off—and get clean floors without lifting a finger.

  • Elon Musk wants to quadruple Twitter users by 2028

    Among the biggest questions on people's mind since Elon Musk made his bid to buy Twitter is how the service might change under his ownership. We're still a long way off from the deal becoming official, but Musk nonetheless has had to pitch investors on his vision for the company to get the funding he needs. As it so happens, the New York Times has obtained a copy of a pitch deck for investors, which gives us an idea of the preposterously grand vision that Musk has for the company. Here are a few highlights.