U.S. markets close in 2 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,420.93
    +57.38 (+1.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,890.81
    +473.82 (+1.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,739.27
    +237.36 (+1.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,264.34
    +49.38 (+2.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.29
    +0.86 (+1.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,758.50
    -3.30 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    22.64
    +0.11 (+0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1567
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5640
    +0.0400 (+2.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3623
    +0.0041 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.5700
    +0.1560 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,098.54
    -611.07 (-1.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,313.61
    -4.15 (-0.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,078.04
    +82.17 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.21
    +149.34 (+0.54%)
     

Perch closes $1M Seed Round and joins 2022 REACH Canada accelerator program

·3 min read

Toronto-based tech startup aims to help Canadians build wealth and make better real estate decisions through their analytics platform.

TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Perch, the Toronto-based proptech company that seeks to help Canadians build wealth and make more informed real estate decisions through its analytics platform, announced today the close of a $1 million seed funding round and its acceptance to the 2022 REACH Canada growth accelerator.

Perch logo (CNW Group/Perch)
Perch logo (CNW Group/Perch)

Created in 2018, Perch provides personalized financial insights that optimize a buyer's path to homeownership. Perch offers a platform that enables greater collaboration with real estate professionals and streamlines the user's mortgage application experience. Once a homeowner, proprietary analytics allow users to know when to leverage their home equity to build wealth.

"Canadians consider housing affordability to be a major problem and we're offering a solution that helps simplify the path to home ownership," said Perch founder Alex Leduc. "We built Perch to give users clear financial insights, without needing to build their own complex spreadsheets. Along the way, they're fully supported with a dedicated mortgage advisor to help them strategize and understand the numbers."

"As we focus on scaling operations and growing our user base, we are doubling down on real estate agent and brokerage partnerships by building out a dedicated agent portal as an extension of our site that enables REALTORS® to turn more leads into buyers, close deals more effectively and nurture their existing client base for repeat business. We are thrilled to have the support of Second Century Ventures and to be selected into their 2022 REACH Canada cohort," said Alex Leduc.

Second Century Ventures (SCV) is the strategic investment arm of the National Association of Realtors® (NAR). Second Century Ventures is the most active global venture fund in real estate technology with more than 150 portfolio companies worldwide. Second Century Ventures operates the global REACH scale-up program in five major international markets. The award-winning REACH program helps high growth-potential companies scale across the real estate, financial services, banking, home services and insurance industries.

"Through REACH, our goal is to deliver exponential value to the global real estate ecosystem, enhancing the consumers' experience via the Realtor® community, today and well into the future. The Perch solution exemplifies this approach on all fronts, and we are thrilled to work with their outstanding team as we help scale Perch alongside their peers as part of the REACH Canada Class of 2022," said Lynette Keyowski, Managing Parther with REACH Canada.

With its global presence, REACH offers Perch a unique opportunity to scale operations and better collaborate with real estate agents. Looking ahead, Perch plans to leverage the REACH program to grow its team and continue investing in its analytics platform to build additional tools to help home buyers and homeowners.

About PERCH

Perch gives home buyers and homeowners the financial insights they need to build wealth and make better real estate decisions through its analytics platform. While accessing its online platform and with the dedicated support of a team of real estate professionals, users can easily collaborate and plan their real estate strategy. Perch was founded in 2018 by Alex Leduc, CFA and is proudly based in Toronto, Ontario. www.myperch.io

About REACH Canada

REACH Canada is a unique technology scale-up program created by Second Century Ventures, the most active venture fund in real estate technology. Backed by the National Association of REALTORS®, SCV and REACH leverage the association's more than 1.4 million members and a worldwide network of executives to help technology companies scale across the real estate vertical and its adjacent markets. The program provides education, mentorship and market exposure to one of the world's largest industries. For more on REACH Canada, visit www.narreach.ca.

SOURCE Perch

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/07/c9445.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Alibaba shares are higher today

    Julie Hyman discusses the rally in Alibaba shares in early trading on Thursday, making it the top trending ticker on Yahoo Finance.

  • Why Square Stock Just Popped

    Shares of point-of-sale payments processor Square (NYSE: SQ) jumped out of the gate this morning, and were up a solid 3% as of 10:25 a.m. EDT. You can thank Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE: JEF), which upgraded the stock and raised its price target. This morning, investment bank Jefferies announced a change in analyst coverage of Square and an upgrade of the stock to buy, with a higher price target as well: $300 a share.

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks You Can Buy Right Away

    Market research firm IDC's semiconductor industry report indicates that the demand for chips isn't going to dry up this year. The firm expects the semiconductor market to record 17.3% growth in 2021, up from the 10.8% increase it recorded last year. IDC points out that the semiconductor boom is being driven by smartphones, servers, notebooks, smart homes, gaming, wearables, and automotive, along with robust pricing for memory chips.

  • Charlie Munger Just Doubled Down on Alibaba: Should Investors Follow Suit?

    In a recent regulatory filing, The Daily Journal (NASDAQ: DJCO) disclosed that it had bought more shares of Chinese giant Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) with its corporate cash. The decision was probably the work of Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett's partner and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) vice chairman. Munger is also the chairman of The Daily Journal and holds 3.6% of the company's shares.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Increase Your Monthly Income

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks to increase your monthly income. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks to Increase Your Monthly Income. End-of-the-month expenses are something everyone dreads. Being able to make good on your rental […]

  • Levi shares surge on earnings beat, IAC to acquire Meredith, Tilray misses revenue estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi break down the morning's top stock movers, including Levi, IAC, and Tilray.

  • I’m the head of mortgage originations at a $150 million real estate company. These are the 3 things to know if you’re looking to buy a home right now

    Each month, Robert Heck reviews hundreds of mortgage applications. As the head of mortgage originations at Morty — an online mortgage broker that Forbes recently noted was now valued at $150 million — it’s Heck’s job to help customers choose the right loan and lender.

  • Why New Fortress Energy Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ: NFE) rocketed nearly 25% by 11:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday. Fueling the liquefied natural gas (LNG) stock was an upbeat outlook. New Fortress Energy held an investor update call today to discuss its natural gas supply and earnings goals.

  • Retail traders follow Nancy Pelosi's husband's stock moves to find winners

    When in doubt, pick the same stocks that lawmakers' spouses are buying? That's what retail investors have been doing when it comes to trades made by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi.

  • That’s rich: Both Trump and Oprah bumped from the Forbes 400 list

    The cutoff to make the ultra-wealthy club this year was $2.9 billion. Tech titans Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg still top the list.

  • Biden administration wants IRS to monitor people’s bank accounts more closely — will it catch tax cheats, or invade privacy?

    A Biden administration proposal calls for banks to report aggregated 'inflows' and 'outflows' above $600

  • Big Changes Could Be Coming to Your Roth IRA. What to Know.

    Proposed rules could bar individual retirement account contributions and Roth conversions for high earners with accounts exceeding $10 million.

  • Cathie Wood’s New York Exit Spotlights Overlooked Florida Region

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s move to St. Petersburg is giving an added boost to a Florida region that has quietly been booming, even as Miami and West Palm Beach generate more attention as destinations for New York finance firms.Most Read from BloombergHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets Worse

  • Where Will IBM Be in 3 Years?

    IBM's (NYSE: IBM) stock declined about 5% over the past three years as the S&P 500 rallied roughly 50%. Many investors shunned the aging tech giant as it struggled to generate stable revenue growth. The ongoing declines of IBM's business software, hardware, and IT services divisions offset the growth of its newer cloud-oriented divisions, and investors lost patience with its sluggish turnaround efforts.

  • This Tech Stock Is a Terrific Bargain Right Now

    Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) stock has slipped over 3.5% after its fiscal 2021 fourth-quarter earnings report (released on Sept. 28) failed to excite investors. The memory specialist's weaker-than-expected guidance was enough for investors who fear that a memory price bust may be around the corner to hit the panic button -- an event that's likely to throw Micron's outstanding growth off track. Micron finished the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 with adjusted earnings of $2.42 per share on revenue of $8.27 billion.

  • Cathie Wood just dumped $270 million in Tesla — 3 cheap EV stocks to buy instead

    The "Tesla of China" might be a better place to park your EV dollars.

  • 2 Reddit Stocks to Buy and Hold for Years

    Lucid Group and Palantir Technologies come up frequently on the message boards, but these meme stocks also show real long-term promise.

  • These Are 5 of the Fastest-Growing Large-Cap Stocks on the Planet

    Internet company Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) has emerged as the e-commerce leader in Southeast Asia while expanding into new markets such as Latin America, India, and Europe. The company does more than e-commerce, tying successful gaming and digital payments businesses into its customer base. Sea Limited's Garena division owns FreeFire, the world's most popular mobile game.

  • If You Invested $1,500 in Novavax in Early 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Coronavirus vaccine developer Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) may not have won the race to commercialize its jab first, but it's undeniably a winning stock. Up about 50% in the past 12 months, the company's rise to prominence has no doubt benefited its investors. Today, I'll be taking a look at how much an early investment in it would be worth right now -- and perhaps what lessons investors can learn.

  • Why Vaxart Stock Tumbled in September

    Shares of the developmental-stage biotech Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) sank by 11.5% last month, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Vaxart's oral COVID-19 vaccine pill may not be on the market until the pandemic is starting to fade from the daily news cycle. Similar home-based oral medications for COVID-19 might dampen the demand for vaccines in general, and perhaps undermine the rationale for an oral vaccine in particular.