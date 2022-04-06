U.S. markets close in 1 hour 3 minutes

Perch and Unilever Launch Next Gen In-Store Digital Platform To Promote Inclusion, Wellness and Care With Its Beauty Products in Partnership with Giant Food

·5 min read

Advanced displays combine high-end design for mass retail with leading edge digital technology and data analytics

NEW YORK, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unilever has partnered with retail marketing platform leader Perch to launch a next generation in-store product engagement platform at Giant Food supermarkets in the Washington DC area. The interactive end caps in the beauty section seamlessly incorporate a digital screen that automatically senses what products shoppers touch to respond with videos and information about that very product - without having to scan a QR code, touch a screen, download an app or take any additional action. Using Perch's "lift-and-learn" technology, shoppers can get more information about Unilever skincare products by simply touching them, as if they had clicked on them online (see the video).

"Our goal for this launch was to have a product and brand education platform that communicates Unilever's positive beauty vision for people and planet, promoting inclusion and wellness with Dove being the appropriate brand for this partnership," said Christina DiPietro, Unilever's Team Lead for Ahold. "With Perch's smart shelf display, our products can deliver the right product message at the right time, so the Dove brand can educate and connect more deeply with its customers. We are thrilled to launch this platform in select Giant Food stores and bring this partnership to life with Perch and Giant connecting shoppers with our iconic Dove brand."

Unilever incorporated Perch into an integrated end cap with a glowing logo and lit shelves, which is eye-catching and drives additional attention to Unilever's category-leading Dove products. The digital experience guides shoppers through each shelf of products, with product videos, ratings and reviews of the Dove line.

Perch's digital engagement platform uses computer vision to detect product behavior at the shelf, anonymously detecting the presence of shoppers, what products they touch, and what content they engage with to bring in videos, ratings and reviews and product information for every product on the shelf, uniting the digital content shoppers crave with the physical products on retail shelves. Perch's AI-powered approach drives 5-10x the engagement of traditional digital signage and 30-188% sales lifts according to case studies in beauty, CPG, accessories, department stores and grocery.

"We are excited to extend our partnership with Unilever to promote Dove products after such a successful earlier trial driving triple-digit sales lift. Dove's brand message is inspiring and we are excited to help shoppers better connect with their category-leading products," said Perch CEO Trevor Sumner. "It's exciting to see visionaries like Unilever use our technology to create better shopper experiences and more meaningful connections with its customers."

About Perch
You can click on a product to get more info online. Why can't you in-store?

Perch is the leading in-store digital engagement marketing platform that uses computer vision to detect which products customers are touching in-store to respond with digital media applications about those exact products via embedded touch screens at the shelf. For the first time, Perch enables digital marketing (videos, ratings and reviews, etc) at the product level in-store the moment shoppers touch them letting every product tell its story and converting in-store customers to omnichannel shoppers. Customers such as Johnson & Johnson, Nestle Purina, Estee Lauder, Macy's, Coty, and Invisalign are driving 87% sales lifts on average and using Perch's advanced Shopper Marketing Cloud to optimize merchandising, pricing, packaging and content by measuring product pickups, content interactions, sales, and conversion insights.

About Unilever North America
Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods & Refreshment products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 2.5 billion people every day. We have 149,000 employees and generated sales of €50.7 billion in 2020. Over half of our footprint is in developing and emerging markets. We have around 400 brands found in homes all over the world. In the United States and Canada, the portfolio includes iconic brand such as: Dove, Knorr, Hellmann's, Lipton, Magnum, Axe, Ben & Jerry's, Degree, Dollar Shave Club, Q-tips, Seventh Generation, St. Ives, Suave, TRESemmé, and Vaseline.

Our vision is to be the global leader in sustainable business and to demonstrate how our purpose-led, future-fit business model drives superior performance. We have a long tradition of being a progressive, responsible business. It goes back to the days of our founder William Lever, who launched the world's first purposeful brand, Sunlight Soap, more than 100 years ago, and it's at the heart of how we run our company today.

The Unilever Compass, our sustainable business strategy, is set out to help us deliver superior performance and drive sustainable and responsible growth, while:

  • improving the health of the planet;

  • improving people's health, confidence and wellbeing; and

  • contributing to a fairer and more socially inclusive world.

While there is still more to do, we are proud to have been recognized in 2020 as a sector leader in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index and – for the tenth-consecutive year – as the top ranked company in the 2020 GlobeScan/SustainAbility Sustainability Leaders survey.

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com
For more information on Unilever Canada and its brands visit: www.unilever.ca

Contact: info@perchinteractive.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/perch-and-unilever-launch-next-gen-in-store-digital-platform-to-promote-inclusion-wellness-and-care-with-its-beauty-products-in-partnership-with-giant-food-301519323.html

SOURCE Perch

