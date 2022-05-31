U.S. markets open in 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,130.50
    -25.25 (-0.61%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,949.00
    -209.00 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,637.00
    -40.75 (-0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,872.90
    -12.90 (-0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.56
    +3.49 (+3.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,853.40
    -3.90 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    21.63
    -0.47 (-2.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0708
    -0.0075 (-0.70%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7430
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.87
    +0.37 (+1.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2569
    -0.0084 (-0.67%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.3810
    +0.7610 (+0.60%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,697.01
    +1,189.72 (+3.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    693.12
    +63.62 (+10.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,622.04
    +21.98 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,279.80
    -89.63 (-0.33%)
     

Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloon Catheters Market to Reach $1.8 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 4.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·5 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Rise in geriatric population, surge in number of minimally invasive surgeries, and increase in the number of catheterization laboratories drive the growth of the global percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty (PTCA) balloon catheters market.

Portland, OR, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloon Catheters Market by Product (Normal balloon catheter, Drug eluting balloon catheter, Cutting balloon catheter, Scoring balloon catheter), by Delivery Platform (Rapid Exchange (RX) / Monorail balloon catheter, Over-the-wire (OTW) balloon catheter), by Compliance (Semi-Compliant, Non-Compliant), by Balloon Material (Polyolefin copolymer (POC), Polyethylene (PE), Polyethylene terephthalate (PET)): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031”. According to the report, the global percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty (PTCA) balloon catheters industry generated $1.2 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $1.8 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 4.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Download Sample Report- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2635

Prime determinants of growth

Rise in geriatric population, surge in number of minimally invasive surgeries, increase in hospitalization with surge in cardiovascular disorders, rise in demand for angioplasty over conventional surgeries, and increase in the number of catheterization laboratories drive the growth of the global percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty (PTCA) balloon catheters market. Moreover, rise in technological breakthroughs & modernization in healthcare equipment and surge in healthcare research and development activities present new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

  • The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the global percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty (PTCA) balloon catheters market, owing to a decline in the frequency of emergency and general visits linked to cardiovascular disorders.

  • Several studies revealed that the frequency of elective cardiac, neurology, and urology surgeries for the management of certain chronic diseases decreased in order to maintain the social distancing norms.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty (ptca) Balloon Catheters Market- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2635?reqfor=covid

The normal balloon catheter segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on product, the normal balloon catheter segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for around three-fifths of the global percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty (PTCA) balloon catheters market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to increase in geriatric population and surge in the occurrence of cardiovascular disease. However, the drug eluting balloon catheter segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031, due to increase in angioplasty surgeries.

The semi-compliant segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on compliance, the semi-compliant segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly four-fifths of the global percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty (PTCA) balloon catheters market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is attributed to changes in lifestyle that lead to hypertension, obesity, and other risk factors that result in vascular disorders. However, the non-compliant segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031, due to rise in demand for minimally-invasive surgeries, government initiatives, and increase in prevalence of cardiovascular disorders.

For Purchase Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2635

North America to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global market, owing to improved healthcare infrastructure, government initiatives, rise in the incidences of cardiac disorders, and rise in healthcare expenditure in this region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to increase in incidences of coronary heart diseases, rise in awareness regarding heart diseases and their treatments, and improvement in healthcare infrastructure in this region.

Leading Market Players: -

  • Alvi Medica

  • Abott Laboratories

  • Boston Scientific Corporation

  • Becton, Dickinson & Company

  • Ivascular

  • Ronstis

  • Koninklijke Phillips

  • Medtronic PLC

  • Balton SP Zoo

  • B. Braun Melsungen AG

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Multiplex Assays Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

PET-CT Scanner Device Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Upper Limb Prosthetics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

COPD and Asthma Devices Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Vascular Disease Devices Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Oral Cancer Treatment Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Women Health and Beauty Supplements Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Wearable Injectors Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Computed Tomography (CT) Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Growing Utilization of Infant Phototherapy Devices in the Healthcare Industry

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220                                                            
United States
Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285                                                          
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1-855-550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com 
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com  
Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter


Recommended Stories

  • Europe’s Move Against Putin’s Oil May Be Its Last for a While

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union leaders overcame weeks of division to clinch a deal on partially banning Russian oil, but calls to target one of Putin’s other big moneymakers, gas, are opening new rifts in the bloc.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesGiant Deep Ocean Turbine

  • Even inventor Bill Bengen is revisiting the 4% rule — is it still the key to making money last in retirement?

    Bengen recently said the rule, in use since the '90s, should hold up barring ‘a severe inflationary environment’.

  • How a cheap component could help kill off combustion cars

    The humble wire harness, a cheap component that bundles cables together, has become an unlikely scourge of the auto industry. Supplies of the auto part were choked by the war in Ukraine, which is home to a significant chunk of the world's production, with wire harnesses made there fitted in hundreds of thousands of new vehicles every year. The supply crunch could accelerate the plans of some legacy auto firms to switch to a new generation of lighter, machine-made harnesses designed for electric vehicles, according to interviews with more than a dozen industry players and experts.

  • Russia widens Europe gas cuts as Gazprom halts Dutch trader's supply

    The move comes a day after Denmark flagged a potential end to its Russian gas supply and the European Union's toughest measure yet against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, an agreement to halt sea-borne imports of its oil. GasTerra, which buys and trades gas on behalf of the Dutch government, said it had contracted elsewhere for the 2 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas it had expected to receive from Gazprom through October.

  • Factbox-Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

    Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases, while Group of Seven (G7) nations, including Japan, committed to ban or phase out imports of Russian oil on May 8. The ban excludes oil supplied via the Druzhba pipeline thus allowing refineries in Eastern Europe and Germany to continue imports. Poland and Germany, however, said they would phase out all purchases via the pipeline by the end of 2022.

  • EU’s Russian Oil Embargo Sends Prices Surging. Exxon Stock Is Rising.

    In addition to the EU phasing out Russian imports to crimp supply, demand from China is expected to pick up after Shanghai relaxed Covid restrictions.

  • China a 'very important customer', says Saudi Arabia, as global oil supply worries grow

    Saudi Arabia is committed to supplying crude oil to China and interested in collaborating with the world's No 2 economy on issues ranging from climate change to curbing inflation, says the Gulf state's economic minister. The comments by Faisal al-Ibrahim come as the world braces for a new round of oil price hikes following a Western embargo on Russian oil over its invasion of Ukraine. China, which relies on imports for 70 per cent of its requirements, is trying every means possible to keep its m

  • Ukraine Latest: EU Agrees to Ban Most Russian Oil, Split On Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union leaders agreed to pursue a ban on imports of most Russian oil, in the latest effort to hit the country’s coffers and punish President Vladimir Putin for the invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial

  • Oil price hits $124 as EU bans most Russian imports

    The move saw brent breach the psychological $124 barrier to hit a two-month high.

  • EU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s War

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union leaders agreed to pursue a partial ban on Russian oil, paving the way for a sixth package of sanctions to punish Russia and its president, Vladimir Putin, for the invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesGiant Deep Ocean Turbine

  • Musk says China is leading EVs, but CEO of Chinese rival says not so fast

    He Xiaopeng, the CEO and founder of the Chinese EV company XPeng, said in response to Musk's comment that it will take 10 years for China to be a true global leader in EV.

  • Looking for $100,000 Salary? See How Much the Biggest U.S. Companies Pay Workers

    The median worker at Google made nearly $300,000 in 2021; at the other end was an Aptiv worker in Mexico who took home $7,400.

  • Crude futures surge above $118 after EU ban on Russian oil

    U.S. and Brent crude oil prices surged anew on Tuesday after the European Union managed a deal to partially ban Russian oil.

  • Petrol prices hit new record high of 173p a litre as EU bans Russian oil imports

    £95.15 to fill up an average family car after latest rise in fuel costs, says RAC

  • Oil soars again on EU Russia deal, petrol prices to keep rising

    OIL prices jumped again after EU leaders agreed a deal to block two-thirds of Russian oil imports to starve Vladimir Putin’s war machine of revenues. While that deal agreed overnight, which bans oil that arrives by sea but not by pipeline, was hailed as a political break through, it further constrains supply.

  • EU’s Russian-Oil Embargo Is More Bark Than Bite

    The European Union’s partial embargo on Russian oil carries more weight politically than economically. Targeting tankers or insurance would be much more disruptive to the market.

  • Yogi Berra and the Inflation Conundrum: It Ain't Logistics or the Supply Chain

    I learned about supply/demand tables, yields per acre, fundamental analysis, quantitative analysis and technical analysis. In the 1970s inflation was driven by a number of supply shocks and a program in Washington of guns and butter. Oil prices and other commodities such as copper soared in price but CEOs got burned when prices quickly changed direction as deflation became ingrained.

  • EU agrees Russian oil sanctions, gives Hungary exemptions

    European Union leaders handed Hungary concessions to agree an oil embargo on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, sealing a deal in the early hours of Tuesday that aims to cut 90% of Russia's crude imports into the bloc by the end of the year. The deal excludes from the embargo shipments by pipeline, which Hungary relies on for Russian oil. It aims to reduce Moscow's income to finance the war it launched more than three months ago in Ukraine, with some of the toughest EU sanctions yet.

  • New Forecasts: Here's What Analysts Think The Future Holds For Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

    Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. ( NYSE:NOG ) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making...

  • Oil climbs above $121 a barrel as China eases restrictions, EU meets

    (Reuters) -Oil prices climbed above $121 a barrel on Monday, hitting a two-month high as China eased COVID-19 restrictions and traders priced in expectations that the European Union will eventually reach an agreement to ban Russian oil imports. The Brent crude futures contract for July, which will expire on Tuesday, settled up $2.24, or 1.9%, at $121.67 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up $1.99, or 1.7%, to $117.06 a barrel at 18.03 GMT, extending solid gains made last week.