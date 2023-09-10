Perdana Petroleum Berhad (KLSE:PERDANA) Has More To Do To Multiply In Value Going Forward

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Perdana Petroleum Berhad (KLSE:PERDANA) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Perdana Petroleum Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.061 = RM47m ÷ (RM868m - RM90m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Perdana Petroleum Berhad has an ROCE of 6.1%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Energy Services industry average of 9.9%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Perdana Petroleum Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Perdana Petroleum Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

So How Is Perdana Petroleum Berhad's ROCE Trending?

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at Perdana Petroleum Berhad. The company has consistently earned 6.1% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 58% in that time. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

On a side note, Perdana Petroleum Berhad has done well to reduce current liabilities to 10% of total assets over the last five years. Effectively suppliers now fund less of the business, which can lower some elements of risk.

The Bottom Line

Long story short, while Perdana Petroleum Berhad has been reinvesting its capital, the returns that it's generating haven't increased. And with the stock having returned a mere 25% in the last five years to shareholders, you could argue that they're aware of these lackluster trends. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing Perdana Petroleum Berhad that you might find interesting.

While Perdana Petroleum Berhad may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

