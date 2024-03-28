Perdana Petroleum Berhad (KLSE:PERDANA) delivers shareholders solid 27% CAGR over 3 years, surging 16% in the last week alone

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. To wit, the Perdana Petroleum Berhad (KLSE:PERDANA) share price has flown 103% in the last three years. Most would be happy with that. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 63% gain in the last three months.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for Perdana Petroleum Berhad investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's three-year performance.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Perdana Petroleum Berhad became profitable within the last three years. Given the importance of this milestone, it's not overly surprising that the share price has increased strongly.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Perdana Petroleum Berhad has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 76% in the last twelve months. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 4% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. Before deciding if you like the current share price, check how Perdana Petroleum Berhad scores on these 3 valuation metrics.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

