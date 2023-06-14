Perdana Petroleum Berhad's (KLSE:PERDANA) Price Is Out Of Tune With Revenues

When close to half the companies in the Energy Services industry in Malaysia have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") below 0.7x, you may consider Perdana Petroleum Berhad (KLSE:PERDANA) as a stock to potentially avoid with its 1.9x P/S ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's as high as it is.

View our latest analysis for Perdana Petroleum Berhad

What Does Perdana Petroleum Berhad's Recent Performance Look Like?

Revenue has risen firmly for Perdana Petroleum Berhad recently, which is pleasing to see. It might be that many expect the respectable revenue performance to beat most other companies over the coming period, which has increased investors’ willingness to pay up for the stock. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Although there are no analyst estimates available for Perdana Petroleum Berhad, take a look at this free data-rich visualisation to see how the company stacks up on earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Is There Enough Revenue Growth Forecasted For Perdana Petroleum Berhad?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, Perdana Petroleum Berhad would need to produce impressive growth in excess of the industry.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew revenue by an impressive 19% last year. Despite this strong recent growth, it's still struggling to catch up as its three-year revenue frustratingly shrank by 28% overall. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Weighing that medium-term revenue trajectory against the broader industry's one-year forecast for expansion of 4.1% shows it's an unpleasant look.

With this in mind, we find it worrying that Perdana Petroleum Berhad's P/S exceeds that of its industry peers. Apparently many investors in the company are way more bullish than recent times would indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock at any price. There's a very good chance existing shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/S falls to levels more in line with the recent negative growth rates.

The Bottom Line On Perdana Petroleum Berhad's P/S

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that Perdana Petroleum Berhad currently trades on a much higher than expected P/S since its recent revenues have been in decline over the medium-term. Right now we aren't comfortable with the high P/S as this revenue performance is highly unlikely to support such positive sentiment for long. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve markedly, investors will have a hard time accepting the share price as fair value.

It is also worth noting that we have found 2 warning signs for Perdana Petroleum Berhad that you need to take into consideration.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Perdana Petroleum Berhad, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here