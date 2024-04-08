Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Has More To Do To Multiply In Value Going Forward

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So, when we ran our eye over Perdoceo Education's (NASDAQ:PRDO) trend of ROCE, we liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Perdoceo Education is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = US$165m ÷ (US$1.0b - US$111m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Therefore, Perdoceo Education has an ROCE of 18%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 7.6% generated by the Consumer Services industry.

View our latest analysis for Perdoceo Education

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Perdoceo Education compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Perdoceo Education for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

While the returns on capital are good, they haven't moved much. The company has consistently earned 18% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 133% in that time. 18% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that Perdoceo Education has consistently earned this amount. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

Story continues

The Bottom Line On Perdoceo Education's ROCE

In the end, Perdoceo Education has proven its ability to adequately reinvest capital at good rates of return. And given the stock has only risen 0.4% over the last five years, we'd suspect the market is beginning to recognize these trends. That's why it could be worth your time looking into this stock further to discover if it has more traits of a multi-bagger.

Perdoceo Education does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Perdoceo Education that you might be interested in.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.