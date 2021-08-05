U.S. markets closed

Perdue Farms Wins Diversity Impact Award for Top 25 Employee Resource Group

·3 min read

Groundbreaking Associate Inclusion Network (GAIN) is one of five resource groups at the company

SALISBURY, Md., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Perdue Farms is excited to announce that its Groundbreaking Associate Inclusion Network (GAIN) won the 2021 Diversity Impact Awards™ in the Top 25 Employee Resource Group (ERG) Award category. GAIN's mission is to foster a sense of belonging for all associates of color at Perdue. This is the second consecutive Diversity Impact Awards™ win for Perdue, which last year received recognition for its Day of Understanding.

Perdue Farms Wins Diversity Impact Award for Top 25 Employee Resource Group

"Our promise to always do what is right starts with people first."

The 2021 Diversity Impact Awards represent the efforts of Diversity Councils, ERGs, and others to support their organizations through an unprecedented global pandemic. GAIN, along with other Perdue ERGs, stepped up to ensure this vital work continued amidst some of our greatest challenges, helping to keep people connected during the most trying of times.

"Cultivating relationships and bridging the gap with our teams is vital to our success as a company," said Kathryn Danko, Chief Diversity Officer and Vice President of Talent at Perdue Farms. "It is a major milestone for GAIN to be recognized on its work in diversity, equity and inclusion. Our promise to always do what is right starts with people first and it shows."

GAIN is one of Perdue's five Associate Resource Groups (ARGs) and recently celebrated its one-year anniversary on July 31, making significant headway in its brief existence.

"Everything GAIN has already achieved and hopes to further achieve is people-centric. We're always thinking of solutions for how we can assist our associates in achieving their goals professionally and personally," said the group's co-chairs Tykebia Fisher and Voncia Molock.

"The positive feedback from our fellow associates keeps us motivated and determined to take GAIN even further than we've ever dreamed or imagined. GAIN truly believes that together, we can increase transparency and trust, improve skills and satisfaction, and boost productivity and retention to exceed goals and surpass our competition on all fronts," Fisher and Molock said.

GAIN will be recognized at The Diversity Impact Awards ceremony during the 2021 ERG & Council Conference and livestreamed by the USC Marshall School of Business Center for Effective Organizations' (CEO) virtual ERG Leadership Summit on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021.

About Perdue Farms

We're a fourth-generation, family owned, U.S. food and agriculture company. Through our belief in responsible food and agriculture, we are empowering consumers, customers, and farmers through trusted choices in products and services.

The premium protein portfolio within our Perdue Foods business, including our flagship PERDUE® brand, Niman Ranch®, Panorama Organic Grass-Fed Meats®, Coleman Natural®, and Yummy®, as well as our pet brands, Spot Farms® and Full Moon®, is available through various channels including retail, foodservice, club stores, and our direct-to-consumer website, PerdueFarms.com.

Perdue AgriBusiness is an international agricultural products and services company.

Now in our company's second century, our path forward is about getting better, not just bigger. We never use drugs for growth promotion in raising poultry and livestock, and we are actively advancing our animal welfare programs. Our brands are leaders in no-antibiotics-ever chicken, turkey, pork, beef and lamb, and in USDA-certified organic chicken and beef. Learn more at Corporate.PerdueFarms.com.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/perdue-farms-wins-diversity-impact-award-for-top-25-employee-resource-group-301349849.html

SOURCE Perdue Farms

