U.S. markets close in 4 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,361.63
    -24.91 (-0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,758.67
    -132.68 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,592.25
    -159.77 (-1.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,025.69
    -33.18 (-1.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.49
    -1.11 (-1.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,928.00
    +5.70 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    25.11
    -0.08 (-0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1053
    -0.0069 (-0.62%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8540
    -0.0110 (-0.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3345
    -0.0059 (-0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6200
    +0.1000 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,596.74
    -1,784.59 (-4.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    955.35
    -21.33 (-2.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,261.47
    -168.09 (-2.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,577.27
    +184.24 (+0.70%)
     
JOBS:

Jobless claims fall to 2-month low

Initial jobless claims fall for second week in a row, 215,000 Americans filed last week

Perez Morris Expands Ohio Footprint With Cleveland-Based Team

Perez Morris
·3 min read

Perez Morris joins forces with Giffen & Kaminski managing partners and staff

Perez Morris

Perez Morris
Perez Morris

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perez Morris announced today its expansion into the Cleveland area with an office space and partnership with attorneys from Cleveland-based law firm, Giffen & Kaminski. Perez Morris' Cleveland office will open April 1, 2022, in the heart of downtown to house six attorneys joining the Perez Morris team, including managing partners Karen Giffen and Kerin Lyn Kaminski. The expansion will make Perez Morris the largest woman-owned law firm in Ohio.

"We are pleased to welcome Karen Giffen and Kerin Lyn Kaminski and other lawyers and staff to the Perez Morris family," said Perez Morris' Managing Partner, Sarah Perez. "Bringing the new Cleveland-based team into the fold means we have the opportunity to leverage the talent and experience of our lawyers for the benefit of our clients across more regions of the state."

The strong group of seasoned litigators and trial lawyers will allow Perez Morris to build upon and expand its services in Business Litigation, Labor & Employment Litigation, Financial Services Litigation, Investigations, and Real Estate Litigation including Title Litigation.

In addition to their expertise, the new team embodies Perez Morris' commitment to top-quality, strategic, and focused client service, as well as investment in the community and are a natural fit when it comes to the firms' strategic growth. Both Karen and Kerin jointly operated a woman-owned law firm for 18 years and they share the common goal of championing diversity in law and business. Adding to Perez Morris' culture, the attorneys have long-term relationships with clients, focus on community engagement, and bring a collaborative approach to service.

"It is amazing how closely we align in terms of values and services," said Karen Giffen. "I look forward to joining this vastly talented team to accomplish even more meaningful work in Ohio and across the country."

Perez Morris' Cleveland Office will be located at 1215 Superior Ave., Suite 225, Cleveland, Ohio 44114.

About Perez Morris
Perez Morris is a woman-owned business law firm headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with offices in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Massachusetts, and attorneys licensed to practice across the country. We guide our business clients to manage their risks and make deals happen. We provide general counsel, business litigation, and commercial transactional services nationwide with a focus on cost-effective, practical, industry-savvy advice that allows our clients to continue to grow and thrive.

About Giffen & Kaminski
Giffen & Kaminski is a women-owned law firm committed to the idea that diversity brings better results for its clients and a more fulfilling work experience for its lawyers and staff. We actively strive to achieve a team at Giffen & Kaminski that reflects our community. We value excellence, teamwork, loyalty, responsiveness, and dependability. We believe in collaboration with our clients, our lawyers, our colleagues, and the business community.

Media Contact
Cassie Ferguson
cassie@gebencommunication.com

Related Images






Image 1: Perez Morris



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Tesla Receives a Permit That Will Scare Its Rivals

    Premium-electric-vehicle maker Tesla should see its wish to further increase production volumes come true.

  • Grain Markets Set for Supply Shock of a Lifetime, Economist Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could devastate global grain markets so deeply that it’s likely to be the biggest supply shock in living memory. Most Read from BloombergRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their New Economic RealityRussian Oligarchs’ Yachts Head for Maldives as Sanctions LeviedBillionaire Roman Abramovich Says He’s Selling Chelsea Football ClubThat’

  • Rivian rolls back price hike after customer backlash

    Rivian Automotive Inc on Thursday rolled back price hikes on electric vehicles booked before March 1, days after facing backlash from customers following a 20% increase in prices. Prices for preorders as of March 1 will roll back to the previous price and customers who canceled orders can reinstate them, Chief Executive RJ Scaringe said in a letter to clients. The Amazon-backed company said on Tuesday it had increased selling prices of its vehicles by about 20% due to inflationary pressures and higher component costs.

  • I’m 60, have ‘well into seven figures’ saved for retirement, and my only debt is a $60K HELOC. I want to retire at 62. Do I need a financial adviser to help, or can I navigate this myself?

    My question is, do I need to retain a financial advisor for a 1% fee or can I navigate my retirement financially with an accountant only? Answer: Firstly, understand the differences in what an accountant can do for you, and what a financial adviser can. “An accountant could help with taxes, but is unlikely to address anything else,” says Julia Kramer, certified financial behavior specialist and certified public accountant at Signature Financial Planning.

  • China’s tech giants face a domestic backlash for plans to exit from Russia

    US and European firms have scrambled to comply with sweeping western sanctions issued in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. US sanctions prevent high-tech goods that use its components or software from being exported to Russia, even if they are made in foreign countries (consumer electronics are not supposed to be affected). China’s online influencers are already watching closely to see if the country’s tech giants appear to be complying with sanctions.

  • Oil hits almost decade high before Iran throttles the rally

    Oil prices climbed to almost $120 a barrel on Thursday, their highest in nearly a decade, as sanctions disrupted Russian oil sales but the rally lost some of its fizz on rising prospects for an Iran nuclear deal that could add extra supplies. Benchmark Brent rose to $119.84 a barrel, the highest since 2012, with additional support coming from data showing U.S. crude stockpiles had hit multi-year lows. U.S. crude hit $116.57, its peak since 2008, before retreating to $109.66.

  • Investors warn of unintended consequences as companies cut Russian ties

    A responsible-investing group representing $10 trillion of assets under management and advisement said companies could be right to cut Russian business ties to protest Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, but urged executives to take care to avoid causing unintended harm to employees, political dissidents or consumers. In a statement to be released on Thursday, the New York-based Investor Alliance for Human Rights said companies must consider ending Russian business deals if they cannot avoid contributing to human rights harms. However, divestment decisions "must be scrutinized for any unintended human rights consequences" said the statement, issued on behalf of more than 200 global members.

  • Ford just shocked the system: analyst

    Wall Street begins to weigh in on a major transformation just unveiled at Ford.

  • Canadian Natural Resources sidesteps winter hit to post profit surge

    Icy temperatures in December and early this year hit mining operations in western Canadian oil sands, the largest source of crude in the country, hurting production at companies such as Imperial Oil Ltd and Suncor Energy Inc. Yet Alberta-based Canadian Natural's output jumped 9% to 1.31 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in the fourth quarter, allowing it to take advantage of a more than 50% rise in crude prices last year.

  • Lithium Prices Skyrocket As China Cements Leadership Position

    As the demand for lithium-ion batteries continues to climb, prices of lithium carbonate are skyrocketing amid the news that China is cozying up to major lithium producer Argentina

  • After 2 years, it’s back to the office for Google workers, starting in April

    After more than two years of working from home, Google will expect its workers in the San Francisco Bay Area and "several" other parts of the country to return to the office in April.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Zoom, Sells Key Entertainment Name

    Ark's Wednesday purchases included $12 million of Shopify and $10 million of Zoom. Ark sold a major entertainment provider.

  • Banks, IKEA, vodka-maker shun Russia as corporate exits increase

    French bank Societe Generale said it was working to cut its risks in Russia, fearing a tit-for-tat response by Moscow to Western sanctions, as more companies from vodka maker Diageo to IKEA suspended business in the country. Brazilian plane-maker Embraer joined Airbus and Boeing in halting parts supplies to Russian airlines, while Lufthansa said it was considering rerouting cargo flights to Asia via Alaska to avoid Russian airspace. "The war has both a huge human impact and is resulting in serious disruptions to supply chain and trading conditions, which is why the company groups have decided to temporarily pause IKEA operations in Russia," IKEA said in a statement.

  • Chamath Palihapitiya Sued Over Insider Sale of Virgin Galactic Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Chamath Palihapitiya took advantage of his insider role as chairman of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. to sell 10 million shares of the struggling space travel company for $315 million before he abruptly quit the board last month, a shareholder alleged in a lawsuit.Most Read from BloombergRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaBillionaire Usmanov’s Superyacht Said to Be SeizedRussian Oligarchs’ Yachts H

  • Ford CFO on supply-chain challenges, electric vehicle production

    Yahoo Finance anchor Brad Smith talks with Ford CFO John Lawler about the company's Ford+ plan, supply chain challenges, and production of electric vehicles.

  • Honeywell rolls out flexible workplace policies as employees return from remote work

    Honeywell International Inc. has announced new work-life balance protocols as employees have returned to regular work routines following Covid-19 closures.

  • Global Fertilizer Reserves to Drop Just as Russia War Adds Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- Fertilizer is getting harder to find just as farmers are getting ready for planting. And now Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is injecting even more uncertainty into then already tight crop nutrient market. Most Read from BloombergRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their New Economic RealityBillionaire Roman Abramovich Says He’s Selling Chelsea Football ClubThe Lis

  • Navistar eyes more potential SA expansion as it gears up for production

    Navistar is nearing the launch of its commercial truck production in San Antonio as it ramps up for a roll out over the coming weeks. Navistar plans to launch production operations in South San Antonio with a single shift operating on a five-day schedule and with a team of about 620 employees. The plant will initially have the capacity to produce 50 commercial trucks per day.

  • Ford CFO: We want to be 'a first mover' in the EV space

    Ford foresees electric vehicles representing half of global production volume by 2030, with a redefined operation in order to outperform legacy automakers and new EV competitors.

  • Top REITs for March 2022

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. Among other requirements, REITs are required to pay out at least 90% of their taxable income as dividends. A key REIT metric is funds from operations (FFO), a measure of earnings particular to the industry.