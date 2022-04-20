U.S. markets open in 4 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,441.00
    -18.25 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,763.00
    -78.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,109.50
    -107.75 (-0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,027.10
    -1.40 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.61
    +1.05 (+1.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,942.70
    -16.30 (-0.83%)
     

  • Silver

    25.00
    -0.40 (-1.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0832
    +0.0040 (+0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.25
    -0.92 (-4.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3025
    +0.0023 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.5630
    -0.3510 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,416.90
    +595.76 (+1.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    968.00
    +17.44 (+1.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,614.22
    +12.94 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,217.85
    +232.76 (+0.86%)
     

The Perfect Companion Inc. Names Dr. Dana Paull as Chief Medical Officer of Its Concierge Care Business

The Perfect Companion
·2 min read

Expansion of company's leadership team in response to market demands and corporate expansion

The Perfect Companion Names Dr. Dana Paull as Chief Medical Officer of Its Concierge Care Business

The Perfect Companion Names Dr. Dana Paull as Chief Medical Officer of Its Concierge Care Business
The Perfect Companion Names Dr. Dana Paull as Chief Medical Officer of Its Concierge Care Business

PHOENIX, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Perfect Companion ("TPC") today announced the appointment of Dr. Dana Paull as its Chief Medical Officer as part of the expansion of the company's leadership team in response to the market demands and corporate expansion.

"We are honored with the addition of Dr. Paull to our team and the concierge care experience he provides to our clients," said Jon Siegel, President and founder of TPC. "We have all been impressed by his strong track record of providing concierge care in his private internal medicine practice and as a premier provider as part of the MDVIP national healthcare network."

Dr. Paul has over 30 years of medical experience, which includes being named "TOP DOCTOR" by the Phoenix Magazine for 20 consecutive years. His undergraduate degree is from Washington University of St. Louis (cum laude) and his medical degree of distinction is from George Washington University. Dr. Paull is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine.

"In my 13th year of concierge practice with MDVIP, I have come to strongly appreciate and value the importance of complementary service to provide the highest level of service to my patients and the community," said Dr. Dana Paull. "I am thrilled to be a part of the Perfect Companion leadership to bring this to fruition."

The company stated that Dr. Paul will be performing an integral role to transition the company's services to a comprehensive in-home care model. This will include facilitating relationships with concierge care physicians nationwide and the continued market expansion by the company.

About The Perfect Companion, Inc.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, The Perfect Companion Inc. is an exceptional concierge care service in the in-home care sector catering to a highly discretionary senior clientele since 2008, with plans to scale to other locales nationwide with a recently opened business operation in Columbus, Ohio. With the company's high revenue growth since its inception, The Perfect Companion Inc. was recently notified by the highly prestigious Inc. 5000 as a consideration as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. for 2018-2021. For more information, visit www.azperfectcompanion.com | https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-perfect-companion/ | https://www.facebook.com/perfectcompanion/ | info@azPerfectCompanion.com.

Media Contacts:
Phone: 602.595.9096
Aubry Merkel: AMerkel@azPerfectCompanion.com
Jon Siegel: JSiegel@azPerfectCompanion.com

Related Images






Image 1: The Perfect Companion Names Dr. Dana Paull as Chief Medical Officer of Its Concierge Care Business


Company Logo



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • CalPERS to vote to replace Buffett as Berkshire chairman

    The fund, whose full name is the California Public Employees' Retirement System, disclosed its vote in a regulatory filing ahead of Berkshire's scheduled April 30 annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska. CalPERS said it invests more than $450 billion, including more than $2.3 billion in Berkshire shares. Berkshire did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • U.S. Pension Giant to Vote to Replace Buffett as Berkshire Chair

    (Bloomberg) -- California Public Employees’ Retirement System, the largest public pension fund in the U.S., said it plans to vote for a shareholder proposal that Berkshire Hathaway Inc. replace billionaire Warren Buffett as chairman.Most Read from BloombergNetflix Tumbles as 200,000 Users Exit for First Drop in DecadeIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After J

  • CalPERS backs Berkshire shareholder measure to remove Warren Buffett as chairman

    CalPERS, the country's largest state public pension fund, disclosed Tuesday that it intends to vote for a Berkshire Hathaway shareholder proposal that would replace Warren Buffett as chairman.

  • Xebra Brands Appoints Jay Garnett as CEO

    Xebra Brands Ltd. ("Xebra") (CSE: XBRA) (OTCQB: XBRAF) (FSE: 9YC) a cannabis company, is pleased to announce that Mr. Jay Garnett has been appointed Chief Executive Officer and Director.

  • Meta institutional investors urge opposing re-election of two board members

    "We believe the lack of independence of board members Peggy Alford and Marc L. Andreessen is undermining the board's ability to adequately oversee the management team and represent shareholders' best interests," said Shareholder Association for Research and Education (SHARE) in a filing. The group of 15 shareholders, including SHARE, the Illinois State Treasurer and Arjuna Capital, instead urged the nomination of new, highly-qualified independent directors, according to the filing.

  • Japan's 7-Eleven operator picks former Uber executive as it looks overseas

    Japanese retailer Seven & I Holdings Co, facing pressure from activist investors for structural reforms, has nominated a former executive of Uber Technologies Inc to join its board of directors, the company said on Tuesday. The operator of the 7-Eleven chain of convenience stores has named Elizabeth Miin Meyerdirk, a founding members of Uber Eats, who will join as a new outside director, pending approval from shareholders at a May 26 annual meeting. Facing a shrinking domestic market, the company said this month that it would seek growth overseas, particularly in North America, and would also expand online shopping and delivery services in Japan.

  • AT&T announces new leader for Kentucky

    This executive has worked for the telecommunications giant since 2002, and has served in a variety of leadership roles.

  • WesBanco expands into Indianapolis

    Pittsburgh's 12th-largest bank opens its second loan production office in a new region in less than two months.

  • Analyst Report: Wells Fargo & Company

    Wells Fargo is one of the largest banks in the United States, with approximately $1.9 trillion in balance sheet assets. The company is split into four primary segments: consumer banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management. It is almost entirely focused on the U.S.

  • Zilingo’s Board Is Said to Weigh Replacing CEO Amid Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- After suspending Ankiti Bose from her post as chief executive officer, the board of Zilingo Pte is discussing replacing her for good amid an investigation into the Singapore startup’s accounting practices, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergNetflix Tumbles as 200,000 Users Exit for First Drop in DecadeIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsU.S. Stops M

  • Primary Election 2022: Fire protection, park key issues for Marshall Township advisory board

    Fire protection, park key issues for Marshall Township advisory board

  • We Are Foresters by Profession

    Getting to know Regions Bank’s Natural Resources and Real Estate business.

  • Pablo Isla Becomes Chairman of IE University’s International Advisory Board

    This is the first role that Isla has taken up since leaving Zara parent Inditex where he served as CEO and executive chairman.

  • Wrap Technologies expands Tempe leadership team with new president, CEO

    A Tempe company that makes a restraint device used by police officers, named two new executives to its leadership team on Monday. The appointments come after a series of leadership changes at the company.

  • Andrew Roy Joins CBS News As Vice President And London Bureau Chief

    Andrew Roy, who has overseen international coverage for the BBC, is joining CBS News as vice president and London bureau chief. Roy will start May 3 and oversee all coverage out of Europe, Africa, the Middle East and South Asia. His hiring comes after previous London bureau chief Andrew Clarke exited the network in March […]

  • Documentary Director R.J. Cutler Expands His Development and Production Team (EXCLUSIVE)

    This Machine, the production company founded by veteran documentary director and producer R.J. Cutler, has bolstered its development and production team with four new hires. Cutler, the Emmy Award-winning director behind docus including “The September Issue,” “Belushi” and most recently with “Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry,” launched This Machine in 2020 with an […]

  • Koppers appoints Stephen Lucas to serve as vice president of culture and engagement

    He officially began in the role on April 11 and will maintain offices in Pittsburgh and Chicago, traveling between the two locations as well as Koppers' other global offices.

  • Schlumberger Vice President Joins AEC Board

    Ndubuisi Maduemezia, the VP of Investor Relations at Schlumberger, has joined The African Energy Chamber (AEC) as a board member.

  • Robert Morris University names new interim president

    The Robert Morris University Board of Trustees has appointed a new interim president to lead the university. Michelle Patrick, dean of RMU's School of Business, will step into the role effective immediately.

  • Danielle Price Joins Republic Records as Executive VP; Phil Thornton Named Senior VP of Capitol CMG

    Republic Records has named Danielle Price executive vice president, based in the label’s New York headquarters. In this new role, Price will contribute to overall strategy, business development, and label expansion as well as serving as a member of the leadership team. Most recently, Price was senior VP of business and legal affairs at 10K […]