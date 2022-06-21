Perfect Equity Helps Business Owners Achieve a Flawless Exit

BEND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2022 / If a business owner's goal from the start is to establish a company that will later be attractive enough for a promising sale, then they should begin with the end in mind. This means understanding and foreseeing the needs and desires of a potential buyer by creating a formidable but flexible organization combined with planning for both liquidity and financing options. Unfortunately, not every business owner who aspires to sell a company in the future is well-versed when it comes to anticipating the complex process involved. The lack of preparation can be detrimental and counterproductive to the sales goal and the owner's future plans. It is for these very reasons that Perfect Equity was established-to provide business owners the ability to create the perfect exit when the right time comes.

Perfect Equity is made up of a team of global experts who work tirelessly to ensure that their clients get the best deal possible when selling their company. The team bridges any and all potential gaps in the sales process preparation, analyzes the worth of the business, and helps owners to maximize its value. Clients can enjoy access to a 24/7 global support team with offices in the United States, London, and Singapore.

The obvious advantage to working with Perfect Equity is that its team members are all entrepreneurs and CEOs themselves who understand all of the complexities once someone decides to sell a company. The process of "just" preparing the legal documents alone, can be so overwhelming that those doing it for the first time can easily panic or lose interest after realizing its magnitude. There is also the possibility of the owner making costly and time-consuming mistakes. These common mistakes can be easily avoided by connecting with the right people for the job. Perfect Equity makes it easier for business owners so that they can focus on other important matters in the course of completing the sale.

"After personally experiencing the trials and tribulations of selling several businesses and brands, we stepped back and agreed that since there is no manual, no rule book, essentially everyone wants to charge you a lot of money to give you their opinion," a company executive revealed. "We found an obvious gap where the entrepreneurs needed an advisor who could help to navigate them through the pros and cons of selling, identify the pitfalls, help with the structure or restructure, prepare the legal documents, get a proper valuation of the business, dive into the preparation of the audits, and talk through the tax consequences and tax scenarios," he added.

The goal of the Perfect Equity leadership team is simple-to help entrepreneurs through the successful sales of their companies without the accompanying stress from the complicated details involved in the transition. Business owners now have a reliable support team to lean on beginning as early as the preparation stage, all the way through to the financing and closing phase of the sale. Having a knowledgeable team in their corner creates an important sense of relief for many business owners who are grooming their companies for a promising sale. And on an interesting side note, Perfect Equity is also willing to invest its own funds to ensure clients go through a smooth sales process.

