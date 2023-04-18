Perfect Exteriors of Minnesota Recognized as a 2022 GAF Master Elite® President's Club Award Winner

MONTICELLO, Minn., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfect Exteriors of Minnesota is proud to announce that it has been selected as a two star 2022 President's Club Awards winner! Presented annually by GAF , a Standard Industries company and North America's largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer, the GAF Master Elite® President's Club Award recognizes the most elite roofing contractors certified by GAF.

"We are very proud to have been granted the GAF President's Club Award. It is a big accomplishment and we are happy to say we have been a President's Club winner for the past 8 years!"- Tyler Arrell, Owner of Perfect Exteriors of Minnesota.

"We're proud to honor the amazing work of the winners of this year's GAF Master Elite® President's Club Award, which celebrates exemplary efforts in high-quality service and leadership in the roofing industry across North America," says Bobby Fischer, Vice President of Contract Programs at GAF. "These contractors have distinguished themselves through the highest standards of excellence, customer satisfaction, and dependability."

GAF Master Elite® President's Club Award winners are selected from an elite group of roofing contractors that must first demonstrate proper licensing (in states that require it), maintain insurance, a proven reputation, and a commitment to ongoing professional training. In addition, qualifying contractors must also have met the criteria to earn the designation of a GAF Master Elite® residential contractor. Less than two percent of roofing contractors nationwide qualify for this award, earning one, two, or three stars for meeting specific criteria across high standards for reliability and service.

For more information about the GAF Master Elite® President's Club Award, and to view the list of 2022 winners, please click here .

About the Company:

Perfect Exteriors of Minnesota is a locally owned and operated company that works in the MN metro and surrounding areas. We provide top quality exterior remodeling services at competitive prices and we are committed to being the best of the best through ongoing training, friendly service, and quality installation. We have over 300 reviews on Google with an average rating of 4.9!

About GAF

GAF, a Standard Industries company, is the leading roofing and waterproofing manufacturer in North America. For more than 135 years, GAF has been trusted to protect what matters most for families, communities and business owners with its innovative solutions and focus on customer service. GAF's leadership extends to its commitment to making a positive impact on its communities, industry, and planet. Learn more at www.GAF.com.

