U.S. markets close in 3 hours 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    4,069.94
    +61.93 (+1.55%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,557.72
    +334.30 (+1.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,887.27
    +224.48 (+1.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,829.17
    +45.74 (+2.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.21
    +0.01 (+0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.00
    +7.00 (+0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    21.76
    +0.21 (+0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0545
    +0.0107 (+1.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9730
    +0.0960 (+3.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2481
    +0.0158 (+1.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3500
    +0.2970 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,155.36
    +903.48 (+3.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    677.32
    +434.64 (+179.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,518.35
    +53.55 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,659.75
    +112.70 (+0.42%)
     

The Perfect Fit: Introducing Comply™ Foam Tips for Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

Comply™ Foam
·2 min read

Custom-Designed Memory Foam Earbud Tips Launched by Consumer Electronics Brand Comply Foam for Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

Comply Tips for Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

Comply Tips for Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro
Comply Tips for Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

OAKDALE, Minn., May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumer electronics brand Comply Foam has launched custom-designed memory foam earbud tips for Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro. Comply tips help improve comfort, fit, and sound beyond standard silicone tips. Plus, earbuds charge while in the case, so they'll stay safe when not in use.

New and improved Comply™ Foam tips for Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro were designed using patented memory foam that hugs the ear, delivering a more comfortable and unshakeable fit. The oval-shaped, body-heat activated memory foam adapts and molds to the ear canal, promoting all-day listening whether it be on conference calls, commuting or running on favorite trails. The unique design also allows earbuds to fit within the case without interfering with charging.

"Comply Foam Tips are a great way to elevate Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds," says Chris Hudson, President at Comply. "The memory foam conforms to your ear, keeping them in place and providing a comfortable fit that solves ear pain caused from long wear times. Plus, this snug fit improves sound quality and helps block unwanted noise. We launched tips for Galaxy Buds Pro in February and the customer response has been overwhelming, with strong ratings on both Comply Foam and Amazon."

Comply Foam Tips for Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are available for $24.99 for a three-pair package on Comply Foam or Amazon.

About Hearing Components: Hearing Components manufactures COMPLY™ Brand premium memory foam earphone tips that conform to the dynamic nature of the ear canal, providing a universal custom fit. With more than 30 years of experience understanding how people hear sound, advanced knowledge in material science, and comfort-focused expertise, Hearing Components continues to protect hearing and transform the listening experience. For press inquiries, reach out to Lori Bernier, Marketing Director at Comply Foam.

Related Images






Image 1: Comply Tips for Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro


Elevate listening with Comply Tips for Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro.



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Powerbeats Pro are Just $180 on Amazon

    Listen to your favorite music anywhere with Powerbeats Pro that are sweat-resistant and have more than 9 hours of listening time.

  • Big Sound on a Low Budget: These Are the Best Wireless Headphones Under $100

    These wireless headphones pair easily to your devices, pack serious power and have price tags that will be music to your ears

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy Or Sell As It Dumps Another 7 Million Shares Of Rivian?

    Ford Motor began the new decade with optimism as it emerged to compete in the era of smart vehicles and clean energy. The Ford Mustang Mach-E, an all-electric crossover, made its commercial debut in the U.S. in late 2020. Ford is beginning production of the Mach-E, a competitor to the Tesla Model Y, in China as well.

  • ATTN: Acquired by Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs’ Candle Media for $100 Million

    Candle Media, the next-gen media roll-up play run by ex-Disney execs Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs, announced the acquisition of ATTN:, a media company that produces short-form news and topical entertainment content aimed at Gen Z and millennial audiences. Financial terms weren’t disclosed. According to a source familiar with the pact, Candle Media is paying […]

  • Traders Ramp Up ECB Rate Hike Bets as Knot Floats Bigger Move

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders priced in a more aggressive pace of monetary policy tightening from the European Central Bank after an official raised the prospect of larger rate hikes this year.Most Read from BloombergOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineElon Musk Says Twitter Must Prove Bot Claims for $44 Billion Deal to ProceedMicrosoft Will Boost Pay and Stock Compe

  • Citi Says Fallout From Terra Collapse Unlikely to Hit Wider Financial System

    Recent weakness in bitcoin and equities doesn’t show any lag or lead effect, the bank’s analysts said.

  • Stetson’s Iconic Cowboy Hat Triggers Dispute With Haberdasher

    (Bloomberg) -- Ten-gallon cowboy hat inventor John B. Stetson Co. says a distributor is trying to pilfer the rights to sell the head covering of choice for the likes of Buffalo Bill Cody and John Wayne. Most Read from BloombergOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineElon Musk Says Twitter Must Prove Bot Claims for $44 Billion Deal to ProceedMicrosoft Will Boost Pa

  • Intel shareholders reject compensation packages for top executives

    About 1.78 billion votes were cast against executive compensation at the annual meeting, Intel said, though the vote is non-binding. "We take our investors' feedback very seriously, and we are committed to engaging with them and addressing their concerns," Intel said in a statement. Intel forecast its second-quarter revenue and profit below Wall Street expectations in April, citing weak demand in its largest market, PCs, and increased supply-chain uncertainty due to fresh COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

  • Goldman and Barclays’ Investment in Elwood a Win for Crypto Adoption

    The two banking behemoths’ participation in the $70 million funding round marks “another validation of the longevity of crypto.”

  • Home Depot stock jumps after big earnings beat, surprise same-store sales growth

    Shares of Home Depot Inc. shot up 4.6% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the home improvement retailer reported fiscal first-quarter earnings that rose above expectations, surprise growth in same-store sales and raised its full-year outlook. Net income for the quarter to May 1 rose to $4.23 billion, or $4.09 a share, from $4.15 billion, or $3.86 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share the FactSet consensus of $3.69. Sales grew 3.8% to $38.91 b

  • How retirement coaches are training people to make one of life’s trickiest transitions

    Saving enough money is only part of the key to enjoying retirement. Some good instruction can help you thrive after you stop working.

  • Is it now or never for a stock rally? Fund managers cash pile is the biggest since 2001, says Bank of America

    Fearing stagflation and higher interest rates, global money managers have been amassing cash at a level not seen in two decades. Entitled, “If they can’t rally now…” the survey revealed the highest levels of cash for those managers since the immediate aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in the U.S. The survey showed investors are now expecting 7.9 Fed interest-rate hikes in this tightening cycle, from 7.4 in April.

  • Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Confirmation of Reversal Bottom Will Shift Momentum to Upside

    Trader reaction to $1808.20 is likely to determine the direction of the June Comex gold market into the close on Monday.

  • Rivian Sues Supplier As Ford Unloads Another 7 Million RIVN Shares; Is RIVN Stock A Buy Or Sell?

    EV startup Rivian is working through growing pains, amid rising raw material costs and chip shortages. Is Rivian stock a buy?

  • Climate change is hurting insurers - report

    Climate change is hurting the insurance industry and only 8% of insurers are preparing adequately for its impact, consultants Capgemini and financial industry body Efma said in a report on Tuesday. Insured losses from natural catastrophes have increased 250% in the last 30 years, with perils such as wildfires and storms, seen as particularly impacted by climate change, causing an even faster rise in insured losses, the report said. Insurers' main catastrophe risk in the past was typically from hurricanes in U.S. states such as Florida and Texas, Seth Rachlin, global insurance industry leader at Capgemini, told Reuters.

  • Spirit Airlines Stock Soars As JetBlue Launches Hostile Takeover Bid at $30 Per Share

    "JetBlue offers more value -- a significant premium in cash -- more certainty, and more benefits for all stakeholders," the company said of its $3.2 billion takeover bid.

  • Ford Is Probably Done Selling Rivian Stock. Here’s How We Know.

    Ford disclosed sales of another 7 million shares of the EV maker. That's the second big sale and leaves Ford with about 87 million shares.

  • Asia’s Richest Man Forges $10.5 Billion Deal With Holcim

    (Bloomberg) -- Swiss building-materials firm Holcim Ltd. agreed to sell its Indian operations to local billionaire Gautam Adani, currently the richest person in Asia, another step in Chief Executive Officer Jan Jenisch’s pivot away from traditional cement.Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges Vaccinated People’s ImmunityMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion Implosion$11 Trillion and Co

  • Armstrong Flooring Paid Executives a $4.8 Million Bonus Before Bankruptcy

    (Bloomberg) -- Armstrong Flooring Inc. paid its top executives $4.8 million just before filing bankruptcy, a move that was questioned by lenders.Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapOne-Time Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneMusk Says Twitter Deal at Lower Price Is ‘Not Out of the Question’Company Chief Executive Off

  • Exclusive-Gaming gear provider Turtle Beach nears board deal with Donerail -sources

    (Reuters) -Donerail Group is close to reaching a settlement with Turtle Beach Corp that will give the activist investment firm representatives on the U.S. gaming gear company's board of directors, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday. Donerail, which has beneficial ownership of 7.4% of Turtle Beach's outstanding shares, has criticized the maker of gaming headsets and controllers for operational missteps and has been pushing the company to sell itself. Turtle Beach maintains it has been doing its best to find a buyer at an attractive price.