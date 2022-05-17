The Perfect Fit: Introducing Comply™ Foam Tips for Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

Custom-Designed Memory Foam Earbud Tips Launched by Consumer Electronics Brand Comply Foam for Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

OAKDALE, Minn., May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumer electronics brand Comply Foam has launched custom-designed memory foam earbud tips for Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro. Comply tips help improve comfort, fit, and sound beyond standard silicone tips. Plus, earbuds charge while in the case, so they'll stay safe when not in use.

New and improved Comply™ Foam tips for Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro were designed using patented memory foam that hugs the ear, delivering a more comfortable and unshakeable fit. The oval-shaped, body-heat activated memory foam adapts and molds to the ear canal, promoting all-day listening whether it be on conference calls, commuting or running on favorite trails. The unique design also allows earbuds to fit within the case without interfering with charging.

"Comply Foam Tips are a great way to elevate Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds," says Chris Hudson, President at Comply. "The memory foam conforms to your ear, keeping them in place and providing a comfortable fit that solves ear pain caused from long wear times. Plus, this snug fit improves sound quality and helps block unwanted noise. We launched tips for Galaxy Buds Pro in February and the customer response has been overwhelming, with strong ratings on both Comply Foam and Amazon."

Comply Foam Tips for Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are available for $24.99 for a three-pair package on Comply Foam or Amazon.

About Hearing Components: Hearing Components manufactures COMPLY™ Brand premium memory foam earphone tips that conform to the dynamic nature of the ear canal, providing a universal custom fit. With more than 30 years of experience understanding how people hear sound, advanced knowledge in material science, and comfort-focused expertise, Hearing Components continues to protect hearing and transform the listening experience. For press inquiries, reach out to Lori Bernier, Marketing Director at Comply Foam.

