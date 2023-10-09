The perfect grab-and-go Fall breakfast! Make these pumpkin pie inspired overnight oats

Who says preparing a perfect fall breakfast has to be labor-intensive? Picture this: a crisp autumn morning, an easy breakfast that's both nutritious and delicious, and absolutely zero kitchen chaos. Bliss! Well, it is possible. Say hello to your new hassle-free fall favorites: pumpkin-flavored overnight oats and velvety chia pudding.

These two easy-peasy recipes are designed to make your mornings a breeze. Whip them up ahead of time, and you'll have a satisfying and wholesome meal ready to go whenever you are. Here’s a simple way to make pumpkin spice overnight oats and chia pudding at home with just a few ingredients.

Watch the video above to learn how to make pumpkin spice overnight oats and chia pudding.

How to make pumpkin spice overnight oats

Ingredients:

Oats

Milk (oat or whole milk for creaminess)

1 to 2 tablespoons of pumpkin puree (adjust to taste)

Pumpkin spice

Maple syrup

Optional toppings: nuts and/or dried fruit

Instructions:

In a mason jar, combine 1 part oats and 2 parts milk.

Add 1 to 2 tablespoons of pumpkin puree, depending on your desired pumpkin flavor intensity.

Sprinkle in a dash of pumpkin spice.

Add your desired amount of maple syrup for sweetness.

Mix all ingredients thoroughly.

Seal the jar with a lid and refrigerate overnight.

You can prepare a larger batch and store it in the refrigerator for up to 5 days.

Customize your oats with nutritious toppings like nuts and dried fruits for an added boost.

How to make chia pudding

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon chia seeds

1/4 cup milk (your choice of milk)

Maple syrup (to taste)

Pumpkin spice

Instructions:

In a mason jar, combine 1 tablespoon of chia seeds and 1/4 cup of milk.

Add your desired amount of maple syrup for sweetness.

Sprinkle in a pinch of pumpkin spice.

Mix the ingredients thoroughly.

Seal the jar with a lid and refrigerate overnight, allowing the chia seeds to absorb the liquid and create a pudding-like consistency.

Make a larger batch and store it in the refrigerator for up to 5 days, or in the freezer for several weeks for a convenient grab-and-go breakfast or snack.

