The perfect grab-and-go Fall breakfast! Make these pumpkin pie inspired overnight oats
Who says preparing a perfect fall breakfast has to be labor-intensive? Picture this: a crisp autumn morning, an easy breakfast that's both nutritious and delicious, and absolutely zero kitchen chaos. Bliss! Well, it is possible. Say hello to your new hassle-free fall favorites: pumpkin-flavored overnight oats and velvety chia pudding.
These two easy-peasy recipes are designed to make your mornings a breeze. Whip them up ahead of time, and you'll have a satisfying and wholesome meal ready to go whenever you are. Here’s a simple way to make pumpkin spice overnight oats and chia pudding at home with just a few ingredients.
Watch the video above to learn how to make pumpkin spice overnight oats and chia pudding.
How to make pumpkin spice overnight oats
Ingredients:
Oats
Milk (oat or whole milk for creaminess)
1 to 2 tablespoons of pumpkin puree (adjust to taste)
Pumpkin spice
Maple syrup
Optional toppings: nuts and/or dried fruit
Instructions:
In a mason jar, combine 1 part oats and 2 parts milk.
Add 1 to 2 tablespoons of pumpkin puree, depending on your desired pumpkin flavor intensity.
Sprinkle in a dash of pumpkin spice.
Add your desired amount of maple syrup for sweetness.
Mix all ingredients thoroughly.
Seal the jar with a lid and refrigerate overnight.
You can prepare a larger batch and store it in the refrigerator for up to 5 days.
Customize your oats with nutritious toppings like nuts and dried fruits for an added boost.
How to make chia pudding
Ingredients:
1 tablespoon chia seeds
1/4 cup milk (your choice of milk)
Maple syrup (to taste)
Pumpkin spice
Instructions:
In a mason jar, combine 1 tablespoon of chia seeds and 1/4 cup of milk.
Add your desired amount of maple syrup for sweetness.
Sprinkle in a pinch of pumpkin spice.
Mix the ingredients thoroughly.
Seal the jar with a lid and refrigerate overnight, allowing the chia seeds to absorb the liquid and create a pudding-like consistency.
Make a larger batch and store it in the refrigerator for up to 5 days, or in the freezer for several weeks for a convenient grab-and-go breakfast or snack.
