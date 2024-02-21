Find Your Perfect Remote Career Match This Year: 7 Highly Rated Companies

UberImages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

A remote career offers plenty of benefits, such as a better work-life balance, location independence and lower expenses. FlexJobs found that full-time remote work can save the average person up to $12,000 annually.

If you’re ready to make the switch to remote work this year, check out these seven companies from FlexJobs’ list of 100+ Happiest Companies That Hire Remote Workers. Plus, find out what red and green flags to look for when interviewing for a remote job.

1. Wistia

Wistia provides video software to assist companies in creating, customizing and marketing videos to grow their businesses. The company is known for its inclusive and diverse workplace culture that makes everyone feel respected and welcome. Two 100% remote jobs that have been offered previously on the FlexJobs website are for customer success manager and senior software engineer.

2. Adobe

Adobe is a highly rated company partly because of its focus on inspiring creativity and promoting equality among its employees. If you’re interested in digital media and marketing, Adobe is looking for creative people who have skills in account management, business development, graphic design, internet and e-commerce and marketing. According to FlexJobs, 98% of the jobs it lists for Adobe are remote offerings.

3. ADP

ADP, one of largest providers in the world of business outsourcing and human capital management solutions, believes every person counts and embraces diversity. Digital marketer and sales executive are two remote jobs offered by ADP that have been listed on the FlexJobs site previously.

4. The Knot Worldwide

The Knot Worldwide, known for its award-winning culture, is a media and technology company that provides products, services and content for experiencing milestones in their lives, such as weddings, pregnancy and parenthood. Brands include The Knot, The Bump, WeddingWire and The Bash. Two remote job offerings from TKWW that have been featured on FlexJobs are customer experience team lead and consumer experience design specialist.

5. Public Storage

If you’re interested in working for the largest self-storage facility in the U.S., Public Storage has a team that’s thousands of members strong. The company values diversity, inclusiveness and collaboration. Two jobs offered on FlexJobs in the past are customer service specialist and workforce real time coordinator.

6. OneStudyTeam

OneStudyTeam’s goal is to develop new, lifesaving therapies via its cloud-based platform. The company offers a fun, challenging and team-oriented culture. Two remote jobs listed previously on FlexJobs are trial success manager and senior accountant.

7. Chegg

Chegg is an American education technology company that places value on authentic communication, transparency, big dreams, integrity and teamwork. Two remote jobs that have been featured on FlexJobs for this company include success coach and video editor.

Red Flags To Look For During a Remote Job Interview

“It’s important to trust your instincts in any job interview, and this is especially true when it comes to interviewing for a remote role,” said Toni Frana, lead career expert at FlexJobs.

“We advise flexible job seekers to familiarize themselves with common red flags to avoid wasting their time and energy on a role that isn’t going to support their professional goals.”

Here are red flags you should be aware of during a remote job interview, according to Frana:

A long or complicated interview and application process, with multiple tests or assessments

Any role that has been open for months or a long period of time

Receiving vague responses to your questions or a general lack of transparency in the interview

Being asked inappropriate questions

An interviewer who badmouths current or former employees

A disorganized, unprepared or unengaged interviewer

The expectation for new remote hires to start immediately

Not receiving a written offer

Seeing negative reviews from former remote employees on company review sites

Green Flags To Look For During a Remote Job Interview

“Conversely, there are green flags to keep an eye out for in the interview process that may signal a healthy company culture with happy employees,” Frana said.

Here’s what Frana said to look for:

The interviewer is respectful of your time.

It’s an energizing interview that feels more like a conversation.

You’re asked about your personal passions or hobbies outside of work.

They speak positively about current and former employees.

The interviewer is highly prepared, engaged and familiar with your resume and work history.

They offer concrete examples of how their company ensures healthy work-life balance — very important in a remote environment!

The interviewer(s) talks about plans for professional growth.

They openly invite you to speak with other employees.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Find Your Perfect Remote Career Match This Year: 7 Highly Rated Companies