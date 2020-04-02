A group of storm chasers watch in amazement as one of the best electric storms of the season floats across farmland in Nebraska at sunset. USA

Until very recently, it had begun to seem like anyone with a thick enough checkbook and some key contacts in the startup world could not only fund companies as an angel investor but even put himself or herself in business as a fund manager.

It helped that the world of venture fundamentally changed and opened up as information about its inner workings flowed more freely. It didn't hurt, either, that many billions of dollars poured into Silicon Valley from outfits and individuals around the globe who sought out stakes in fast-growing, privately held companies -- and who needed help in securing those positions.

Of course, it's never really been as easy or straightforward as it looks from the outside. While the last decade has seen many new fund managers pick up traction, much of the capital flooding into the industry has accrued to a small number of more established players that have grown exponentially in terms of assets under management. In fact, talk with anyone who has raised a first-time fund and you're likely to hear that the fundraising process is neither glamorous nor lucrative and that it's paved with very short phone conversations. And that's in a bull market.

What happens in what's suddenly among the worst economic environments the world has seen? First and foremost, managers who've struck out on their own suggest putting any plans on the back burner. "I would love to be positive, and I'm an optimist, buut I would have to say that now is probably one of the toughest times" to get a fund off the ground," says Aydin Senkut, who founded the firm Felicis Ventures in 2006 and just closed its seventh fund.

It's a perfect storm for first-time managers," adds Charles Hudson, who launched his own shop, Precursor Ventures, in 2015.

Hitting pause doesn't mean giving up, suggests Eva Ho, cofounder of the three-year-old, seed-stage L.A.-based shop Fika Ventures, which last year closed its second fund with $76 million. She says not to get "too dismayed" by the challenges. Still, it's good to understand what a first-time manager is up against right now, and what can be learned more broadly about how to proceed when the time is right.

Know it's hard, even in the best times

As a starting point, it's good to recognize that it's far harder to assemble a first fund than anyone who hasn't done it might imagine.

Hudson knew he wanted to leave his last job as a general partner with SoftTech VC when the firm -- since renamed Uncork Capital -- amassed enough capital that it no longer made sense for it to issue very small checks to nascent startups. "I remember feeling like, 'Gosh, I've reached a point where the business model for our fund is getting in the way of me investing in the kind of companies that naturally speak to me," which is largely pre-product startups.

Hudson suggests he may have overestimated interest in his initial idea to create a single GP fund that largely backs ideas that are too early for other investors. "We had a pretty big LP based [at SoftTech] but what I didn't realize is the LP base that's interested in someone who is on fund three or four is very different than the LP base that's interested in backing a brand new manager."

Hudson says he spent a "bunch of time talking to fund of funds, university endowments -- people who were just not right for me until someone pulled me aside and just said, 'Hey, you're talking to the wrong people. You need to find some family offices. You need to find some friends of Charles. You need to find people who are going to back you because they think this is a good idea and who aren't quite so orthodox in terms of what they want to see in terms partner composition and all that.'"

Collectively, it took "300 to 400 LP conversations" and two years to close his first fund with $15 million. (Its now raising its third pre-seed fund).

Ho says it took less time for Fika to close its first fund but that she and her partners talked with 600 people in order to close their $41 million debut effort, adding that she felt like a "used car salesman" by the end of the process.

Part of the challenge was her network, she says. "I wasn't connected to a lot of high-net-worth individuals or endowments or foundations. That was a whole network that was new to me, and they didn't know who the heck I was, so there's a lot of proving to do." A proof-of-concept fund instill confidence in some of these investors, though Ho notes you have to be able to live off its economics, which can be miserly.

