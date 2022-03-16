U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,357.86
    +95.41 (+2.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,063.10
    +518.76 (+1.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,436.55
    +487.93 (+3.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,030.72
    +61.75 (+3.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.36
    -1.08 (-1.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,928.00
    -1.70 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    25.23
    +0.07 (+0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1036
    +0.0082 (+0.75%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1880
    +0.0280 (+1.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3150
    +0.0111 (+0.85%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.7600
    +0.4600 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,104.15
    +1,601.11 (+4.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    925.95
    +44.39 (+5.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,291.68
    +115.98 (+1.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,762.01
    +415.53 (+1.64%)
     

How to get the perfect TV picture setting for everything you watch

Michael Desjardin and Lee Neikirk, Reviewed
·10 min read
A better picture could be just a few clicks away&#x002014;here&#39;s what you need to know
A better picture could be just a few clicks away—here's what you need to know

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

After years of helping people get the most out of their TVs, there's one mistake I've noticed most people making: They set their TV up, get cable or streaming working, and then never touch the settings menu again.

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

While this isn't the wrong thing to do, I'd call it a mistake. After all, you wouldn't wear a winter coat to the beach, or wear flip-flops on a hike, so why are you watching movies, TV, and sports—not to mention playing video games—all with the same TV settings? Here's how to nudge your TV into better echelons of performance depending on what you're watching.

What are the best settings for watching movies?

Setting up your TV for optimal movie playback is one of the easier steps you can take in optimizing it for a specific content.
Setting up your TV for optimal movie playback is one of the easier steps you can take in optimizing it for a specific content.

A bunch of us still consider seeing a movie at the movie theater to be the pinnacle of the movie-watching experience. The huge screen, array of surround speakers, and seemingly endless popcorn have become the international ideal for movie viewing. But there's something else about theaters that make the experience really special: They're as dark as possible.

When most people settle in for movie night, they dim or turn off the lights in their living room or dedicated viewing space, just like at the movies. But another thing you should be doing is setting your TV to "Movie" mode.

To do this, open your TV's main menu settings, and go to the Picture controls. From here, you'll be able to select a Picture "mode," which applies a bunch of pre-sets to your TV's picture quality. Most TVs have a similar array of picture modes, such as Dynamic, Vivid, Standard, Movie, Cinema, and so on.

&quot;Movie&quot; (or &quot;Cinema&quot;) mode, found in your TV&#39;s picture settings, will automatically set it up to look best playing movie content.
"Movie" (or "Cinema") mode, found in your TV's picture settings, will automatically set it up to look best playing movie content.

If you've been watching a different mode (which is what most TVs default to right out of the box), you might find Movie mode looks a little dim, reddish, or even yellow at first. This is because the international standard for cinema-quality white balance is "warmer" (or redder) than the average laptop, smartphone, or PC monitor screen, and when your TV is in Standard or Vivid modes, it's actually much "cooler" than it should be.

Even if you don't like how Movie mode looks at first, it's the best choice for dim/dark movie lighting and your eyes will get used to it after a night or two. The backlight is lower, which reduces eye strain and boosts the perceptual darkness of shadowy areas.

It also tends to set the TV up for proper playback of 24fps, the frames per second in which most films are shot. It usually turns off settings that oversaturate color, making movies and films look more accurate to the colorists' intentions, and reduces or outright removes motion smoothing settings that introduce the "soap opera effect."

Some newer TVs feature two Movie modes with slightly different picture settings. Typically, these picture modes are labeled with some variation of the words Bright Room, Dark Room, or Home. The LG C1, for instance, features both Cinema and Cinema Home, the latter deploying a brighter picture for relatively bright living spaces. If your TV offers both bright and dark room picture settings, use the one that best suits your viewing situation. In many cases, the added brightness.

Of course, if you find your TV's Movie preset in need of a personal touch, you can always make finer adjustments to the picture mode by way of your TV's advanced picture settings. Adjusting the Backlight setting, for instance, will change the TV's overall luminance while maintaining the picture mode's calibration settings for color, motion, sharpness, etc. Adjusting the Contrast setting affects the brighter portions of a picture—with the contrast set too high, you might lose detail in bright reflections or white backdrops. A TV's Brightness slider, on the other hand, controls the darker areas of the picture. If Brightness is set too low, you'll lose shadow detail.

The important thing is to play around with these settings to see what works for you. When in doubt, stick with the manufacturer's default settings for the TV's Movie mode.

What are the best settings for watching cable or streaming content?

If you're streaming movies on Netflix, Disney+, or any other streaming platform, the same strategy applies: use one of the available Movie or Cinema modes. However, if you're watching TV programming like daytime soaps, news, weather, or even nature documentaries, you're probably more likely to be watching during the day—or at least with more lights on or windows open to sunlight.

In this case, you can certainly use Movie mode still, as it will still be the most accurate and least messed-with picture mode on your TV. That said, it might not be as bright or as colorful as you want. You can either find the Backlight setting in your TV's picture and nudge it up to taste, or, perhaps easier, just switch back to Standard, Dynamic, or Vivid mode.

While picture purists tend to bristle at Vivid-style picture modes, their high contrast, pumped-up colors, and often over-sharpened presentation do a lot better at making a TV look good in a brighter environment with more competing ambient light. If you're going to use these modes, it makes sense to know when and how to employ them.

What are the best settings for watching sports?

The most important thing to think about when setting up your TV for sports is Motion.
The most important thing to think about when setting up your TV for sports is Motion.

Even if you don't have cable, there are still plenty of ways to watch sports content, including streaming services like Hulu+ Live TV or YouTube TV, as well as HD Antennas for local broadcasts. No matter which sport you're watching and how you're watching it, however, the most important thing to get "right" in your picture settings is motion—or how fast-moving content looks on the screen.

All current TVs are locked to a certain refresh rate, which describes how many times per second they scan for new information. Most high-end TVs are 120Hz, while most middle and lower-end TVs are 60Hz. Essentially, 120Hz TVs scan 120 frames per second for new information, while 60Hz TVs scan 60 times per second.

Generally, 120Hz TVs are better for sports and fast-moving content overall. While 60Hz is generally fine for things like movies and regular TV or streaming programming, it won't look quite as good as 120Hz TVs due to the way content in 24 frames per second is rendered (essentially, 60Hz is not divisible by 24, so there are some tricks involved). You can learn more about the differences between 120Hz and 60Hz in our refresh-rate guide.

Most TVs are 60Hz, and you're likely not going to run out and upgrade to a potentially very pricy 120Hz TV just for smoother sports. But regardless of your TV's refresh rate, it probably has motion settings you can tweak in the picture settings menu. Here's where you'll have to do some tinkering and testing on your own, preferably while watching your preferred brand of sports.

One easy thing to do is just set the TV to Standard mode. While Vivid tends to use the maximum amount of motion smoothing and Movie tends to turn it all off, Standard usually strikes a middle-ground, making it generally acceptable for sports. However, after changing the picture mode, you should be able to dig into more picture menus (usually called Picture Options, Advanced Picture, or something similar) and adjust motion settings there.

The way to do this is to set a motion mode or setting, watch content for a few minutes, and swap to another, moving through until you find the one that looks the most natural and smooth. This will be different for just about every TV, but if you go back and forth like it's an eye exam, you're bound to find something you like eventually, even if that means shutting off motion effects altogether.

What are the best settings for video games?

Last but certainly not least, how should you set your TV up for video games? This one is actually pretty simple. Almost every modern TV has a setting for games. Sometimes it's a separate picture mode and sometimes it's a toggle-able option that overrides whatever picture mode you're already in. Newer TVs that offer features like Variable Refresh Rate and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) automatically optimize an input's picture settings whenever a gaming console is detected.

With most Game mode picture settings, you're basically reducing (as much as possible) any extraneous picture or video processing the TV is doing: things like sharpness, color boosting, and motion assistance, or motion smoothing. The idea is to simplify the TV's picture as much as possible to reduce input lag.

Sometimes &quot;Game Mode&quot; is a specific picture mode in your TV&#39;s menu, but sometimes it&#39;s a separate toggle found elsewhere.
Sometimes "Game Mode" is a specific picture mode in your TV's menu, but sometimes it's a separate toggle found elsewhere.

If your version of a game mode is a separate toggle and you can still adjust picture mode, we also recommend turning the TV to Movie mode with Game mode active. Since Movie mode turns off a bunch of extraneous stuff anyway, it's the best pairing for whatever Game mode is doing in the background if zippier response from games is your goal.

If you own a next-generation gaming console and want to dig a little deeper, we put together a complete guide on how to optimize your TV for Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

What about HDR?

High Dynamic Range (HDR) is a new content format designed to deepen the picture by showcasing bright highlights and richer color. You can find HDR-supported content on streaming platforms, and many of the newest video game and Blu-ray releases are mastered for the format.

If your TV supports HDR, its list of available picture settings will automatically change whenever the TV is receiving an HDR signal—be it a streaming movie, Blu-ray, or otherwise. Most of the time, these picture settings will resemble the non-HDR picture settings: Movie, Standard, etc. If you're watching a movie in HDR, for instance, we recommend using the TV's Movie-specific HDR mode. For gaming, use the HDR version of your TV's Game mode.

If your TV supports Dolby Vision (a "premium" version of HDR found on select TVs), you'll find that most content certified for Dolby Vision automatically begins playing in a Dolby Vision-labeled picture setting, which in many cases, restricts users from easily adjusting finer picture settings to their personal taste. Dolby Vision allows creators and distributors to deliver their content in a highly specified manner, the way it was meant to be seen by audiences. Depending on your Dolby Vision-supported TV, it might be easy to switch the picture out of its Dolby Vision preset, but we recommend keeping your TV locked into Dolby Vision when available.

So I have to change my TV every time I watch something different?

It might sound like a pain to set your TV for all these different kinds of content, but fortunately, you don't exactly have to do that. Most TVs these days have three or four HDMI inputs, and in most cases, each HDMI input can remember different settings.

This means if your PlayStation 5 is plugged into one, you can set that one up for "Game" mode, while your might set up your Roku or Apple TV for ideal movie watching or TV viewing. If you have a cable box plugged in, you might set it up for sports (though this may be a problem when you're watching films and TV shows) or Movie mode.

While you might still have to do some tinkering now and then, it's something that really only takes a few seconds, but can really impact the quality of the content you're watching. At the very least, getting more familiar with your TV's various modes and menus can help you nail a nice "general" setting that's about right for most of the content you watch.

There’s a lot more where this came from. Sign up for our weekly newsletter to get all our reviews, expert advice, deals and more.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: How to get the perfect TV picture setting for everything you watch

Recommended Stories

  • FTC to fine CafePress for covering up 2019 data breach

    The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has proposed a settlement that will fine the former owner of U.S. custom clothing and merchandise retailer CafePress $500,000 for attempting to cover up a 2019 data breach that exposed the sensitive data of millions of users. Hackers breached CafePress’ servers in February 2019 and subsequently published the personal information of more than 23 million users on known cybercrime forums. In a complaint filed against former CafePress owner Residual Pumpkin Entity and current owner PlanetArt, the FTC said the company didn’t disclose the data breach until September 2019, a month after it was widely reported in the media.

  • Michelle Branch Says She Was Mom-Shamed for Nursing New Baby on Park Bench: 'I Am in Shock'

    "Being a mom is hard enough. Can we not judge one another for how we feed our babies?" the singer wrote on Twitter Tuesday

  • How to stream the 2022 Best Picture nominees, and every Best Picture winner

    Here's how you can watch all of this year's Best Picture nominees and every Best Picture winner ever ahead of this year's Oscars.

  • NFTs are coming to Instagram, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announces

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley joins the Live show to discuss NFTs coming to Instagram.&nbsp;

  • Novavax: Rising Cases Could Lead to Faster Uptake of Covid-19 Vaccine

    Rising Covid-19 cases in China have sent Shenzhen and other cities back into lockdown and there have also been newly confirmed cases in other countries/regions such as the UK, Australia and the EU. This is bad news for everyone, except of course for the makers of Covid-19 vaccines. The UK, Australia and the EU also happen to be places where Novavax (NVAX) has already signed APAs (advanced purchase agreements). Jefferies analyst Roger Song thinks this could naturally work to the vaccine maker’s a

  • Ford is now using robots to operate 3D printers without human help

    Ford’s Advanced Manufacturing Center has developed an interface that allows machines from different suppliers to speak to each other in the same language and operate parts of the production line autonomously. Automakers have been incorporating robotics into their manufacturing processes for decades to reduce costs and boost efficiency. The autonomous system marks the first time the Carbon 3D printers and the KUKA-built robots can talk to each other in the same language, opening limitless possibilities for other machines involved throughout the production process to collaborate.

  • Apple Customers May Have Reason to Cheer

    Chances are if you're an Apple loyalist then, you've potentially already placed preorders for Apple's latest low cost budget iPhone SE 3 or the new 5th generation iPad Air released during the tech giant's first product event for 2022 held earlier this month. The news also hurt investor sentiment as market watchers said this could hurt Apple's production targets and potentially hit sales and revenue expectations. While delivery times for Apple's slate of new products are already running into end March, Foxconn Technology Group has reportedly returned to "some production."

  • Microsoft accidentally promotes fake Amazon website pushing an Elon Musk bitcoin scam

    The scam encouraged people to invest in cryptocurrency, claiming that users could ‘become the next millionaire’

  • Pregnant woman gifts husband $650,000 Lamborghini so he will care for her and the baby 'day and night'

    A pregnant Malaysian woman shared a video online in which she surprises her husband with a $650,000 Lamborghini in anticipation of his dedicated caretaking of her and their baby. Anes Ayuni Osman, 19, uploaded the video to TikTok on March 12, showing viewers how she surprised her husband by taking him into a car dealership blindfolded. In the video, her husband, 20-year-old Weldan Zulkefli, cries from happiness after seeing the turquoise Huracan Evo wrapped with a giant red bow.

  • Dutch Bros Needs Its Charts to Perk Up

    In his Executive Decision segment of Monday's "Mad Money" program, Jim Cramer spoke with Joth Ricci, president and CEO of Dutch Bros Inc. , the coffee chain. Dutch Bros just celebrated its 30-year anniversary, Ricci noted, and the company continues to deliver what he termed "careful" growth that maintains its unique company culture. Ultimately, Dutch Bros plans to expand to more than 4,000 locations nationwide from the current 538.

  • Amy Schumer 'Can't Stop Dancing' At Oscars Wardrobe Fitting

    The comedian, set to co-host the Academy Awards, already seems in the mood to make movie fans laugh.

  • Reality Steve Thinks [SPOILER] Is the Next Bachelorette

    Reality Steve dropped some spoilers on who the next Bachelorette might be and she's definitely a fan fave.

  • Don't Catch the Falling Knife Called Coupa Software

    After a long decline there is always a chance of a bounce or relief rally but I would not expect it, should it occur, to last long or travel far. COUP is trading sharply lower Tuesday on the heels of the company's weak guidance and two sell side analysts cutting their price targets for the firm. In our December 6 review the weekly Point and Figure chart suggested an $83 price target which has been passed on the opening Tuesday.

  • Man reveals he learned he was denied job after he was accidentally CC’d in HR email: ‘So let’s reject him’

    ‘I need to know every single detail’

  • Film, TV production 'back at pre-pandemic levels,' aided by streaming: Studio CEO

    The pandemic wrecked havoc on Hollywood's production pipeline — but things seem to be bouncing back amid easing COVID-19 restrictions and project ramp-ups.

  • 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant flubs commonly mispronounced Eurythmics lyrics

    The Eurythmics song “Sweet Dreams” created a nightmare for one "Wheel of Fortune" contestant on Tuesday

  • NFTs are coming to Instagram ‘soon’, Mark Zuckerberg warns

    ‘The clothing that your avatar is wearing in the metaverse ... can be basically minted as an NFT’, Mr Zuckerberg also said

  • Twitter Made A Change That Everybody Hated

    Everyone loves to complain about Twitter , but almost no one ever leaves it for long. Plenty of people like to say, often on Twitter, that they are sick of Twitter and are quitting it for real this time. Twitter had hit a bit of a lull near the end of the last decade, dropping to 321 million monthly users, down from 326 million in the last quarter of 2018.

  • Coinbase Announces Plan to Launch NFT Marketplace

    Coinbase is set for the NFT marketplace launch, however, no actual launch date is yet available despite the announcement of Coinbase NFT.

  • Netflix Will Prompt Subscribers to Pay for Users Outside Their Households in New Test to Address Unauthorized Password Sharing (EXCLUSIVE)

    Netflix will soon launch a test letting primary account holders pay an additional fee for users outside their households — a new attempt by the company to address illicit password-sharing. According to the Netflix terms of service, a customer’s account “may not be shared with individuals beyond your household.” After years of turning a blind […]