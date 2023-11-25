'A perfect Wellfleet house': Great design and location at $729K

You'll find this beautifully designed Wellfleet home tucked away on a side street in the Old Wharf Road section of town. It's a splendid architectural gem that uses large windows to bring natural light indoors, creating fantastic and warm interior space.

"It is a sweet little house in a sweet location," said listing agent Kathleen Nagle of Kinlin Grover Compass. "It's a perfect Wellfleet house." And the home is truly a turnkey dream, as the wonderful furnishings are included in the sale.

Priced at $729,000, the house features three bedrooms, one full bathroom and one half bath. Soaring ceilings and big windows make the main living and entertaining space elegant and cozy at the same time. The area is also graced by a pellet stove, a handy and attractive way to take the chill off a frosty evening.

This beautifully designed Wellfleet home is located in the Old Wharf Road section of town.

The open flow design of the main living area will make entertaining a delight, with easy access to a handy kitchen and dining area. One bedroom is located on the first level, with two additional bedrooms on the second level. And the charming use of space continues outdoors, where two mahogany decks take full advantage of the natural setting.

Fans of Wellfleet have long celebrated the area of town where the house is located. In his "Cape Cod Notebook" feature on WCAI, noted Cape writer Robert Finch said, "One of the most beautiful spots in Wellfleet, or for that matter, on the entire Lower Cape, is Old Wharf Road."

Two of the best beaches on the Cape, Marconi Beach and Lecount Hollow Beach are about a two-mile drive from the home. A connection to the Cape Cod Rail Trail and fantastic biking possibilities is less than a mile from the house. Bustling downtown Wellfleet, with plenty of in-season dining and shopping opportunities, is about four miles away.

Whether you're considering Wellfleet for year-round living or a vacation spot, this home checks all the boxes.

HOUSE DETAILS

Address: 25 Harvard Street, Wellfleet

Price: $729,000

Rooms: three bedrooms, one full bathroom, one half bathroom

Square feet: 1,404

Lot size: 0.67 acre

Year built: 1979

MLS#: 22304910

Contact: Kathleen Nagle, Kinlin Grover Compass, 508.333.3990

