The Perfect Wi-Fi 6 Wall-Mount Access Point for Multi-Dwelling Units is Now Shipping

·3 min read

COSTA MESA, Calif., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EnGenius Technologies Inc., a multinational networking company, known for delivering future-proof networking solutions for enterprises, today announced that its new EnGenius cloud managed ECW215 Wi-Fi 6 dual-band 2x2:2 wall-plate access point is now shipping. The new EnGenius ECW215, in-room AP uses the latest smart casting tech for guests, tenants, and students who want to cast entertainment in large, multi-tenant environments.

The ECW215 is a sleek, low-profile design for easy concealment that uses Wi-Fi 6 technology to deliver best-in-class wireless experiences to more devices like laptops, tablets, smart phones, and IoT sensors in rooms. The cloud interface allows IT pros to "bulk" register and configure access points centrally, provide advanced client authentication for higher security, and minimize truck-rolls with advanced AP diagnostics for remote troubleshooting.

The EnGenius ECW215 is one of only a few state-of-the-art Wi-Fi 6 capable wall-plate access points on the market that will provide exceptional wired and wireless connectivity for superior in-room entertainment in student housing, assisted living, senior living, apartment complexes, hotel guest rooms, and classrooms.

Key Features

  • Dual-band 802.11ax 2x2 supports up-to 1,200 Mbps (5 GHz) & 574 Mbps (2.4 GHz)

  • Sleek, low-profile design for in-room Wi-Fi & wired connectivity

  • 802.3at PoE+ compliant for flexible installation up to 328 feet from a power source

  • On-board 2-port switch offers VLAN support and PoE to power VoIP phones

  • SmartCasting (like Chromecast and Apple TV) to stream media from mobile devices to TVs for personalized entertainment

  • SSID settings that can be automatically applied to LAN ports & provide a captive portal, splash page, & security

  • Mesh wireless support simplifies setup, optimizes signals & self-heals

  • Remotely manage, test, configure, and troubleshoot unlimited number of APs with EnGenius Cloud

  • Advanced real-time diagnostic tools to help admins troubleshoot Wi-Fi networks with channel utilization, ping, traceroute and real-time client information

  • AP connectivity diagnostics, Wi-Fi quality testing, and device configurations

  • Quick-Scan Device register, installation, and remote monitoring & troubleshooting

  • Essential EnGenius Cloud management available free, PRO EnGenius Cloud available with affordable license fee

Move your Wi-Fi out of the corridors and put it where it matters most! Visit our website to learn more about the ECW215 access point.

About EnGenius

EnGenius Technologies is a leading global manufacturer of pioneering wireless and voice communications. For more than 20 years, EnGenius has delivered best-in-class voice and data solutions that empower mobility, enhance productivity, and embrace simplicity. EnGenius prides itself on providing you with the best, most reliable, feature-rich, personalized network solutions to drive the success of your business.

Media Contact:

Emil Bachev 
Bacheff Communications
+1 (949) 667 3645
342754@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-perfect-wi-fi-6-wall-mount-access-point-for-multi-dwelling-units-is-now-shipping-301607589.html

SOURCE EnGenius Technologies, Inc.

