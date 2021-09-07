PerfectGifts4Me Makes Gift Giving Personal, Thoughtful and Meaningful

Personalized lists and unique gift ideas ease stress ahead of busy gift-giving season

NORWALK, Conn., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new company, PerfectGifts4Me.com, is making its debut just in time for the holiday season. The site allows users or "giftees" to send and request profile pages in which users compile and share their ultimate gift lists with links to desired items and experiences. The site also allows users to share and request support of favorite nonprofits and treasured small businesses.

Having heard countless stories of people receiving unwanted gifts, PerfectGifts4Me founder and CEO, Nora Anna, created the website so people could have a platform to share ideas about gifts they really want and those giving gifts could quit wasting money on useless, thoughtless, or undesirable items.

"In a time when people impulsively buy stuff or seem to have everything they could want or need – the act of gift giving has become increasingly hard," said Nora. "As a result, many people opt to purchase gift cards or they buy gifts they think the giftee would like but are basically shooting an arrow in the dark. This results in gifts that feel impersonal. Each year, billions of dollars are wasted on unwanted gifts. The goal of PerfectGifts4Me is to take the guesswork out and make gift giving personal, thoughtful and meaningful."

With PerfectGifts4Me, users set up a Giftee Profile Page and add links in their Gifts4MeGallery. Users can also add nonprofits to their Save the World with Me section and include their favorite neighborhood businesses in the Support My Small Businesses section. For those that do not want to receive physical gifts, supporting a charity or small business on their behalf is an impactful alternative.

PerfectGifts4Me can be used for a variety of gift giving occasions including holidays, birthdays, Valentine's Day, Christmas, Hanukkah, anniversaries, baby showers, bridal showers, housewarmings, retirement, and more.

Story continues

To create your personalized gift wish list, please visit www.perfectgifts4me.com and sign up today.

About PerfectGifts4Me

The "Hint" is dead! PerfectGifts4Me.com makes gift giving a thoughtful, fun, and easy process. In a time where many people resort to giving gift cards or purchasing useless gifts for the recipient that get donated, regifted or thrown out, gift giving has become increasingly impersonal. With PerfectGifts4Me, people can take all the guesswork out of gift giving and give people items and experiences they actually want. PerfectGifts4Me provides an easy personal platform for gifts people really want; for charities, they really want to help; for small mom and pop businesses they wish to support; and the ability to share this information with their inner circle without dropping embarrassing and well meaning "hints." PerfectGifts4Me.com takes the guess work out of buying gifts. For more information, visit www.perfectgifts4me.com.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/perfectgifts4me-makes-gift-giving-personal-thoughtful-and-meaningful-301370457.html

SOURCE PerfectGifts4Me