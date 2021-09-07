U.S. markets close in 3 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,522.77
    -12.66 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,129.82
    -239.27 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,390.75
    +27.23 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,280.69
    -11.36 (-0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.09
    -1.20 (-1.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.90
    -36.80 (-2.01%)
     

  • Silver

    24.39
    -0.42 (-1.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1853
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3680
    +0.0460 (+3.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3790
    -0.0047 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1840
    +0.3650 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,190.30
    -4,464.29 (-8.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,208.54
    -155.41 (-11.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,149.37
    -37.81 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,916.14
    +256.25 (+0.86%)
     

PerfectGifts4Me Makes Gift Giving Personal, Thoughtful and Meaningful

·2 min read

Personalized lists and unique gift ideas ease stress ahead of busy gift-giving season

NORWALK, Conn., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new company, PerfectGifts4Me.com, is making its debut just in time for the holiday season. The site allows users or "giftees" to send and request profile pages in which users compile and share their ultimate gift lists with links to desired items and experiences. The site also allows users to share and request support of favorite nonprofits and treasured small businesses.

Having heard countless stories of people receiving unwanted gifts, PerfectGifts4Me founder and CEO, Nora Anna, created the website so people could have a platform to share ideas about gifts they really want and those giving gifts could quit wasting money on useless, thoughtless, or undesirable items.

"In a time when people impulsively buy stuff or seem to have everything they could want or need – the act of gift giving has become increasingly hard," said Nora. "As a result, many people opt to purchase gift cards or they buy gifts they think the giftee would like but are basically shooting an arrow in the dark. This results in gifts that feel impersonal. Each year, billions of dollars are wasted on unwanted gifts. The goal of PerfectGifts4Me is to take the guesswork out and make gift giving personal, thoughtful and meaningful."

With PerfectGifts4Me, users set up a Giftee Profile Page and add links in their Gifts4MeGallery. Users can also add nonprofits to their Save the World with Me section and include their favorite neighborhood businesses in the Support My Small Businesses section. For those that do not want to receive physical gifts, supporting a charity or small business on their behalf is an impactful alternative.

PerfectGifts4Me can be used for a variety of gift giving occasions including holidays, birthdays, Valentine's Day, Christmas, Hanukkah, anniversaries, baby showers, bridal showers, housewarmings, retirement, and more.

To create your personalized gift wish list, please visit www.perfectgifts4me.com and sign up today.

About PerfectGifts4Me
The "Hint" is dead! PerfectGifts4Me.com makes gift giving a thoughtful, fun, and easy process. In a time where many people resort to giving gift cards or purchasing useless gifts for the recipient that get donated, regifted or thrown out, gift giving has become increasingly impersonal. With PerfectGifts4Me, people can take all the guesswork out of gift giving and give people items and experiences they actually want. PerfectGifts4Me provides an easy personal platform for gifts people really want; for charities, they really want to help; for small mom and pop businesses they wish to support; and the ability to share this information with their inner circle without dropping embarrassing and well meaning "hints." PerfectGifts4Me.com takes the guess work out of buying gifts. For more information, visit www.perfectgifts4me.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/perfectgifts4me-makes-gift-giving-personal-thoughtful-and-meaningful-301370457.html

SOURCE PerfectGifts4Me

Recommended Stories

  • Vaccine Booster Will Be Ready for FDA Approval, Fauci Says

    • Booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine will likely be ready the week of Sept. 20, Dr. Anthony Fauci said, as soon as the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccine advisory committee approve them. President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser said public health officials had hoped to roll out booster shots of both Pfizer ‘s and Moderna’s vaccines simultaneously, but that if that’s not possible, they would do so within a short period of each other.

  • The 8 Best Deals From Costco’s September Coupon Book

    Costco is known for always having great deals on everything from bulk household items to food to appliances. But every month, Costco releases a new batch of deals that allow Costco members to save...

  • On the morning of 9/11, she unknowingly sent her boyfriend to Ground Zero

    “I told him since he still was so close to his apartment, he should go and get his camera and see what was going on downtown. No one would hear from him again until 10 p.m.”

  • 1 Killed, 1 Rescued From Roof Of Burning Brighton Home

    One person died in a Brighton fire as flames shot out of the third floor of the home. WBZ-TV's Nick Giovanni reports.

  • Mysterious shaking and loud explosion heard across Tennessee county stump officials

    Police said “some sort of unknown phenomena” seem to have caused the shaking and explosion.

  • Queens couple recalls night Ida flooding destroyed everything

    John and Amanda Killian have lost everything -- and nothing in their life is as it was before the flood.

  • Man Arrested After Tesla Camera Captures Staged Collision in Louisiana

    A man was arrested for falsifying a police report after a Tesla camera captured him staging an accident, authorities in Slidell, Louisiana, said.This video was released by the Slidell Police Department, who said it was taken on September 3. It shows the man, identified by police as Arthur Bates Jr, falling down behind the vehicle and lying on the ground.According to police, Bates called 911 to report a Tesla hit him and had fled the scene. The man said he suffered injuries to his back, leg, and neck, and dispatchers sent an ambulance and fire truck to the location.Police said they determined Bates lied about the incident after locating the driver and reviewing the Tesla camera footage. Bates confessed to falsifying the report and was arrested for “false swearing with the intent to cause an emergency response,” police said. Credit: Slidell Police Department via Storyful

  • 'I tried to stop him but I couldn't': Girl, 15, raped in sea at Bournemouth speaks out about ordeal

    The girl was throwing a ball with her friends in the sea near to the Oceanarium at around on 18 July.

  • Chinese prosecutors drop case against former Alibaba employee accused of sexual assault

    Chinese prosecutors have dropped a case against a former Alibaba Group Holding Ltd employee accused of sexually assaulting a female colleague, saying they had determined he had committed forcible indecency but not a crime. The employee, identified by his surname Wang, was detained by police last month after a female Alibaba employee posted an 11-page account https://www.reuters.com/business/retail-consumer/rocked-by-sexual-assault-allegation-alibaba-launches-investigation-suspends-2021-08-08 on Alibaba's intranet saying a manager and a client sexually assaulted her during a business trip to eastern China's Jinan city.

  • Ex-Alibaba Manager Released After Police End Assault Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- Prosecutors in the northern Chinese city of Jinan decided to drop their case against a former Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. manager accused of sexual assault by a subordinate, meaning he won’t face criminal charges in a case that has shocked China’s technology industry. The manager, surnamed Wang, had been probed after a female colleague accused him of assault and rape following an alcohol-fueled dinner with clients. The Jinan prosecutors’ office didn’t approve his arrest, according

  • Daughter cradles her dying mother on sidewalk after couple is shot in Long Beach

    Maricela Honorato died along with her boyfriend, Juan Guizar-Gutierrez, after being gunned down in Long Beach as the couple returned from a day of fishing.

  • Shop at Costco? These 3 tips will get you the best deals and the biggest discounts

    Want to get a real bargain at Costco and save money? Here are some of the best ways to find the most heavily discounted items in the warehouse clubs.

  • Prominent NC attorney David Freedman has died. He had been hospitalized for COVID-19.

    Freedman, who was involved in several high-profile cases in North Carolina, was 64.

  • Florida gunman killed 4, including mom still holding baby

    Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said during a press conference that even after 33-year-old Bryan Riley was arrested Sunday morning, he was so aggressive that he tried to wrestle a gun from police as he lay on his hospital gurney. Judd said Riley, a former Marine who served as a sharpshooter in both Iraq and Afghanistan, seemed to have targeted his victims at random and appeared to be suffering from mental health issues. Judd said Riley's girlfriend told authorities Riley had been slowly unraveling for weeks and repeatedly told her that he could communicate directly with God.

  • U.S. workers are changing jobs more often and demanding better wages -NY Fed survey

    More U.S. workers are switching jobs and asking for higher wages as the labor market continues to heal from the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, according to a survey released Tuesday by the New York Federal Reserve. Expectations about the labor market also continued to improve, with the expected likelihood of receiving a job offer in the next four months and the wages expected for that offer both rising, according to the report. The share of workers who became unemployed in the previous four months dropped to 0.4% in July from 10.5% in July 2020 and is now below the 0.5% seen in November of 2019 before the pandemic.

  • ‘We didn’t know police could lie’: Day care worker ‘naive’ until convicted of murder

    Suddenly, police officers Carrody Buchhorn had always been friendly with “were calling me terrible names and saying I was fake crying.” | Opinion from Melinda Henneberger

  • Dollar Store Chains Make Up Nearly One Third of All U.S. Store Openings So Far This Year

    The results highlight a consumer trend that favors discount and low-price stores, in part due to high levels of unemployment and a general spending hesitancy from the pandemic.

  • Jail for life sought for couple over abuse of 5-year-old son, who died

    The prosecution is appealing against the "manifestly inadequate" 27-year jail terms meted out by the High Court last year to a man and woman who brutally abused their five-year-old son over four months in 2016 till he died.

  • California man, 79, sentenced to 4 years for charging small businesses and charities hugely inflated prices for printer toner

    In one six-year stretch, prosecutors said Gilbert Michaels sold $126 million worth of toner to unsuspecting victim.

  • Australian boy, 3, rescued after four days lost in bush

    Anthony "AJ" Elfalak was spotted by a helicopter, drinking water from a creek near his home.