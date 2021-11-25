U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,701.46
    +10.76 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,804.38
    -9.42 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,845.23
    +70.09 (+0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,331.46
    +3.60 (+0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.83
    -0.56 (-0.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.60
    +6.30 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    23.60
    +0.10 (+0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1225
    +0.0020 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6450
    -0.0220 (-1.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3325
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3400
    -0.0690 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,262.09
    +1,627.98 (+2.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,459.55
    +39.03 (+2.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,295.89
    +9.57 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,499.28
    +196.62 (+0.67%)
     

Perfeggt brings in first capital to shell out plant-based egg alternative

Christine Hall
·3 min read

Sales of plant-based alternatives, like dairy and meat, are surging in the global market, and Perfeggt wants to do the same for the egg.

The Berlin-based foodtech company is poised to debut its chicken-less egg product in the first quarter of 2022 in Germany, Switzerland and Austria. Today, the company announced it raised $2.8 million in its first funding round to aid the initial launch and then expand further in Europe later in 2022.

Backers in the round include EVIG Group, Stray Dog Capital, E2JDJ, Tet Ventures, Good Seed Ventures, Sustainable Food Ventures and Shio Capital.

Perfeggt CEO Tanja Bogumil co-founded the company, which is part of Lovely Day Foods GmbH, earlier this year with Gary Lin, EVIG’s founder and CEO, and Bernd Becker, who was a long-time head of R&D for Rügenwalder Mühle, a German vegetarian and vegan meat maker.

Bernd Becker, Gary Lin, Tanja Bogumil v.l.n.r. Perfeggt
Bernd Becker, Gary Lin, Tanja Bogumil v.l.n.r. Perfeggt

Perfeggt co-founders, from left, Bernd Becker, Gary Lin and Tanja Bogumil. Image Credits: Patrycia Lukaszewicz

“I really believe we deserve better food,” Bogumil told TechCrunch. “My mother’s family is from an agriculture background in small-scale farming, so I have always been conscious of where the food we eat comes from. I turned vegetarian at 12 when my uncle brought me to a slaughterhouse to show me that the sausages I ate were not made the right way. I didn’t fully get what was happening there, but it didn’t feel right or humane.”

Unlike dairy, where there is already sustainability, she believes the egg is still largely untapped. Sure, there are companies making similar plant-based alternatives, like Simply Eggless and Just Eat, which raised $200 million earlier in the summer, but worldwide, more than 1.3 trillion eggs are produced annually, meaning there is room to grow, and applications are versatile, Bogumil said.

Perfeggt’s first plant-based egg product is a protein-rich liquid alternative made from fava beans. It can be prepared as a scrambled egg or omelet in the pan. The company will initially be launching its product with food service organizations.

As with all food, taste is king, and with this product, the co-founders worked to create similar mouth feel, sensory, flavors and textures — all elements that Bogumil says are needed to get people to switch to a plant-based equivalent.

“This is something we spent time on figuring out,” she added. “Our product is built around the fava bean, which is very suited to mimic functionality required for these applications.”

To do this, Perfeggt’s R&D site in Emsland, Germany works closely with Wageningen University & Research, known for its life sciences research, to test plant-based protein sources and their combinations that come closest to the nutritional and functional properties of animal products.

The new funding enables the company to build out its team at its headquarters and R&D facility. The company is currently hiring for food scientists, marketing and R&D.

Meanwhile, Bogumil believes that more companies coming into the egg alternative space will help Perfeggt’s mission to shift people to plant-based foods.

“This is not a one-winner-takes-all market,” she said. “We have never in history seen alternative proteins be so close to the mainstream market. Clearly that is reflected in the capital markets, and not just for developing niche markets, but for the future of food.”

“We are incredibly impressed by the team's rapid technological progress in developing next-generation alternative proteins and finding solutions that improve human, planetary and animal health,” Stephanie Dorsey, founding partner at E2JDJ, added in a written statement. “The egg market is a massive opportunity and this is just the beginning."

What’s beyond Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods in the future of food?

Recommended Stories

  • 20 Easy Instant Pot Dips For Stress-Free Hosting

    All of your favorite dips are that much easier to make when an Instant Pot is involved. Whoever brings the dip to the potluck is instantly the party MVP. From spinach and artichoke to buffalo chicken, no one will need to know that you cut your cooking time in half by making your dip in the Instant Pot.

  • Kerala adoption row: A mother's search for her missing baby in India

    A mother's search for a missing baby in India has caused outrage and whipped up a political storm.

  • Coming to Netflix in December 2021: Emily in Paris , Don’t Look Up , and More

    More Emily, more Paris.

  • Chicken hearts and squirrels - 'The Great' banquets uncovered

    Roast squirrel, anyone? The stars of "The Great" on the food they're served on set of the historical comedy drama. (Nov. 24)

  • Masala Smashed Potatoes

    “Potatoes , any kind, and flavored any way, are extremely popular in India,” Amisha Dodhia Gurbani writes in her new cookbook, Mumbai...

  • Utah's Nick Ford chats with Bruce Feldman about feeding foster families, Senior Day, Colorado & more

    Utah offensive lineman Nick Ford caught up with Bruce Feldman to talk about his work feeding foster families, Senior Day, the Colorado game, and more. The Utes, who have clinched the Pac-12 South division, host the Buffaloes at 1 p.m. PT on FOX.

  • Impossible Foods secures about $500 million in latest funding round

    Impossible Foods said Tuesday it has secured about $500 million in its latest funding round, which was led by existing investor Mirae Asset Global Investments with other investors also chipping in. The California-based maker of plant-based meat substitutes, and rival of public company Beyond Meat Inc. , said it has now raised almost $2 billion since it was founded in 2011, including a $500 million round back in March of 2020 which was also led by Mirae Asset Global Investments. Its Impossible sa

  • Continue the holiday feasting with Hanukkah's potato latkes

    Hanukkah this year begins Sunday night, Nov. 28, so those who celebrate can move right into the holiday while still contemplating Thanksgiving leftovers. Potato pancakes, or latkes, are the food most traditionally associated with Hanukkah. The story goes that over 2,000 years ago, after the Second Temple of Jerusalem was ransacked by invaders, there was only enough oil to keep the temple menorah lit for one day and night.

  • Everything You Need to Know About Different Types of Salt

    News flash: They're not necessarily interchangeable.

  • Martha Stewart's Thanksgiving Salad Has An Elegant, Crunchy Topping You'll Want to Put On Everything

    There’s no doubt that Thanksgiving is one of our favorite food holidays, with platters and tureens and bowls of all sorts of rich dishes like mashed potatoes, stuffing, squash, rolls, macaroni and cheese, and other family classics dotting the table. The flavors are warm, cozy, and inviting, and make you want to go back for […]

  • 28 Winter Salads That Are So Good, You'll Want to Eat Them for Dinner

    Recipes like our Roasted Cranberry, Squash & Cauliflower Salad and Massaged Kale Salad with Roasted Sweet Potato & Black Beans are so flavor-packed, you'll be scraping your plate. Loaded with roasted sweet potatoes and shallots, black beans, quinoa, feta and pepitas, this salad makes for a satisfying meatless meal. Serve this healthy salad as a main course or as a starter for a special meal.

  • Here Are the Grocery Stores That Will Be Open on Thanksgiving for All of Your Last-Minute Needs

    Don't stress if you forget something—just head to one of these grocery stores that are open on Thanksgiving Day 2021. Here's what you need to know about Wegmans, Giant, Food Lion, and other shop's holiday hours.

  • Thanksgiving leftover recipes that go beyond turkey sandwiches

    From waffles to pie, here are five recipes that give your Thanksgiving leftovers a new lease on life. 1. Leftover Thanksgiving pizza. This recipe involves leftover macaroni and cheese spread evenly over a pizza crust topped with shredded leftover turkey, mozzarella cheese, and cranberry aioli sauce before baking. This recipe involves leftover macaroni and cheese spread evenly over a pizza crust topped with shredded leftover turkey, mozzarella cheese, and cranberry aioli sauce before baking. This recipe involves leftover macaroni and cheese spread evenly over a pizza crust topped with shredded leftover turkey, mozzarella cheese, and cranberry aioli sauce before baking. 2. Leftover Thanksgiving waffles. mold the remains of your Thanksgiving turkey, mashed potatoes, and stuffing into one large ball and cover in waffle batter. cook it in a waffle iron and top with gravy and cranberry sauce. 3. Leftover turkey pot pie. Combine leftover turkey, vegetables, gravy and macaroni and cheese in an oven-safe bowl and cover with pie crust dough before baking. 4. Leftover turkey cranberry brie egg rolls. place a slice of Brie cheese in the middle of an egg roll wrapper followed by reheated leftover diced turkey and cranberry sauce. wet the edges of the egg roll wrapper, then tightly roll. Finally, brush with oil and then air fry until golden brown. Dip your egg rolls in cranberry sauce and enjoy! . 5. Leftover Thanksgiving croquettes. After mixing chopped turkey and mashed potatoes, take a spoonful of the mix and stick some provolone cheese in the center before rolling it into a ball and dipping it in flour, whisked egg, and breadcrumbs. Place the breaded croquettes in the freezer for 10-15 minutes and then fry them in a pot of neutral cooking oil until golden brown

  • Costco Is Selling 2 Mini Versions of This Popular Baked Good

    From 3-pound caramel tres leche bars to 5-pound pumpkin cheesecakes, Costco isn't known to skimp on sweets. What's even better than the amount of cake is the price: Members can expect to pay under $16 for either dessert. Though bulk treats might keep money in your pocket, their massive calorie counts aren't always good for your health. That's why we're fans of slicing Costco's desserts into smaller portions to share with family or friends, which helps keep your carb and sugar intake on track. If

  • The Three Best Ways to Reheat Mashed Potatoes Without Drying Them Out

    The beloved side dish is easier to reheat than you may think.

  • Holiday Traditions From Around the World to Inspire Your Next Celebration

    Even if you're not in Rome, you can still do what the Romans do.

  • Stop Struggling to Peel Butternut Squash and Try This Simple Method Instead

    Why didn’t we think of this before?

  • American families throw out $1,500 in uneaten groceries every year as food insecurity worsens — here’s how to reduce waste this Thanksgiving

    Between Thanksgiving and New Year’s, 25% more trash, including wasted food, is produced than during the rest of the year.

  • The 5 best air fryers you can get on Amazon to make your food extra crispy

    Not all air fryers are created equal.

  • Subway Japan releases its “heaviest” sub yet, but we aren’t convinced

    Learning about the fast food sold in different countries will always be fascinating to me. It’s always entertaining to find out that Domino’s sells stuff like Peking duck pizza in Australia, or that McDonald’s sells fried chicken legs in Singapore. In this case, Subway Japan has released its heaviest sub to date, and Sora News 24 gave it a try to see if it lives up to the chain’s bold proclamation.