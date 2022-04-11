U.S. markets open in 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,449.50
    -34.00 (-0.76%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,468.00
    -145.00 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,142.50
    -184.50 (-1.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,982.70
    -8.40 (-0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.85
    -4.41 (-4.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,968.40
    +22.80 (+1.17%)
     

  • Silver

    25.49
    +0.66 (+2.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0904
    +0.0028 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7760
    +0.0630 (+2.32%)
     

  • Vix

    22.92
    +1.37 (+6.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3024
    -0.0015 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.6560
    +1.3360 (+1.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,150.66
    -1,508.99 (-3.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    957.41
    -65.19 (-6.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,619.55
    -50.01 (-0.65%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,821.52
    -164.28 (-0.61%)
     

Perforce adds infrastructure automation tooling with Puppet acquisition

Ron Miller
·2 min read

Perforce Software has been building developer tools since 1995, a long time in the tech world. The company was acquired by Clearlake Capital in 2018, and over the last several years has been modernizing and expanding its reach through acquisition. Today, the company announced it intends to acquire Puppet, the infrastructure automation company.

The companies did not disclose the terms of the deal.

Tim Russell, CPO at Perforce says that the acquisition adds an element to the company's toolkit that it had been missing. "So Perforce is an industry leader in DevOps, but focused more on the planning through verification phases of DevOps, so planning creation and testing. And so we see this acquisition actually fitting really well as it now gives us entry into operations," he said.

He added that the company has a long history of serving a similar set of customers to Puppet and that was one of the reasons they went after it. Puppet CEO Yvonne Wassenaar says that she was originally looking for funding to fuel some inorganic growth through acquisitions when Perforce came knocking.

"Fundamentally, the market is moving so fast and despite the fact that I'm very proud of the organic development side with [our products], I didn't feel that we were moving fast enough organically to really keep up with what our customers needed," she said.

"I set out actually to go raise money to help facilitate Puppet doing inorganic acquisition on our own. And what happened is in that process, I met the team at Perforce…and the more we got talking, the clearer it became that I could achieve all those things that I wanted in terms of having access to capital to actually grow the Puppet portfolio itself [by joining forces with them]."

She said she didn't have to sell, but she felt she could do so much more as part of a well-capitalized company like Perforce, which has two private equity firms in Clearlake Capital and Francisco Partners backing it.

The hope is that the company's success with open source and commercial customers will continue under the Perforce umbrella, while being able to expand that base with some strategic acquisitions of its own. Perforce will continue to let Puppet do what it's been doing all these years, while finding ways to integrate it into Perforce's broader platform where it makes sense.

Puppet has raised almost $190 million since its founding in 2009. The last raise was a $40 million debt round from Black Rock in 2020.

The deal is subject to standard regulatory approval, but is expected to close in May.

Puppet announces $40 million debt round from BlackRock

Recommended Stories

  • One Credit Market Defies Deal Slowdown to Head for Record Year of M&A

    (Bloomberg) -- There’s a part of the global credit market defying war, inflation and recessionary fears to forge a new record for mergers and acquisitions. And its dealmakers don’t seem done yet.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItMusk Rejects Twitter’s Offer to Join Board in Surprise TwistSingapore’s Lee Warns U.S. Against Isolating China Over UkraineUkraine Update: Johns

  • Taiwan orders Pfizer's COVID-19 pill as infections rise

    Taiwan has ordered 700,000 units of Pfizer Inc's anti-viral COVID-19 pill Paxlovid, its health minister said on Monday, amid a steady increase in the number of infections as the government pledges to gradually reopen its borders. Taiwan has kept the pandemic well under control thanks to strict and early control measures. Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said the pills ordered would be enough to cover 3% of Taiwan's population, with half of them due to arrive in the second quarter this year.

  • Shooting at birthday party leaves 1 dead, 5 wounded in Indiana, police say

    Investigators say a fight broke out and escalated into a shooting.

  • Amazon's Kindle and Fire tablet sale offers savings of up to 45 percent

    Amazon has launched a sale on both Fire HD tablets and Kindle devices, with most items at the second-best prices we've seen so far.

  • AT&T Stock Adjusts For Warner Bros Discovery Debut; JPMorgan Resumes Coverage With 'Overweight' Rating

    Warner Bros Discovery will begin trading today on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol 'WBD' following the $43 billion media asset merger between AT&T and Discovery.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2026

    Over the past three and a half months, Wall Street and investors have been given a not-so-subtle reminder that stocks can go down just as easily as they can rise. Since the year began, both the broad-based S&P 500 and 125-year-old Dow Jones Industrial Average entered official correction territory with declines of at least 10%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has fared even worse, with a peak decline between mid-November and mid-March of 22%.

  • Are These 3 Jim Cramer’s Stock Picks a Buy? Here’s What Analysts Think

    The one good thing about a market downturn? You get lots of opportunities to load up on shares at a discount entry point. And who doesn’t like a discount? With the way the markets have performed so far this year, there are stocks in every segment which could potentially offer plenty of rewards. CNBC’s Jim Cramer thinks there are several names in the retail sector which look particularly enticing right now, ones for which the term “beaten-down” readily applies. Some rallied nicely toward the end

  • Pfizer’s New CFO Negotiated One of the Biggest Healthcare Deals in History. Is It a Sign of Things to Come?

    Pfizer on Monday named a new chief financial officer with a resume that hints at the company's plans to spend big with its Covid-19 vaccine windfall.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks -- Can They Recover?

    If so, there are plenty of beaten-down growth stocks that could use your services. Right now, shares of UiPath (NYSE: PATH), Sofi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI), and Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) are down to the lowest prices investors have seen in at least a year. UiPath is an up-and-coming player in the workplace automation business and its stock price isn't falling because of poor performance.

  • 3 Top Metaverse Stocks to Buy in April

    The metaverse is an emerging concept that's expected to explode thanks to its adoption in several fields -- including gaming, education, work, and entertainment -- as it will enable the virtual avatars to interact with each other in a three-dimensional, digital world. According to a third-party estimate, the size of the global metaverse market could increase at a compound annual rate (CAGR) of 43% through 2030, reaching $1.6 trillion in size. Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) are three companies that could win big from the metaverse.

  • More Pain Ahead for Semiconductors and Big Tech

    Tech and especially semiconductor manufacturers are going through a tough time. This hard time has recently resulted in turbulent sessions on the stock market. Take manufacturers of microprocessors or chips.

  • 3 Powerful Stocks That Can Beat Inflation

    These businesses have strong pricing power, which should make their stocks excellent hedges against inflation for investors.

  • 2 Reasons to Sell AMC Entertainment

    Down by a whopping 31% to $18 year to date, the AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) bubble is finally deflating. The company's financials continue to struggle, and management is making questionable decisions with shareholder capital. Led by CEO Adam Aron, AMC Entertainment has navigated the coronavirus pandemic, which devastated its operations amid lockdowns and movie release delays in 2020 and 2021.

  • Canada's Shopify announces 10-for-1 stock split

    Shopify said each shareholder, as of June 22, would receive nine more shares on June 28 for each share held. The company also said it would authorize a new class of shares, called the Founder share, to Tobi Lutke, its chief executive officer and founder. The Founder share will provide Lutke with a variable number of votes and combined with his previously owned shares from other classes, will represent 40% of the total voting power attached to all of Shopify's outstanding shares.

  • 3 Safe Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks to Buy This Spring

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) is notorious for letting opportunity come to it instead of chasing overpriced assets. After years of sitting on a massive pile of cash, Berkshire has flipped the switch and been on a buying spree over the last few months. In March, it added to its stake in Occidental Petroleum (now its eighth-largest holding) and announced the acquisition of Alleghany, an insurance company.

  • Twitter Shares Fall After Elon Musk Ditches Potential Board Role

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc.’s investors were left bewildered after Elon Musk decided not to join the company’s board, leading to a share price swing and increased speculation that the world’s richest person could mount a takeover of the social media platform.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItMusk Rejects Twitter’s Offer to Join Board in Surprise TwistSingapore’s Lee Warn

  • Stocks Edge Lower, Earnings, Elon Musk, Twitter, AT&T & Warner Bros - Five Things You Must Know

    Stock futures edge lower, oil prices slide; Week Ahead: inflation surge in focus, retail sales data on tap; Earnings Preview: JPMorgan leads bank sector kick-off as profit growth slows; AT&T shares slump as traders adjust for Warner Bros. Discovery debut and Twitter scraps deal to offer Musk board seat, shares slide

  • Sailpoint Stock Surges After $6.9 Billion Thoma Bravo Buyout

    Cybersecurity company Sailpoint agrees to a $6.9 billion buyout from private-equity group Thoma Bravo.

  • 3 No-Brainer Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Warren Buffett has studied businesses for decades. With that kind of track record, it seems reasonable to expect that Buffett's portfolio includes some great ideas for investors who aren't billionaires. Here are three no-brainer Buffett stocks to buy right now.

  • Warren Buffett Loves Cheap Stocks. The HP Purchase Is Proof.

    Berkshire Hathaway’s recent investment activity, including the purchase of $4 billion of HP stock, highlights Buffett's commitment to value investing.