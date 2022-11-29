U.S. markets close in 7 minutes

Perform[cb] Announced as #1 Network for Consumer Financial Services by mThink

Perform[cb]
·3 min read

Perform[cb], #1 CPA Network Worldwide, earns new title as Best Network for Consumer Financial Services by mThink's vertical-specific Blue Book survey.

SARASOTA, Fla., Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perform[cb], voted #1 CPA Network overall for six years running, has just been named #1 Network for Consumer Financial Services in mThink's inaugural Blue Book survey of the financial services vertical. With deep expertise throughout the consumer financial space, Perform[cb] is the first network to be recognized as a leader in this growing vertical. Perform[cb] drives high-value customer acquisition through exclusive traffic distribution, supported by customized reporting and hyper-targeted platform capabilities, all backed by the company's enhanced compliance monitoring.

This newest vertical-specific Blue Book survey was launched as a way for mThink, publisher of the Revenue + Performance Blue Book, to provide more granular information and up-to-date industry insights to marketers and affiliate partners in niches such as mobile marketing, health and wellness, and consumer financial services. As an industry leader and authoritative resource across the affiliate marketing space, mThink's Blue Book surveys are backed by feedback from over 25,000 marketers and affiliates across the globe.

"Earning the title of #1 Network for Consumer Financial Services in mThink's first vertical-specific Blue Book survey is a testament to our expert team's dedication across the financial industry. We are extremely honored to earn this recognition, and so greatly appreciate the positive feedback from our financial marketers and partners," says Brad Dobbins, Chief Operating Officer at Perform[cb]. "The financial industry continues to expand rapidly, and with fears of a global recession looming, our marketers can feel at ease knowing their brand's customer acquisition is secure with the power of an outcome-based marketing model."

"It was extremely exciting to launch this newest vertical-specific segment of the Blue Book survey. We noticed an increasing number of marketers and publishers throughout the industry were beginning to realize the untapped potential within affiliate, specifically across the pay-per-call and mobile channels, as well as in the health and wellness, and financial verticals," says CEO and Founder of mThink Digital Chris Trayhorn. "Having been named the #1 CPA Network Worldwide for six years running, Perform[cb] continues to take massive, innovative strides for its clients across the financial vertical and the industry as a whole."

About Perform[cb]

Recognized as the #1 Cost Per Acquisition (CPA) Network since 2015, and an award-winning Affiliate Management Agency, Perform[cb] is a distinguished leader within the outcome-based marketing industry. Founded as Clickbooth in 2002, Perform[cb] experienced exponential organic growth allowing the company to complete a series of strategic acquisitions; each providing unique outcome-based marketing solutions for modern marketers and publisher partners.

The Perform[cb] Outcome Engine is the world's first full-funnel digital customer generation tool kit for advertisers. Completely reinventing the way advertisers acquire customers, the Outcome Engine integrates a supremely intelligent customer acquisition platform (CAP) with a broad range of expert services and a highly curated marketplace. The solution provides the strategies, data, and insights marketers need to make the quickest, most informed decisions about their advertising budget. By generating "always-on" ROAS, this groundbreaking methodology, underpinned by patented technology, has changed the landscape of digital marketing forever.

Brands like Walmart, LendingTree, FanDuel, and Capital One have leveraged the Outcome Engine to grow their customer base and lifetime value at scale. Through the innovation of the Outcome Engine, they've created an environment that puts brand safety and ROAS at the forefront, giving marketers unprecedented transparency and control. Marketers can expect personalized strategy and account support, hundreds of at-their-fingertips features, rich, customizable widgets, and dynamic reporting.

Perform[cb]'s "Think Bigger" vision is of a future in which all marketers are empowered to maximize the ROI of their advertising dollars by paying only for high-quality customer outcomes.

For more information, visit performcb.com.

Press Contact:
Ami DeWille
Vice President of Marketing
ami@performcb.com

Contact Information:
Ami DeWille
Vice President of Marketing
ami@performcb.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.


