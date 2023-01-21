U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,972.61
    +73.76 (+1.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,375.49
    +330.93 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,140.43
    +288.17 (+2.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,867.34
    +30.99 (+1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.69
    +1.08 (+1.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,927.70
    +3.80 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    24.06
    +0.19 (+0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0858
    +0.0024 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4840
    +0.0870 (+2.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2401
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.5390
    +1.1400 (+0.89%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,138.82
    +771.01 (+3.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    515.06
    +29.04 (+5.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,770.59
    +23.30 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,553.53
    +148.30 (+0.56%)
     

Performance Apparel Markets, Product Developments and Innovations Report 2022: Focus on Additives, Fabrics, Fibres, Finishes and Treatments, Finishing Processes, Footwear, Workwear, and Yarns

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Performance Apparel Markets: Product Developments and Innovations, 2022 - Edition 3" report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides information on the latest developments in additives, fabrics, fibres, finishes and treatments, finishing processes, footwear, workwear, and yarns.

Who should buy this report?

  • Manufacturers of fibres, textiles, clothing and chemicals

  • Textile and clothing machinery manufacturers - spinning, weaving, knitting, sewing and import/export

  • Textile and clothing brands and retailers like Adidas, H&M etc.

  • Educational institutions like universities, fashion schools etc.

  • Business consultancy firms

  • Textile and clothing trade associations

  • Government trade bodies

Furthermore, it includes news from the following innovative brands and other organisations:

  • 3M

  • Alchemie Technology

  • Asics

  • Carl Weiske

  • DOMO Chemicals

  • HeiQ

  • Huntsman Textile Effects

  • Lenzing Group (Lenzing)

  • Microban International (Microban)

  • NNT Uniforms (NNT)

  • On

  • Patagonia

  • Pincroft Dyeing & Printing

  • Polygiene

  • Toray Industries (Toray)

Key Topics Covered:

SUMMARY

ADDITIVES

  • Microban International (Microban) has developed an antimicrobial additive for cotton

FABRICS

  • Lenzing Group (Lenzing) has collaborated in the development of new fabrics incorporating its fibres for protective wear and workwear

FIBRES

  • DOMO Chemicals has launched a performance fibre brand called NYLEO

  • Toray Industries (Toray) has developed 100% bio-based adipic acid for use in the manufacture of nylon 6.6 fibres

FINISHES AND TREATMENTS

  • Alchemie Technology and HeiQ have developed a plant-based odour control treatment that is applied using an environmentally sustainable process

  • HeiQ and Patagonia have collaborated in the development of a mint-based odour control treatment

  • Huntsman Textile Effects has developed a durable water repellent (DWR) finish which is free from perfluorinated compounds (PFCS)

  • Microban International (Microban) has developed a finish which is capable of capturing odours

FINISHING PROCESSES

  • Pincroft Dyeing & Printing has developed a spray finishing process for use in the manufacture of military apparel

FOOTWEAR

  • Asics has developed a trainer which is lightweight and has a low impact on the environment

  • On has developed a trainer which is manufactured using materials derived from carbon emissions

WORKWEAR

  • NNT Uniforms (NNT) and Polygiene have collaborated in the development of a range of protective workwear for front line health care professionals

YARNS

  • 3M has developed a durable water repellent (DWR) yarn

  • Carl Weiske has developed a fire resistant polyester yarn called FLAMEXGREEN

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1qk99j

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/performance-apparel-markets-product-developments-and-innovations-report-2022-focus-on-additives-fabrics-fibres-finishes-and-treatments-finishing-processes-footwear-workwear-and-yarns-301726978.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • The Worst Fears for Global Growth May Be Subsiding

    (Bloomberg) -- Grounds for more hope that the global economy can avoid a major slump may emerge in the coming week in business surveys showing gradual improvement across much of the advanced world.Most Read from BloombergHolmes Belongs in Prison, Not $13,000-a-Month Manor, US SaysGoogle to Cut 12,000 Jobs in 6% Reduction of Global WorkforceMore Young Americans Are Dying, But Not From VaccinesGoogle Staff Anxiety Runs High After 12,000 Colleagues CutBeyonce Launches $100,000-a-Night Dubai Resort’

  • Google Staff Anxiety Runs High After 12,000 Colleagues Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- Google employees, after watching peers at rival tech firms lose their jobs en masse, were anxious about when layoffs would happen to them. Then on Friday morning, some of them couldn’t get into their corporate accounts.Most Read from BloombergHolmes Belongs in Prison, Not $13,000-a-Month Manor, US SaysGoogle to Cut 12,000 Jobs in 6% Reduction of Global WorkforceMore Young Americans Are Dying, But Not From VaccinesGoogle Staff Anxiety Runs High After 12,000 Colleagues CutBeyonce La

  • ‘It’s not easy to get rich quick’ — but stealing these 3 frugal habits from Warren Buffett can help speed up the process

    You won’t even owe him a penny for his thoughts.

  • FDA rejects Eli Lilly’s accelerated approval application for Alzheimer’s drug

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the move lower in Eli Lilly stock.

  • New retirement withdrawal rule is a boon for wealthy seniors

    The new law ramps up the age you must start withdrawing required minimum distributions, or RMDs, from individual retirement accounts.

  • How Apple Has So Far Avoided Layoffs: Lean Hiring, No Free Lunches

    No company is certain to avoid significant cutbacks in an economic environment as volatile as the current one, and Apple isn’t immune to the business challenges that have hit other tech giants. It is expected next month to report its first quarterly sales decline in more than three years. Apple has also slowed hiring in some areas.

  • ‘This is not an employee choice’: The CEO of Morgan Stanley gets real and says employees can’t simply choose to work remotely

    Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman said that just as employees' salaries and promotions weren't their choice, working remotely for a week wasn't either.

  • Intel's California job cuts will be more than twice as big as expected

    After forecasting last month it would let go 201 total workers in the Golden State, Intel now says it's cutting more than twice that many.

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. Will we have enough to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • How Can I Pay Fewer Taxes on My Retirement Income?

    Looking to pay fewer taxes on your hard-earned retirement income and extend the life of your savings? Doing so may be easier and simpler than you expected. For retirees with assets spread across various buckets, from taxable investment accounts to … Continue reading → The post Pay Fewer Taxes on Your Retirement Income With This Withdrawal Strategy appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Retirement may be bad for your brain. Is working longer the solution?

    The social interaction and mental challenges found through work can be good for our mental health. In the first year of retirement, there’s a 30% reduction in short-term memory, said Mitch Anthony, author of “The New Retirementality” and retirement coach. When older adults retire, their circle of influence gets smaller and their thinking narrows, said Robert Laura, founder of the Retirement Coaches Association and the Retirement Intelligence Assessment.

  • 12 Biggest Cloud Providers by Market Share in the World

    In this article, we take a look at 12 biggest cloud providers by market share in the world. If you want to see more biggest cloud providers by market share in the world, go directly to 5 Biggest Cloud Providers by Market Share in the World. Cloud computing is a growing sector. In cloud computing, […]

  • Conservatives Like Elon Musk But They Aren't Ready to Buy a Tesla Yet

    Elon Musk's conservative tweets have turned off potential Democrat Tesla buyers, but Republicans aren't impressed with the cars either.

  • $40k a post within three months of fame: Welcome to the world of the influencer, the most sought-after career which can ‘vanish overnight’

    Social media stardom can bring in the big bucks, but it takes a lot of work to get to - and stay - at the top.

  • Capital One Job Cuts Signal Trouble for IT Labor Market

    Capital One Financial cut the “agile” group within its technology department this week—presenting one of the first signs that layoffs in the overall technology sector could spread into corporate information-technology departments. IT positions have largely been seen as insulated from the job cuts that have hit workers at major technology firms like Alphabet Inc. and Microsoft Corp., but the Capital One layoffs affecting 1,100 employees provide an early indication that IT departments are also under scrutiny as companies enact belt-tightening measures amid recession fears. Technology sector employment overall has remained stable, but job postings for future tech hiring have declined for the second consecutive month, according to IT trade group CompTIA.

  • Exelixis' Patent Decision In Line With Expectations, But Analysts Say Stock Overhang Could Continue

    Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ: EXEL) announced that the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware ruled in its favor, rejecting MSN Laboratories Private Limited's challenge to the cabozantinib compound patent. The District Court's decision follows an earlier Stipulation and Order of October 1, 2021, that MSN's proposed generic cabozantinib product infringes the patent. Additionally, the District Court ruled that MSN's proposed generic marketing application product does not infringe Exelixis' N-2 p

  • Walmart Has a Unique Solution to Retail's Biggest Problem

    The demand for delivery drivers and long-distance truck drivers skyrocketed. Online retail giants like Amazon were among the most successful businesses during the pandemic. Meanwhile, Walmart has put less focus on trying to bring in new employees.

  • Google To Fire 12K Employees Worldwide; Extends Support Packages

    Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google has decided to cut 12,000 jobs globally. CEO Sundar Pichai said that the eliminations reflect a rigorous review across product areas and functions to ensure that its people and roles were aligned with its highest priorities as a company. They cut across Alphabet, product areas, functions, levels, and regions. Also Read: Google Employees Push Back Against Cost Crackdown, Alleging "Nickel And Diming" From CEO Google proposed to reimburse employees

  • BHP Is Undervalued Amid Production Recovery

    BHP is set to bolster production, which could add value to its stock

  • Amazon to Plow Extra $35 Billion Into Virginia Data Centers in Cloud Race

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc.’s cloud unit will spend $35 billion on new data centers in Virginia by 2040, underscoring its determination to stay ahead of rivals Microsoft Corp. and Alphabet Inc. Most Read from BloombergHolmes Belongs in Prison, Not $13,000-a-Month Manor, US SaysGoogle to Cut 12,000 Jobs in 6% Reduction of Global WorkforceMore Young Americans Are Dying, But Not From VaccinesGoogle Staff Anxiety Runs High After 12,000 Colleagues CutBeyonce Launches $100,000-a-Night Dubai Resort’