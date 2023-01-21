Performance Apparel Markets, Product Developments and Innovations Report 2022: Focus on Additives, Fabrics, Fibres, Finishes and Treatments, Finishing Processes, Footwear, Workwear, and Yarns

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Performance Apparel Markets: Product Developments and Innovations, 2022 - Edition 3" report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides information on the latest developments in additives, fabrics, fibres, finishes and treatments, finishing processes, footwear, workwear, and yarns.

Who should buy this report?

Manufacturers of fibres, textiles, clothing and chemicals

Textile and clothing machinery manufacturers - spinning, weaving, knitting, sewing and import/export

Textile and clothing brands and retailers like Adidas, H&M etc.

Educational institutions like universities, fashion schools etc.

Business consultancy firms

Textile and clothing trade associations

Government trade bodies

Furthermore, it includes news from the following innovative brands and other organisations:

3M

Alchemie Technology

Asics

Carl Weiske

DOMO Chemicals

HeiQ

Huntsman Textile Effects

Lenzing Group (Lenzing)

Microban International (Microban)

NNT Uniforms (NNT)

On

Patagonia

Pincroft Dyeing & Printing

Polygiene

Toray Industries (Toray)

Key Topics Covered:

SUMMARY

ADDITIVES

Microban International (Microban) has developed an antimicrobial additive for cotton

FABRICS

Lenzing Group (Lenzing) has collaborated in the development of new fabrics incorporating its fibres for protective wear and workwear

FIBRES

DOMO Chemicals has launched a performance fibre brand called NYLEO

Toray Industries (Toray) has developed 100% bio-based adipic acid for use in the manufacture of nylon 6.6 fibres

FINISHES AND TREATMENTS

Alchemie Technology and HeiQ have developed a plant-based odour control treatment that is applied using an environmentally sustainable process

HeiQ and Patagonia have collaborated in the development of a mint-based odour control treatment

Huntsman Textile Effects has developed a durable water repellent (DWR) finish which is free from perfluorinated compounds (PFCS)

Microban International (Microban) has developed a finish which is capable of capturing odours

Story continues

FINISHING PROCESSES

Pincroft Dyeing & Printing has developed a spray finishing process for use in the manufacture of military apparel

FOOTWEAR

Asics has developed a trainer which is lightweight and has a low impact on the environment

On has developed a trainer which is manufactured using materials derived from carbon emissions

WORKWEAR

NNT Uniforms (NNT) and Polygiene have collaborated in the development of a range of protective workwear for front line health care professionals

YARNS

3M has developed a durable water repellent (DWR) yarn

Carl Weiske has developed a fire resistant polyester yarn called FLAMEXGREEN

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1qk99j

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/performance-apparel-markets-product-developments-and-innovations-report-2022-focus-on-additives-fabrics-fibres-finishes-and-treatments-finishing-processes-footwear-workwear-and-yarns-301726978.html

SOURCE Research and Markets