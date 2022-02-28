U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,373.92
    -10.73 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,892.60
    -166.15 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,751.40
    +56.78 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,043.41
    +2.48 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.93
    +4.34 (+4.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,911.10
    +23.50 (+1.24%)
     

  • Silver

    24.52
    +0.51 (+2.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1216
    -0.0056 (-0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8390
    -0.1470 (-7.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3419
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9400
    -0.6200 (-0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,750.96
    +3,755.70 (+9.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    944.66
    +80.92 (+9.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,458.25
    -31.21 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,526.82
    +50.32 (+0.19%)
     

Performance-Based Marketing: The Power to Change the Future of Business Growth

·2 min read

TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Marketing and advertising have come a long way over the past decade. What was once a basic principle of informing another about a product or service, has now become a comprehensive full funnel of interactions with one major goal at the forefront for all business owners: the purchase of a product or service.

The complexities of marketing have evolved over the years, especially since the inception of the internet, and its opportunity for mass scale. Technology has changed the game for businesses; and subsequently, has changed consumer behaviour. People are spending more time online, more time researching and more time vetting products and professional service providers prior to making any type of purchase decision; the power of digital marketing is the strongest it's ever been.

Performance-based marketing falls under the digital marketing umbrella where companies spend is based on performance indicators. The landscape is based on in-real-time capabilities to show ads at the right time, in the right place, to the right target audience, based on budget (or ad spend) – this is called the bidding strategy. The strategy used is aimed at resulting in a desired conversion – the prospective consumer or customer taking an action. For example, campaigns that are optimized for website traffic will utilize spend based on a "cost per click" model; or campaigns that are optimized for lead generation will utilize spend based on a "cost per lead" strategy.

Each digital platform offers their advertisers tools for target marketing – specific audiences and mediums to reach those audiences to implore an action. It is imperative to understand and be strategic about choosing the most effective platform, optimizations, audiences, ad creative and copy to solicit that desired outcome.

Performance-based marketing is a quantitative solution to the hurdle of effective marketing: what we call attribution, which in essence quantifies the marketing strategy to the desired outcome. If we know that for every $1000, we sell X number of products, then we can infer that $10,000 spend will result in 10X in sales. Once business owners can quantify that cost per click, cost per lead, or cost per acquisition, they can start making informed decisions about their marketing spends and business projections.

SOURCE Social Eyes Communications

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/28/c7730.html

Recommended Stories

  • Target Is Raising Its Minimum Wage to $24 an Hour in Some Markets

    Target said it would pay some employees a higher starting wage and widen the range of people eligible for company health benefits, the latest move by the retail chain to attract and retain staff. The exact wage, Target said, will rely on industry benchmarking and local market dynamics, but that it seeks to be “a wage leader in every market where it operates.” Target said it would invest as much as $300 million in the bumps to pay and benefits for employees.

  • Airbus hits back at Qatar with $220 million A350 claim

    PARIS/DUBAI (Reuters) -Airbus hit back in an escalating dispute with Qatar Airways over A350 jets on Monday, asking a British judge to award $220 million in damages over two undelivered airliners. The planemaker's claim for two A350s that Qatar's national carrier has rejected comes after the airline sued Airbus for $600 million over degradation on more than 20 jets recently grounded by Qatar. Airbus also wants to recover millions of dollars of credits awarded to the airline, a filing showed, offering a rare glimpse into negotiating details in the secretive global aircraft industry.

  • Semiconductor sales to Russia banned, but that shouldn’t hurt Intel, AMD and other chip makers

    Sanctions against Russia are not expected to harm the semiconductor market following last week's invasion of Ukraine, but the cybersecurity sector is expected to benefit on a sales boost out of fear of retaliatory Russian cyberattacks.

  • Bucks County biopharm firm files lawsuit against Moderna over Covid-19 vaccine

    Moderna denied the allegations concerning its Covid-19 vaccine SpikeVax and said it will "vigorously" defend itself in court.

  • Goldman Says Demand Destruction Only Thing That Can Restrain Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- Demand destruction is the only thing that can stop oil shooting higher after the U.S. and European allies unleashed additional curbs on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustr

  • Roth IRA Contributions with No Job?

    Even if you don’t have a conventional job, you may be able to contribute to a Roth IRA using these unconventional income sources.

  • Toyota to Shut Down All Japan Plants Tuesday After Supplier’s Computer Problem

    Whether the shutdown lasts beyond Tuesday wasn’t clear, the car maker said, after one of its suppliers cited a possible cyberattack or malicious email for the problem. The factories represent roughly a third of Toyota’s annual production.

  • Arbutus files patent infringement lawsuit against Moderna related to COVID shot

    (Reuters) -Arbutus Biopharma Corp said on Monday it had filed a lawsuit against Moderna Inc seeking damages for infringement of U.S. patents related to Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine. Shares of Arbutus rose 11% in early trading, while Moderna fell 2.5% on the lawsuit that comes after a federal appeals court in December rejected Moderna's challenge to Arbutus' patents.

  • Shell faces pressure over Gazprom after rival BP pulls plug on $25bn Russia assets

    ENERGY giant BP’s decision to sever links with Kremlin-controlled Rosneft has piled pressure on other oil majors to follow suit, with FTSE 100 rival Shell facing calls to dump its Russian assets. BP’s share price plunged by 7.5% today, despite a surge in Brent Crude and natural gas prices, as investors were taken by surprise at its decision to abandon a 20% holding in the state-run oil company, ending a lucrative 30-year association with Russia. Rosneft accounted for almost a fifth of BP’s $12.8 billion profits in 2021.

  • Major Colorado oil producer strikes $1.3 billion acquisition to grow bigger in the Denver-Julesburg Basin

    One of Denver's biggest oil producers is buying the largest privately-held oil and gas company drilling in the oilfields north of the metro area.

  • U.S. SEC investigates Citi over unapproved employee communications

    The enquiry, involving some of the largest banks and financial institutions in the United States, was first launched in October by the regulator to assess if the firms were keeping an adequate track of employees' digital communications. The scrutiny highlights the challenges Wall Street institutions have faced in tracking staff communications in the work-from-home pandemic era, particularly over personal devices. The company said the SEC was investigating Citigroup Global Markets Inc's record-keeping compliance and that it was cooperating with the regulator.

  • Oil Shipping Costs Soar for Key Routes on Russian Invasion

    (Bloomberg) -- The escalating crisis over Ukraine has catapulted the cost of shipping oil by sea. Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldSWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse SaysPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’Ukraine Fighting Overshadows Chance of Russia Talks’ SuccessFreight rates for hauling crude from Russia are surging as sanctions im

  • Russian Oil Tankers Are Still Loading for the U.S., for Now

    (Bloomberg) -- Two cargoes of Russian oil loaded late last week for U.S. ports may be among the last shipments of their kind as the market seeks alternatives amid mounting sanctions against Russia’s financial system.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldSWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse SaysPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’Ukraine Fight

  • Lordstown Motors CEO 'disappointed' Foxconn contract isn't finalized

    Agreements to co-manufacture Lordstown Motors' first vehicle and develop future vehicles are still being hammered out, but the Lordstown CEO says the relationship with Foxconn is "very positive."

  • Citi Is Latest Bank to Be Probed Over Unapproved Messaging Services

    (Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. joined the list of banks being investigated over employee communications using unauthorized messaging services.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldSWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse SaysPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’Elon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaThe U.S. Securities a

  • Gazprom, Rosneft Shares Tumble, but the Energy Giants Are Putin’s Safety Net

    Russia is still pumping and exporting vast amounts of oil and natural gas to the rest of the world in the face of Western sanctions. At the heart of it lie London-listed energy giants Gazprom and Rosneft.

  • Important new clues about the labor shortage

    The biggest set of missing workers may be a group economists don't think about too much.

  • Russian oil: ‘People are just leery’ regardless of sanctions, analyst says

    DTN Senior Market Analyst Troy Vincent joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the jumps in crude oil prices as more sanctions are imposed on Russia, U.S.-Europe oil production, and additional pressures and opportunities in the global energy market.

  • European Natural Gas Prices Jump as Sanctions Spur Energy Shortage Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas rose after a raft of sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine amplified concerns about energy shortages. Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldSWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse SaysPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’Ukraine Fighting Overshadows Chance of Russia Talks’ SuccessBenchmark futur

  • JPMorgan expands crypto footprint with investment in blockchain firm TRM Labs

    JP Morgan is making a “strategic investment” in the blockchain analysis firm, TRM Labs.