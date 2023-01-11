U.S. markets close in 6 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,933.23
    +13.98 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,812.94
    +108.84 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,767.52
    +24.89 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,822.65
    +26.74 (+1.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.60
    +1.48 (+1.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,880.70
    +4.20 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    23.86
    +0.19 (+0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0761
    +0.0021 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5800
    -0.0410 (-1.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2117
    -0.0030 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.5980
    +0.4060 (+0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,405.24
    +127.38 (+0.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    410.12
    -0.59 (-0.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,767.17
    +72.68 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,446.00
    +270.44 (+1.03%)
     

Performance Elastomers Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Segmented By Type (Nitrile-Based, Silicone-Based, Fluoroelastomers, Others), By End Use (Automotive & Transportation, Building & Construction, Others), By Region and Competition.

New York, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Performance Elastomers Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06379492/?utm_source=GNW
Global Performance Elastomers is expected to grow impressively due to the growing demand from the building & construction industry through 2028. In 2021, the Japanese rubber manufacturer JSR Corporation sold elastomers worth approximately USD 744.9 million.
The market’s demand for Performance Elastomers is rising due to rapid industrialization across several areas.They are widely utilized in the gas and oil industries for exploration and production as modifiers for plastic and adhesive raw materials.

Moreover, Performance elastomers such as neoprene and silicone are widely used in the electronic and food & beverage sectors due to their exceptional abrasion, impact, water, and flame resistance, as well as their outstanding UV, ozone, and weather resistance capabilities.With the increasing demand for specialty products like hoses, seals, gaskets, and diaphragms, the demand for performance elastomers has increased globally.

These factors will drive the global performance elastomers market in the upcoming years.
Growing Awareness Regarding Superior Properties of Performance Elastomer
Performance elastomers displace standard elastomers due to their distinct characteristics, including greater durability, flexibility, heat resistance, chemical resistance, aging resistance, a wide range of oil & gas resistance, enhanced performance, and a long-life cycle.Performance elastomers such as silicone elastomers enhance heat resistance over 300°C by using polysiloxane additives.

With respect to these properties, the demand for performance elastomers increases globally in the building & construction sectors. These characteristics will drive the performance elastomers market in the forecast period.
Moreover, Althan Quartier starts construction of USD 507 million, which includes the construction of hotels, commercial facilities, and more using performance elastomers in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Rising demand from Automotive Industry
Key properties such as flexibility, strength, and high strength allow varied applications of elastomers in the automotive industry, such as manufacturing wires & cables, puncture-resistant seals, and providing impact resistance in vehicle interiors.Widespread adoption of EV vehicles, which seek to lower costs and boost efficiency, has coincided with the rise in petroleum prices.

Due to their lightweight nature and vast design flexibility for interior and exterior components, performance elastomers have seen an increase in vehicle application due to the growing demand for automobiles.
For instance, according to European Automobile Manufacturers Association, in 2021, 79.1 million motor vehicles were produced worldwide, a 1.3% increase over 2020. Additionally, according to the Global EV Outlook 2021, consumers spent USD 120 billion on electric vehicle purchases in 2020, a 50% increase over 2019. Therefore, increasing vehicle production has boosted performance elastomers’ use; consequently, the demand for the global performance elastomers market will increase in the upcoming years.
Development of eco-friendly high-performance elastomers
A prominent trend gaining traction in the performance elastomer market is the development of environmentally friendly high-performance elastomers.The rise in environmental awareness drives the need for eco-friendly elastomer goods.

Products made of sustainable and bio-based elastomers are essential for accomplishing these goals. To improve their market position, several businesses that deal with performance elastomers are creating eco-friendly and secure elastomers for their customers.
ENGAGE REN, a plant-based high-performance polyolefin elastomer produced by Dow Inc. used in sustainable footwear. Using this elastomer, the footwear industry reduces its carbon footprint and produces sustainable products with the same quality. Therefore, the performance elastomers market will grow globally during the forecast period.
Recent Developments
• In May 2022, a novel high-performance polyolefin elastomer (POE) made from plant-based feedstock was introduced by Dow Inc.
• Performance Elastomers Corporation (PEC) was purchased by Pexco LLC, a top specialty plastics extruder in North America, in December 2021.
• Huntsman Chemical acquired Gabriel Performance Products in January 2021 to expand its specialty chemicals portfolio.
• In December 2019, for the production of thermoplastic elastomer (TPE), SirmaxSpA unveiled a new compounding facility situated in Poland.
Market Segmentation
Global Performance Elastomers Market is segmented based on type, end use, and region.Based on the type, the market is categorized into nitrile-based, silicone-based, fluoroelastomers, and others.

Based on the end use, the market is fragmented into automotive & transportation, building & construction, and others. Based on region, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, By Company.
Market Players
Pexco LLC, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Celanese SO.F.TER.Corp., 3M Co., Zeon Chemicals L.P., Solvay S.A., Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Polycom GmbH, Wacker Chemie AG, Mitsui Elastomers Singapore Pte Ltd are some of the key players of the Global Performance Elastomers Market.

Report Scope:

In this report, global performance elastomers market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:
• Performance Elastomers Market, By Type:
o Nitrile-Based
o Silicone-Based
o Fluoroelastomers
o Others
• Performance Elastomers Market, By End Use:
o Automotive & Transportation
o Building & Construction
o Others
• Performance Elastomers Market, By Region:
o North America
United States
Mexico
Canada
o Europe
France
Germany
United Kingdom
Spain
Italy
Sweden
o Asia-Pacific
China
India
South Korea
Japan
Thailand
Singapore
o South America
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
o Middle East & Africa
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE

Competitive landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global performance elastomers market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06379492/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Devon Energy's Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Is Facing an Unexpected Headwind

    Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) paid out a gusher of dividends in 2022. Fueled by higher oil prices and its innovative dividend strategy, Devon paid over $5 per share in dividends last year, more than double its total in 2021. Now, it's facing another headwind as severe winter weather affected its production in the fourth quarter.

  • Jamie Dimon Is Changing His Tune About an Economic Hurricane. He’s Not Alone.

    Coinbase cuts staff amid a battered crypto market, Coca-Cola and PepsiCo are in the FTC’s sights over pricing, European luxury car makers are after the EV market, and other news to start your day.

  • On the brink of extinction, Bed Bath & Beyond and Party City see wild stock moves

    The moves in these two battered retail stocks have been striking.

  • Used car prices post biggest drop ever as new luxury car sales boom

    The volatility in the used car market rolled on in 2022, but there might be some relief for car buyers coming this year. The Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index (MUVVI) for the month of December posted a 0.8% increase month over month, however it dropped a whopping 14.9% year over year, the largest annualized decline ever in the 26-year history of the index.

  • 11 Best American Oil Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 11 best American oil stocks to buy now. To see more such companies, go directly to 5 Best American Oil Stocks To Buy Now. The oil industry notched record gains in 2022 and analysts are hopeful that the industry would continue to post record profits […]

  • Tesla a stock ‘you want to own 3-5 years from now,’ strategist says

    Laffer Tengler Investments CEO and Chief Investment Officer Nancy Tengler joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the state of Tesla stock amid its recent struggles, why earnings season could bring disappointment for investors, and the odds of a recession.

  • Apple Gets Ready to Storm a Big Promising Market

    IPhone maker set to open first brick-and-mortar stores in world's second-largest smartphone market.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Nucor, Steel Dynamics, TimkenSteel and Olympic Steel

    Nucor, Steel Dynamics, TimkenSteel and Olympic Steel have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Report: Rivian executives depart from company

    During a turbulent time for electric vehicle startup Rivian, numerous executives departed from the company.

  • Why Nio Popped, Dropped, Then Popped Again on Tuesday

    Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) was one of those, taking some notable swings in value over the past couple of months. The company's American depositary shares maintained that volatile behavior in Tuesday's trading session. After spiking by nearly 6% early, Nio stock slid briefly into the red, then recovered to a gain of 3.3% as of 3:30 p.m. ET.

  • Why CureVac's Shares Jumped on Tuesday

    Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ: CVAC) rose as much as 19.1% on Tuesday. Despite the rise, CureVac is down more than 59% over the past year, though it is now up more than 61% over the past three months. Investors continued to flock to the healthcare stock after the biotech announced late Friday that several of its messenger RNA vaccines were doing well in early trials.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond is closing at least 34 more stores in 4 key states

    On the brink of financial ruin and in need of massive additional cost cuts, execs at Bed Bath & Beyond appear to be OK with ceding even more market share to rivals such as Target and Walmart.

  • Bankruptcy Filing Reveals Tom Brady, Kevin O’Leary, and Coinbase Among Major FTX Creditors

    Bankruptcy attorneys released a long list of names and the number of shares held by former associates and investors.

  • These 2 Dividend Stocks Offer Monstrous Yields of at Least 10%; Top Analyst Says ‘Buy’

    The outlook for stocks in 2023 is still in flux. Last year’s headwinds haven’t dissipated, so we’ll be dealing with high inflation, rising interest rates, the Russia-Ukraine war, and an increased risk of recession for the foreseeable future, and that has investors taking an interest in defensive plays. The classic move, of course, is to move heavily into dividend stocks. These bring several advantages that can protect an investment portfolio during an unsettled economic period, including a relia

  • 2 Highly-Ranked Stocks to Buy While They're "Cheap"

    Here are two highly-ranked stocks that could end up being bargains from their current levels as we progress through 2023.

  • Copper Hits Seven-Month High on China Reopening

    Copper prices hit their highest level since mid-2022 on expectations that China's reopening will boost demand for industrial metals. The rally in copper, which on Wednesday traded above $9,000 a metric ton on the London Metal Exchange for the first time since June, is broadly a good sign for the global economy. Copper is used in construction, cars, machinery, consumer goods and energy infrastructure. Prices typically rise when demand picks up speed in line with economic growth. China is by far t

  • Morgan Stanley Pounds the Table on These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks; Sees More Than 50% Upside Ahead

    Last year was brutal for most investors, there’s just no way around that. The S&P 500 index fell 19% through the year, battered by a series of headwinds including stubbornly high inflation, the Federal Reserve’s switch to monetary tightening, supply chains that just wouldn’t unsnarl, China’s long-lasting lockdown policies, Russia’s war in Ukraine… the list was long. But losses on this scale bring opportunities with them, in the form of lower share prices. The stock analysts at Morgan Stanley hav

  • 3 Stocks to Buy Before the Bull Market

    The bear market isn't going to last forever. Buying these stocks could set you up for some great long-term returns.

  • Why Frontline Stock Is Soaring While Euronav's Is Plunging Today

    Shares of Frontline (NYSE: FRO) had skyrocketed more than 25% by 12:45 p.m. ET on Wednesday, while Euronav's (NYSE: EURN) stock price had plunged more than 15%. Driving the big move in the oil tanker stocks was the termination of their merger agreement. Frontline has abandoned its bid to acquire rival oil tanker Euronav.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond stock soars following Q3 earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance’s Rachelle Akuffo discusses why Bed Bath & Beyond stock is soaring on Tuesday.