Perfumania Opens New Authentic Fragrance Store in Bergen Town Center

Grand Opening Weekend April 6 - 8, 2023

PARAMUS, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2023 / For 3 days, April 6-8, Perfumania is offering grand opening specials at the launch of its 109th store. Over 1,000 fragrances, from the most popular to the hard-to-find, are on sale. Director of stores John Morris invites customers to experience the highly trained sales associates in person.

The first 100 visitors receive complimentary fragrance sample packs each day. All customers can take advantage of a buy one, get one 50% off sale on select items. With each purchase of $129 or more, customers will receive a free 18K rose gold plated necklace with a CZ Heart charm.

"We are thrilled to bring our latest Perfumania store to the shoppers of Bergen Town Center. In addition to offering over 1,000 well-known brands of authentic fragrances, we continue to introduce new exclusive fragrances to the market, appealing to the Fragrance Aficionado, who prefers to lead rather than follow. Our fragrance experts ensure that our customers find the perfect scent," says Dennis Bowerman, Vice President of Merchandising.

To celebrate the grand opening, Perfumania has partnered with Bergen Town Center, who is hosting a giveaway. Participants will have a chance to win a $500 gift card, and 10 secondary winners will receive a $100 gift card. More information can be found on the Bergen Town Center Instagram page.

Perfumania is the go-to source of discounted authentic fragrances since 1980 with over 100 stores nationwide. Their fragrance consultants provide personalized service and expert advice about today's most popular and classic fragrances and hard-to-find fragrances. Their immense selection of high-quality products offered at substantial savings allows them to meet the needs of today's fashion-conscious, value-oriented customers. As many large retailers pivot to online stores, Perfumania' s growth in their brick-and-mortar division is a testament that excellence in customer service, product knowledge and product value continue to prevail. Visit our website to learn more.

Cathy Loret de Mola

Marketing Manager

cloretdemola@perfumania.com

954-442-5447

