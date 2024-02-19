Perfume, bars and a new Dunkin': North Jersey's newest business openings

The Record and NorthJersey.com want to keep you up to date on all the newest shops, restaurants and service providers moving into your towns.

We're regularly providing roundups of these new businesses. Some can keep you fed, others can keep you entertained, and others are dedicated to helping you look and feel your best. Below is a list of businesses that recently opened or are coming soon.

Are you opening a new business in North Jersey? Get the word out to your neighbors as soon as possible. Send your information and photos to editor Joshua Jongsma at jongsma@northjersey.com and we can include them in our next new business roundup.

Fair Lawn Roadhouse, Fair Lawn

The Fair Lawn Roadhouse, according to its website, will provide quality family dining with fresh, high-quality kosher meals in the heart of Fair Lawn.

Although the soft opening is not until Feb. 25, they have started teasing the menu on social media. The first sneak peek included the burger menu, which offers everything from a classic burger to an impossible burger, veggie burger, and the Roadhouse Burger among other signature items, accompanied by a range of sauce options.

Embedded content: https://www.instagram.com/p/C3Y5_WSt-yv/?img_index=2

OPENING: Feb. 25

WHERE: 19-05 Fair Lawn Ave., Fair Lawn

HOURS: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday

Dunkin', Morristown

A new Dunkin' location opened in Morristown on Feb. 17, including a special appearance from New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito during the grand opening event.

The event included a ribbon cutting, Dunkin' samples, and a prize wheel along with a glimpse of DeVito.

WHEN: Feb. 17 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

WHERE: 222 Madison Ave., Morristown

Amouage, East Rutherford

World-renowned perfumery house Amouage opened its first flagship store in North America on Feb. 13 at American Dream.

The store offers 50 of Amouage's "unrivaled fragrances" in a modern space that "sparks curiosity and fosters a desire to appreciate the intricacies of our House's olfactory craftsmanship," according to CEO Marco Parsiegla.

Story continues

WHERE: American Dream, East Rutherford in The Avenue on Level 1

HOURS: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Tiki Bowls, Lincoln Park

The North Jersey chain Tiki Bowls opened a new location in Lincoln Park on Feb. 3.

The health food restaurant offers smoothies, smoothie bowls, fresh juices and more. There are two other locations in Totowa and Nutley.

WHERE: 200 Main St., Lincoln Park

HOURS: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday (closed at 9 p.m. Oct-April)

North Jersey news Wayne shutters restaurant for 'heavy presence of flies,' 'strong odors' and more

100 Proof Bar and Bites, Butler

New bar and restaurant 100 Proof Bar and Bites in Butler had its grand opening party on Jan. 20.

A classic bar and restaurant, 100 Proof offers a variety of drinks and drink specials, a full menu, lunch specials and happy hour specials every day, among other events.

WHERE: 227 Main St., Butler

HOURS: 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday through Sunday.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: North Jersey new businesses include Dunkin', perfume shop