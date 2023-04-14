Perfume Market size in India to grow by USD 1,328.31 million from 2022 to 2027, Driven by the replenishing personal grooming - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The perfume market in India is estimated to grow by USD 1,328.31 million from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.23%. For comprehensive details on the market size of historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View a sample report

The perfume market in India is fragmented; the vendors are competing with each other to get a greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products.

The report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including A. A. Attarwala and Co. Pvt. Ltd., ALL GOOD SCENTS, Armaf India, Beiersdorf AG, CavinKare Pvt. Ltd., Emami Ltd., Fragrances Of India, Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Industria de Diseno Textil SA, ITC Ltd., LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Marico Ltd., McNROE Consumer Products Pvt. Ltd., Natura and Co Holding SA, Oriental Aromatics Ltd., Symrise AG, The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., Toyota Industries Corp., and Vanesa Cosmetics Pvt. Ltd.

Major Drivers & Challenges - The market is driven by factors such as the increasing demand from the millennial population, influential endorsements from celebrities and social media, and replenishing personal grooming. However, counterfeit products available in the market are hindering market growth.

The major driving factor that is fueling the growth of the perfume market in India is replenishing personal grooming.

The act of maintaining one's appearance and cleanliness is known as personal grooming.

In addition to projecting a positive image to others, personal grooming aids in the formation of a positive self-image. It advances confidence and assists individuals with progressing in their professions.

The application of fragrances is an essential step in the process of personal grooming.

In India, the demand for perfumes is expected to increase.

These factors will drive the expansion of the perfume market in India.

The rising demand for deo-sticks, deoderants, and body sprays will impede the market growth of the market during the forecast period.

The low cost of deodorants, body sprays, and deodorant sticks has led to a rise in their daily use. Also, present-day antiperspirants last longer than previous variants.

In India, the use of deodorants is significantly rising in comparison to perfumes. Due to their ease of use, deodorants are favored by the younger generation (15–28 years old) over perfumes.

The expansion of the product line is a result of customers' preference for these items. Companies such as Unilever and P&G are introducing new products to meet the demand.

Consequently, during the forecast period, the expansion of the market will be adversely affected by the rising demand for body sprays, deodorants, and deo-sticks.

An emerging trend in the perfume market in India that is expected to fuel market growth is the high adoption of natural, customized, and unisex perfumes.

Many businesses now permit customers to design their own signature perfumes.

A few organizations urge clients to blend their own perfumes. Customers can design their own perfumes based on their preferences.

Moreover, perfumes are no longer restricted by gender norms, which has led to a trend of unisex fragrances.

As a result, during the forecast period, the expansion of the perfume market in India will be aided by the widespread use of natural, customized, and unisex perfumes.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors.

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

This perfume market in India report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), and end-user (women and men).

The market share growth by the offline segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. This distribution channel includes department stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and specialty shops. Specialty stores and flagship stores are small businesses that cater to a single retail market. These retail establishments provide a particular variety of products and accessories belonging to a specific genre or category. These items are typically more expensive, but in addition to being of higher quality, they are designed exclusively for a particular market. Perfumes can also be purchased at department stores. Hypermarkets and supermarkets are also retail formats where perfumes are sold. Hence, the accessibility of fragrances in such stores and the ease of purchasing from such stores will support the market growth during the forecast period.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Perfume Market In India Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.23% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,328.31 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 14.56 Regional analysis India Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled A. A. Attarwala and Co. Pvt. Ltd., ALL GOOD SCENTS, Armaf India, Beiersdorf AG, CavinKare Pvt. Ltd., Emami Ltd., Fragrances Of India, Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Industria de Diseno Textil SA, ITC Ltd., LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Marico Ltd., McNROE Consumer Products Pvt. Ltd., Natura and Co Holding SA, Oriental Aromatics Ltd., Symrise AG, The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., Toyota Industries Corp., and Vanesa Cosmetics Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Perfume market in India 2017 - 2021

4.2 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by End-user

7.3 Women - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Men - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 A. A. Attarwala and Co. Pvt. Ltd.

11.4 ALL GOOD SCENTS

11.5 Beiersdorf AG

11.6 CavinKare Pvt. Ltd.

11.7 Emami Ltd.

11.8 Fragrances Of India

11.9 Hindustan Unilever Ltd.

11.10 ITC Ltd.

11.11 LOreal SA

11.12 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

11.13 Marico Ltd.

11.14 McNROE Consumer Products Pvt. Ltd.

11.15 Natura and Co Holding SA

11.16 The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.

11.17 Toyota Industries Corp.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

