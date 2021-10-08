U.S. markets open in 5 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,392.50
    +2.50 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,684.00
    +46.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,865.50
    -15.75 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,252.20
    +5.20 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.30
    +1.00 (+1.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,754.70
    -4.50 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    22.45
    -0.21 (-0.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1550
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5710
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.67
    -1.33 (-6.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3592
    -0.0024 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.9700
    +0.3540 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,461.07
    -305.05 (-0.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,319.61
    +1.85 (+0.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,089.90
    +11.86 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,048.94
    +370.73 (+1.34%)
     

Perfusion Systems Market Report [2021-2028] | Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Revenue, Forecast Analysis

Fortune Business Insights
·4 min read

The major companies in the global the perfusion systems market are Medtronic, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Organ Assist Products B.V., Accuray Incorporated, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Shimadzu Corporation, Samsung Medison Co., Ltd., Hitachi, Ltd., XVIVO Perfusion AB, and other prominent players.

Pune, India, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global perfusion systems market size is expected to gain momentum owing to the rising number of organ transplantation during the forecast period. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “Perfusion Systems Market, 2021-2028.” The rising prevalence of organ transplant patients, geriatric population, chronic diseases, automation, lifestyle disorders, healthcare infrastructure, and government initiatives are some of the major driving factors.

For instance, according to Organ Donation and Transplantation, 36500 transplants were performed in the U.S. alone, and 121,678 transplantation procedures were planned, out of which 100,791 were kidney transplants in 2018.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/perfusion-systems-market-103497


COVID-19 Impact-

Negative Impact of Covid-19 on Medical Treatment

The COVID-19 epidemic has redirected financial resources from healthcare services for perfusion systems around the world. COVID-19 also causes organ malfunction, which makes it challenging to arrange a transplant. The outbreak of COVID-19 in most countries around the world has been altered to accommodate the situation and reduce patients' exposure to the virus for perfusion systems.

Segments-

By technique, the market is segmented into hypothermic, and normothermic. On the basis of organs, the market is segregated into lungs, heart, and others. On the basis of product, the market is categorized into cardiopulmonary perfusion systems includes oxygenation systems, heart-lung machines, cooling and heating devices, blood parameter monitoring system, centrifugal blood pump systems, and others, extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, isolated organ perfusion systems, and others. On the basis of end-user, the market is fragmented into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgicalcenterss, and others. Finally, by geography, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.


To get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit:https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/perfusion-systems-market-103497


What does the Report Offer?

The report for particle therapy also includes a comprehensive analysis of developing trends and new innovative solutions. The report covers the comprehensive methodological approach, which includes primary interviews and secondary research.

Increasing Number of Chronic Diseases to Stimulate Growth

The global perfusion systems market growth is expected to grow due to the rising R&D during the projected period. The increasing need for organ transplants as a result of the increasing frequency of chronic diseases is a major driver driving market expansion. Furthermore, an increase in the incidence of organ failures is increasing the needs for cost-effective methods. The potential for transplantation of other organs, such as the liver, is now being investigated. It helps drain proteins, poisons, and cytokines from the liver by providing a constant supply of antioxidant properties and metabolic substrates. This reduces the damage caused by reperfusion in a statically stored liver.

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Promote Growth in North America

North America is expected to hold the largest global perfusion systems market share during the forecast period. This is due to an increasing number of organ donors, healthcare expenditure, and advantageous healthcare policies driving the region's market.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold a significant position in the market. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and the demand for organ donation, governments in both rich and developing countries are encouraging people to donate organs to help with transplant surgery.


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/perfusion-systems-market-103497


Key Players Focus on Partnership to Strengthen their Market Position

The market is competitive, with leading competitors investing in ongoing product development and collaboration partnerships. The growing number of system distributors and dealers is projected to increase industry competition in the coming years for perfusion systems.

Industry Development-

  • May 2019: Terumo Cardiovascular Group teamed up with Talis Clinical to launch ACG-Perfusion and ACG- RemoteView systems in North America.


List of Key Players Profiled in the Global Market for Perfusion Systems:

  • Medtronic

  • GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

  • Organ Assist Products B.V.

  • Accuracy Incorporated

  • Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

  • Shimadzu Corporation

  • Samsung Medison CO.

  • Hitachi Ltd.

  • XVIVO Perfusion AB


Global Perfusion Systems Market Segmentation :

By Technique

  • Hypothermic

  • Normothermic

By Organ

  • Heart

  • Lung

  • Others

By Product

  • Cardiopulmonary Perfusion System

  • Oxygenation Systems

  • Heart-lung Machines

  • Cooling and Heating Devices

  • Blood Parameter Monitoring Systems

  • Centrifugal Blood Pump Systems

  • Others

  • Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO)

  • Isolated Organ Perfusion Systems

  • Others

By End-user

  • Hospital

  • Clinic

  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers

  • Others

By Geography

  • North America (USA, Canada)

  • Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

  • Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

  • Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)


Ask for Customization of this Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/perfusion-systems-market-103497


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.


Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd


Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Loosens China Grip on $46 Billion Lithium-Battery Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. is narrowing the gap on China’s dominance of the $46 billion lithium-ion battery industry thanks to investments from Tesla Inc. and the Biden administration’s policy push to drive growth of electric vehicles.Most Read from BloombergBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Amazon Delivery Partners Rage Against the Machines: ‘We Were Treated Like Robots’Left-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Stree

  • Tesla moving HQ to Austin, Texas, from California, Musk tells investors

    Tesla Inc. is officially moving its headquarters to the Austin, Texas, area, Chief Executive Elon Musk told investors on Thursday.

  • Amazon Delivery Partners Rage Against the Machines: ‘We Were Treated Like Robots’

    (Bloomberg) -- Three years ago, Amazon.com Inc. issued an invitation that seemed too good to pass up: Start your own company and earn as much as $300,000 a year delivering packages for the world’s largest online retailer.Most Read from BloombergBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Amazon Delivery Partners Rage Against the Machines: ‘We Were Treated Like Robots’Left-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in

  • Is the IQOS Import Ban a Fatal Blow to Altria?

    The U.S. International Trade Commission recently ruled Philip Morris International's (NYSE: PM) IQOS heated tobacco device violates two patents held by rival British American Tobacco (NYSE: BTI) and that the electronic cigarettes can't be imported or sold in the U.S. While the ruling is obviously a major blow to the tobacco giant because the U.S. is potentially the world's biggest, most lucrative market for e-cigs and IQOS is so far the only e-cig that has earned a modified-risk label from the Food and Drug Administration, the decision is a devastating blow to Philip Morris partner Altria (NYSE: MO) because it has no vapor products to fall back on and no other markets it can sell into.

  • Buckle Up, Raytheon Technologies Is Ready for Takeoff

    Raytheon Technologies stock is ready for takeoff to new highs. The only question is whether you want to buy it here on Thursday or higher on Friday. Let's check out the charts and indicators. In the daily bar chart of RTX, below, we can see that the shares dipped towards the rising 200-day moving average line last month.

  • China's Energy Crisis Is Hitting Everything From iPhones to Milk

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Amazon Delivery Partners Rage Against the Machines: ‘We Were Treated Like Robots’Left-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaClimate Scientists Created a SWAT Team for Weather DisastersThe hit from China’s energy crunch is starting to ripple throughout the globe, hurting everyone from Toyota Motor Corp. to Australian

  • Oil up as industries switch from gas, little sign supply crunch easing

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Friday, and were on track for gains of nearly 5% this week, on signs some industries have begun switching fuel from high-priced gas to oil and on doubts the U.S. government would release oil from its strategic reserves for now. "A lot of catalysts are out there to keep the oil market tight," said Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at brokerage OANDA. Moya pointed to signs of improved fuel demand as economic activity rebounds and coronavirus restrictions ease, as well as fears that a cold winter will further strain gas supplies.

  • Duckhorn CEO on M&A: going to be disciplined, not aggressive

    Alex Ryan, Duckhorn Portfolio’s President, CEO and Chairman, discusses the company’s latest quarterly results, the state of the wine industry and Duckhorn’s strategy when it comes to mergers and acquisitions.

  • 6 Social Security Changes for 2021

    Every October, the Social Security Administration (SSA) announces its annual changes to the Social Security program for the coming year. Below is our analysis of the Social Security changes that were announced in October 2020 to take effect on Jan. 1, 2021, according to the SSA’s annual fact sheet. Keep them in mind when you update or track your Social Security status.

  • 4 Signs It’s Time to Leave Your Job (and 5 Things That Aren’t Red Flags at All)

    To put it plainly, some work challenges are worth it, while others are not. But how to navigate the normal job annoyances from the actual red flags? We tapped Andrew McCaskill, a career expert at LinkedIn, to...

  • Taiwan's TSMC, after U.S. request, says it won't leak sensitive info

    Taiwan chipmaker TSMC will not leak any sensitive company information as part of a White House request for details on the ongoing semiconductor crisis that has forced cuts to U.S. auto production, the company's general counsel said. The White House made the request to automakers, chip companies and others last month. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said a voluntary request for information within 45 days on the chips crisis would boost supply chain transparency and that if companies did not answer the voluntary request "then we have other tools in our tool box that require them to give us data".

  • ASML Holdings Is Not Done Rallying

    ASML Holdings has seen a long and strong rise from late 2016 when it broke out of a long base pattern around the $100 area. ASML has corrected lower in recent weeks so the question we need to answer is whether ASML can be bought here. In this daily bar chart of ASML, below, we can see that prices made a small double top in September.

  • Oil Heading for Seventh Weekly Advance With WTI Nearing $80

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for a seventh weekly gain, the longest run since December, as a global energy crunch roiled markets from Europe to Asia.Most Read from BloombergBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Amazon Delivery Partners Rage Against the Machines: ‘We Were Treated Like Robots’Left-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaClimate Scientists Created a SWAT Team for Weather DisastersFu

  • Boeing's Chicago HQ a 'ghost town' as priorities shift

    Twenty years ago, just days before the 9/11 attacks on the United States crippled the aerospace industry, Boeing Co moved its headquarters from its historic Seattle manufacturing hub to a stylish downtown Chicago skyscraper. The move was central to Boeing's plan to forge a new identity as a diversified global juggernaut, distancing top executives from the daily operations inside far-flung business units, and getting closer to Wall Street and major customers. Two decades on, in the midst of a fresh crisis shaking the industry, Boeing's corporate hub is in a state of limbo.

  • The price of Red Bull, other energy drinks may be about to skyrocket

    Getting your Red Bull caffeine jolt may be about to cost a good bit more. Here's why.

  • Aerospace company Astra seeks major expansion at Alameda Point

    The Alameda Planning Board will review the company's request for a conditional use permit Oct. 11.

  • New Chainalysis Report Reveals Who’s Leading the World in Crypto Adoption

    The blockchain data firm changed its methodology this year for ranking countries on their level of adoption, with Vietnam and India topping the list.

  • Why Energy Fuels Stock Plunged 12%

    Shares of uranium mining specialist Energy Fuels (NYSEMKT: UUUU) are down 12% as of 2:15 p.m. EDT Wednesday, and it's not hard to figure out why the stock is struggling. According to the experts at MiningReview.com, uranium prices need to rise to about $60 a pound in order to become profitable enough to "incentivize" uranium miners to increase production. Now, thanks to significant buying by the Sprott Physical Uranium Trust (OTC: SRUU.F), uranium prices nearly doubled between mid-August and mid-September, and seemed to be heading in the general direction of $60.

  • 'Squid Game' global demand has grown over 500+ since Netflix launch: RPT

    Netflix stock has soared amid the global success of 'Squid Game.' Parrot Analytics Press Insights Analyst Wade Payson-Denney joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to disucss the record-breaking series.&nbsp;

  • Take a Pass on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals for Now

    During Tuesday's Mad Money "Lightning Round", one caller asked Jim Cramer about a company by the name of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals : "I like companies like this," he responded. Let's check out the chart of this biopharmaceutical company that is using gene science. In this daily bar chart of LXRX, below, we can see that prices made a rapid run-up in late 2020 and then declined from February to July/August.