U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,821.35
    -20.59 (-0.54%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,802.44
    +306.14 (+0.97%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,609.16
    -310.99 (-2.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,202.98
    +10.77 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.88
    -0.17 (-0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,680.70
    +2.70 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    25.25
    -0.01 (-0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1847
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5960
    +0.0420 (+2.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3815
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0790
    +0.1780 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    52,011.43
    +627.12 (+1.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,055.12
    +30.91 (+3.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,719.13
    +88.61 (+1.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,625.21
    -118.04 (-0.41%)
     

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II Announces Pricing of Upsized $360 Million Initial Public Offering

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Peridot Acquisition Corp.
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

HOUSTON, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (the “Company”), a blank check company sponsored by an affiliate of Carnelian Energy Capital Management, L.P. (“Carnelian”) and formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 36,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit.

While the Company may pursue an initial business combination target in any business or industry, the Company intends to target opportunities and companies that focus on environmentally sound infrastructure, industrial applications and disruptive technologies that eliminate or mitigate greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and/or enhance resilience to climate change, a thematic that the Company refers to as Mitigation and Adaptation. The Company’s sponsor is an affiliate of Carnelian, a Houston-based investment firm that focuses on opportunities in the North American energy space.

The units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange and trade under the ticker symbol “PDOT.U” beginning March 9, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share of the Company and one-fifth of one warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share of the Company at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols “PDOT” and “PDOT WS,” respectively. The offering is expected to close on March 11, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

UBS Securities LLC and Barclays Capital Inc. acted as joint book running managers for the offering. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 5,400,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the prospectus may be obtained from: UBS Securities LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, New York 10019, telephone: (888) 827-7275 or email: ol-prospectusrequest@ubs.com, or Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, email: barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com, tel: (888) 603-5847.

A registration statement relating to the securities became effective on March 8, 2021 in accordance with Section 8(a) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the closing of the proposed initial public offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the Company’s offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contacts

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II
www.peridotspac.com
Jeffrey Gilbert
(713) 322-7321


Recommended Stories

  • SoftBank’s Outlook Raised to Stable at Moody’s Amid Asset Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp.’s outlook was raised to stable from negative at Moody’s Investors Service, which cited progress with the Japanese company’s asset monetization program.Moody’s also affirmed its long-term corporate family rating on SoftBank at Ba3.The move came on a day when SoftBank said it had bought back $2.25 billion of dollar and euro bonds. That completed a tender offer the firm had announced last month that it would use to repurchase up to that amount, part of a multi-billion dollar asset sale and monetization program unveiled in early 2020.Moody’s cut SoftBank by two notches last year and voiced concerns over its large asset recycling activity and unfolding investment strategy. The credit assessor has continued to give its view on the company even though SoftBank has asked it not to provide ratings.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Why Inseego Stock Dropped Last Month

    Shares of Inseego (NASDAQ: INSG) fell 20.5% in February, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, on seemingly no company-specific news. Investors may have been taking some of the gains they made with Inseego's stock before the company reported its fourth-quarter results at the beginning of March. Inseego is a provider of 4G and 5G networking equipment.

  • As Lemonade Slumps, One Analyst Sees a Potential 25% Upside

    Technology-oriented insurance company Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE: LMND) ended today's trading at $86.75, down slightly more than $100 from its 52-week high. At least one analyst, however, thinks Lemonade is poised to recover its 2020 glory and rise to even higher share-value levels. Oppenheimer, hardly a lightweight in the analysis field, presented a bull case today, which is the diametric opposite of general sentiment about the stock.

  • A Quiet Economic Calendar Leaves Stats from Germany and the EUR in Focus

    Following impressive trade figures from China on the weekend, economic data from Germany will be in focus later today. There are no stats from the U.S to influence.

  • Zoom Founder Eric Yuan Transfers $6 Billion Worth of Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Eric Yuan, chief executive officer of Zoom Video Communications Inc., donated more than a third of his stake in the company, filings show.Yuan gifted almost 18 million shares of the conferencing-technology firm last week. The filings didn’t specify the recipient of the stock, which were owned by a Grantor Retained Annuity Trust, or GRAT, for which Yuan is a trustee.The shares were valued at about $6 billion, based on Friday’s closing price.The distributions are consistent with the Yuans’ “typical estate planning practices,” a Zoom spokesman said in a statement.Yuan, 51, joins other members of the world’s mega-rich who’ve been transferring stock recently. Jeff Bezos, the world’s richest person, has been donating shares of Amazon.com Inc. in support of a $10 billion pledge made last year to combat climate change.Pandemic SurgeYuan became one of the world’s wealthiest people as demand for Zoom’s main product skyrocketed during the pandemic. The stock surged almost 400% last year, but has dipped 7.8% in 2021.He’s the world’s 130th-richest person with a pre-transfer net worth of $15.1 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a $9.2 billion increase since last March. The company has also brought huge gains to other shareholders including Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing, Tiger Global Management’s Chase Coleman and Taiwanese investor Samuel Chen.Born in China, Yuan was refused a U.S. visa eight times before finally prevailing and moving to Silicon Valley. An early employee of rival video-conferencing group WebEx Communications, he founded Zoom in 2011, inspired in part by the challenges of maintaining a long-distance relationship when he was in college.The Wall Street Journal reported the share transfer earlier Monday.(Adds other stock transfers in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The new stimulus checks: What's still ahead, before you can get your money?

    And will you even get a payment this time, under the new limits the president agreed to?

  • U.S. Government to Sell 0.7501 Bitcoin Worth $38,000 at Current Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Tucked away among the Ford, Dodge and Chevy sedans, the 12,000-gallon storage container and the inoperable Caterpillar tractor being auctioned off by the U.S. government is an unusual item: 0.7501 of a Bitcoin.The U.S. General Services Administration typically uses its auctions to sell surplus federal equipment to the general public. With lot 4KQSCI21105001, which goes up for auction in a week, the government is offering an amount of Bitcoin worth about $38,000 at Monday’s price.The government doesn’t say where its surplus digital currency came from. And while it’s a far cry from the 30,000 Bitcoins auctioned off by the U.S. Marshals Service in 2014 after they were seized from the Silk Road marketplace, the GSA auction is one more indication of how Bitcoin is becoming more and more mainstream.On Wall Street, too, there is a newfound openness to the world’s most valuable digital currency: Custody banking giant Bank of New York Mellon Corp. said it will hold, transfer and issue digital currencies, while Mastercard Inc. announced plans to let cardholders transact in certain cryptocurrencies on its network. A Morgan Stanley unit known for picking growth stocks is considering adding Bitcoin to its possible bets and, last week, a person close to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said the bank plans to reopen a trading desk for cryptocurrencies.The Bitcoins auctioned off by the U.S. Marshals Service in 2014 were estimated at the time to be worth about $19 million, though the winning bid -- by venture capitalist Tim Draper -- wasn’t disclosed. Those coins would be worth $1.5 billion today as the cryptocurrency’s price has skyrocketed to almost $51,000.The GSA auction is scheduled to be held from March 15 to 17.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Joe Biden's stimulus check changes: Do you still qualify for $1,400?

    To win Senate passage, Biden agreed to make millions ineligible for the third checks.

  • How you can lose out on a $1,400 stimulus check by filing taxes right now

    It's true: Hurrying with your tax return could put your relief money at risk.

  • AMC Entertainment stock soars after price target doubled at Wedbush

    Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. soared Monday, as the "meme" stock's bounce from last month's plunge continued, after Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter doubled his price target ahead of the company's earnings report, citing an increasing optimism over the post-pandemic environment.

  • Nasdaq marks first correction since September as Dow books biggest outperformance against peer indexes in years

    The Nasdaq Composite index registered its first correction since early September and the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished higher on Monday, producing its biggest outperformance compared against its peer benchmarks in years, even as the stock market's gains faded into the close. The session was marked by bumpy trade that has been credited to a rise in benchmark bond yields which are hanging around their highest levels in a year, making pricey, technology and tech-related stocks comparatively less attractive. The Dow closed up 1% at around 31,802, the S&P 500 index fell 0.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index closed down 2.4%, and registered its first correction, definied as a decline of at least 10% from a recent peak, since Sept. 9. The 10-year Treasury yield touched the highest level in over a year Friday before pulling back somewhat, booking its fifth straight weekly rise. Meanwhile, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares were 13% higher after scoring a price-target increase from Wedbush, while those for GameStop Corp. surged after the company appointed a strategy committee that included Chewy Inc. co-founder Ryan Cohen. The Dow was on track to book its widest outperformance against the S&P 500 since 1971, according to Dow Jones Market Data and the biggest outperformance against the Nasdaq since 2001. The moves on the day come after the Senate's passage over the weekend of a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package.

  • Former Chinese Government Minister: Country Is 30 Years Away From Top-Tier Manufacturing

    A former high-ranking Chinese government minister has said that China is at least 30 years away from becoming a “great power” in the manufacturing sector. What Happened: China has been the world’s dominant figure in manufacturing since 2010, according to United Nations data, with $4.8 trillion in industrial added value last year and a nearly 30% global share that is approximately equal to the combined share of the U.S., Germany and Japan. China’s State Council Development Research Center issued a report in January that defined the nation as being in the third tier in a four-tier ranking system based on key criteria including innovation, quality and effectiveness, environmental factors and global competitiveness, according to a South China Morning Post report. In comparison, the U.S., Germany and Switzerland were in the top tier, while Japan, South Korea, Singapore and France were in the second. In a speech before the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, the government’s leading advisory body, former Minister of Industry and Information Technology Miao Wei warned that while China reigns in terms of industrial supply chains and accounts for more than one-third of global manufacturing output, its industries’ dependence on U.S. high-tech products including semiconductors remains a strategic obstacle that needs to be overcome. "Basic capabilities are still weak, core technologies are in the hands of others, and the risk of 'being hit in the throat' and having 'a slipped bike chain' has significantly increased," said Miao, who stepped down from his ministry post last year after a decade in office. "The ratio of manufacturing output to GDP has been declining too early and too quickly, which not only weighs on economic growth and affects employment, but also brings security loopholes to our industries and diminishes our economy's ability to withstand risks, and its global competitiveness." Related Link: Beyond Bitcoin: China's Publicly-Listed Beauty App Meitu Buys M Ethereum What Happens Next: Miao said a lack of progress on market-oriented financial reforms including tax relief and a deficit of high-tech talent in manufacturing is keeping the sector from reaching its fullest potential. "China's manufacturing industry has made great achievements in recent years, but the situation of being 'big but not strong' and 'comprehensive but not good' has not been fundamentally changed," he said. "We must maintain our strategic resolve, stay clear-headed and deeply understand the gaps and deficiencies." Miao, who is now vice chairman of the CPPCC’s economic committee, also acknowledged that China’s services sector has overtaken manufacturing as the nation’s main economic force, with 54.5% of its economic output last year coming from the services sector versus 37.8% from manufacturing. “We should emphasize the strategic role and contribution of manufacturing and stabilize its share of the economy,” Miao said. “We should protect our most comprehensive manufacturing system and upgrade our self-reliance in industry and supply chains.” Related Link: Tesla Reaches 6,000 Supercharger Installs In China Miao Wei. Photo courtesy G20 Argentina/Creative Commons. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaDisney's 'Raya And The Last Dragon' Opens To Disappointing .6M Domestic Box OfficeMarkets Close On Positive Note After Turbulent Week© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • These teens are having fun in today’s stock market, and, for the most part, making money — here are the secrets to their early success

    They have been trading longer than many adults, and are learning valuable lessons about investing early. MarketWatch speaks to four teenagers who are taking on the markets.

  • GameStop stock surges after tapping Chewy co-founder Ryan Cohen to chair new strategy committee

    Shares of GameStop Corp. ran up 10.7% in premarket trading Monday, putting them on track to push the videogame retailer's market capitalization back above $10 billion, after the company said it established a new strategy committee to identify ways to accelerate its transformation. The committee will be chaired by activist investor Ryan Cohen, manager of RC Ventures LLC and co-founder of Chewy Inc. , and will also include Alan Attal and Kurt Wolf. Since the committee was formed, the company has appointed a chief technology officer and hired two executives to lead its e-commerce and customer care functions. GameStop stock has run up 239.3% over the past two weeks, which followed a three-week plunge of 87.5%. That selloff followed a historic surge to a record close of $347.51 on Jan. 27, as the poster child of trading frenzy engineered by Reddit's WallStreetBets forum that targeted heavily shorted stocks. GameStop's stock has hiked up 713.1% over the past three months through Friday, while the S&P 500 has tacked on 3.8%.

  • My daughter was a TV star and saved $1 million. If she buys a home and moves in with her boyfriend, will he have a claim?

    ‘If he contributed to any part of the mortgage payments, could he claim he contributed to the (increased) value of the property, asking for money if/when it is sold?’

  • The FAANG stocks, in these uncertain times, are expected to rise as much as 35% over the next year

    On March 8, David Tepper, the founder of Appaloosa Management, said during an interview with Joe Kernen of CNBC that the rise in interest rates on 10-year U.S. Treasury notes (BX:TMUBMUSD10Y) to a yield of about 1.60% signaled that a major risk for U.S. bonds and stocks was “off the table.” Tepper, whose predictions are closely watched by Wall Street, went on to say that the expected $1.9 trillion government stimulus would be a near-term catalyst for stocks, pointing to Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) as especially attractive. Amazon’s shares fell 8.5% for the three-week period through the close March 5.

  • GameStop shares surge over 40% after Cohen tapped to lead e-commerce pivot

    Cohen, who is a major GameStop shareholder, has been pushing GameStop to move away from its traditional brick-and-mortar model since joining the board shortly before a social media frenzy drove a meteoric rise in the company's stock. Since then, GameStop has become one of the hottest and most visible of "meme stocks" that are closely followed on social media sites such as Reddit's popular WallStreetBets forum. Last week, Cohen posted a cryptic tweet of an ice-cream cone, with analysts speculating on whether that was a trigger for GameStop's most recent rally.

  • There's No Way I'm Ready to Sell General Electric

    General Electric has been hot of late, to say the least... in a volatile environment at that. Bear in mind that GE is in the news this morning, and that the firm's investor day is this Wednesday, March 10th. The catalyst for the recent upward momentum for the shares of General Electric seems to be January 22nd, when Goldman Sachs analyst Joe Ritchie reaffirmed his "buy" rating on GE and increased price target from $14 to $15.

  • Nasdaq’s Slide Passes 10% as Investors Keep Selling Tech’s High Fliers

    The decline in the index since early February meets the traditional definition of a correction, but old-line companies like IBM and Oracle are rising.

  • General Electric Analyst Raises Price Target Following AerCap Deal Reports

    The Wall Street Journal has reported that AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) is reportedly in talks to merge with the aircraft leasing business of General Electric Company (NYSE: GE). Both stocks traded higher on Monday morning following the report, and Bank of America analyst Andrew Obin said the potential merger-could be a win-win situation. Simplifying GE’s Business: Obin said the sale of GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS) for AerCap would help further simplify GE’s business, although the structure of a potential deal is not yet certain. Obin estimates GECAS has a tangible book value of about $5 billion. Related Link: Analyst Raises General Electric Target Following FCF Deep Dive “If reports are correct, monetizing GECAS would be received positively by many industrial investors, in our view,” he said on Monday. Obin said the aircraft leasing industry has seen a boom in competition from Asia in the past decade. Since 2008, he estimates the value of GECAS’s has declined from $49.5 billion to $35.9 billion. Following news of the potential deal with AerCap, Obin reiterated his Buy rating for GE and raised his price target from $14 to $15. He also raised his estimate of the value of GE Capital from negative $10 billion to negative $5 billion. Bank of America is projecting GE’s EPS will improve significantly this year. The firm is projecting 22 cents in EPS in 2021, up from just 4 cents in 2020. Obin is projecting that earnings growth will continue with 45 cents of EPS in 2022 and 62 cents of EPS in 2023 as well. Benzinga’s Take: When it comes to GE, any deal that would help the company simplify its bloated business and improve its balance sheet is probably good news for investors. The stock rallied on Monday morning, but it is already trading at 22.4 times Obin’s 2023 earnings projections. Photo credit: Momoneymoproblemz, via Wikimedia Commons Latest Ratings for GE DateFirmActionFromTo Mar 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight Jan 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight Dec 2020DZ BankUpgradesSellHold View More Analyst Ratings for GE View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThis Day In Market History: John Galbraith Congressional Testimony Angers InvestorsBright Trading Founder Talks Rising Rates, Soaring Stocks And Finding Your Trading Edge© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.