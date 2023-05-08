Perimeter Intrusion Detection and Prevention Market to Grow USD 45.5024 Billion at a CAGR of 16.40% by 2032 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future

Need to Create a Secure & Efficient Industrial Networking Environment Drives Perimeter Intrusion Detection & Prevention Market

New York, US, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), " Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market By Components, By Deployment Type, By Verticals and Forecast till 2032”, the market is predicted to thrive substantially during the assessment era from 2023 to 2032 at a healthy CAGR of approximately 16.40% to attain a valuation of around USD 45.5024 Billion by the end of 2032.

The perimeter intrusion detection and prevention market is likely to garner significant traction during the current decade. According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global perimeter intrusion detection and prevention market valuation will escalate from USD 11.6 billion in 2022 to USD 45.5024 billion by 2032, growing at a 16.40% CAGR throughout the assessment period (2023-2032).

Perimeter intrusion detection & prevention (PIDP) are security solutions that protect from unauthorized access to places & property. For security management & physical security measures, perimeter security/perimeter protection systems utilize physical and software technology, including video analytics & management, access control, and various types of sensors like buried and above-ground sensors.

Deploying a customized perimeter security strategy ensures safeguarding people. Historically, PIDP systems have been employed at critical, military, and high-risk infrastructures like cell towers, airports, and gas lines, intending to safeguard people and properties. Today, PIDP security solutions have expanded to residential and commercial premises. Infrastructure facilities also employ perimeter security solutions to protect assets from all types of intrusion risk.

Players leading the global PIDP system market are.

Magal Security Systems Ltd. (Israel)

FLIR Systems Inc. (US)

Tyco International Plc. (Ireland)

Schneider Electric SE (France)

Athena Security Solutions Global Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Optex Co. Ltd. (Japan)

RBtec Perimeter Security Systems (US)

Honeywell International Inc. (US)

Advanced Perimeter Systems Limited (UK)

Southwest Microwave (US)

Avon Building Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market Report Scope:



Report Metrics Details Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market Size by 2030 USD 45.5024 Billion (2032) Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market CAGR during 2022-2030 16.40% Base Year 2022 Forecast 2023-20302 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Key Market Drivers The growing security breaches, even from the premier administrative institutions

Segments

The perimeter intrusion detection & prevention market report is segmented into types, components, usage locations, deployments, verticals, and regions. The type segment comprises host-based and wired & wireless networks. The component segment comprises hardware, software, and services. The usage place segment comprises open-place, buried, and fence-mounted systems.

The deployment segment comprises on-cloud and on-premise. The vertical segment comprises aerospace, government, transportation, industrial, commercial, military & defense, and many others. By regions, the perimeter intrusion detection & prevention market is segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World.

Competitive Analysis

The perimeter intrusion detection and prevention market witnesses the presence of several well-established players holding considerable market shares. They invest substantially to transform the future consumer and business landscape. PIDP technology enablers strive to deliver critical new capabilities for IoT-dependent environments where high Wi-Fi usage is the main reason for increasing cybersecurity threats.

Moreover, they develop their wireless PID&P systems, integrating Bluetooth & BLE and Wi-Fi security. Integrating intrusion prevention solutions within a single wireless system ensures low-energy Bluetooth intrusion prevention (BIPS) detection capabilities. Players adopt strategic initiatives such as partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, expansion, and product & technology launches to gain a larger competitive share.

For instance, on Oct.13, 2022, Moxa (the US), a leading provider of solutions used in industrial networking, computing, and automation, launched a new industrial intrusion prevention system to protect critical infrastructure. These industrial intrusion detection/prevention systems (IDS/IPS), compatible with its all-in-one secure routers expand Moxa's product portfolio with advanced cybersecurity and purpose-built management solutions.

In another instance, on Mar.11, 2022, Vihaan Networks Ltd. (VNL), a leading manufacturer of comprehensive commercial GSM, LTE & Broadband network solutions in India, launched an intrusion detection system for border protection globally. This new solution is optimized for all kinds of terrains and challenging weather conditions worldwide. Also,

VNL's new border intrusion detection system includes an integrated wireless perimeter intrusion detection solution (PIDS) and ISR solutions, able to provide real-time, remote monitoring and control in critical locations. Moreover, the new border intrusion detection system acts as a force multiplier via secure & encrypted communications and enables customizable integration of functions.

Industry Trends

Rapid digitization is a key market trend while growing security breaches create greater market demand among the premier administrative institutions. Also, the increased need for effective surveillance systems enhances the perimeter intrusion detection and prevention market demand. Increasing awareness of residential and industrial safety & security boosts the market size.

Increasing R&D investments to develop innovative, cost-effective, and secure low-power perimeter intrusion detection and prevention solutions propel the growth of the market. Also, the growing digitization across the country and rapid technological advances escalate the market value.

Government-launched campaigns encourage the development, manufacturing, and assembling of products. Incentivizing dedicated investments in manufacturing has been influencing the PIDP system market growth. Additionally, advances in wireless/Bluetooth and BLE detection technologies and sanctioned BLE devices accelerate market shares, offering full security visibility.

With the increasing implementation of business-critical network solutions and technology, the demand for Wi-Fi and wireless intrusion prevention systems is growing. The rising uptake of perimeter intrusion detection solutions in organizations pushes the market valuation.

Regional Analysis



North America dominates the global perimeter intrusion detection and prevention market. The large presence of major industries and wide adoption of PIDP systems positively influence market growth. Besides, the presence of key technology providers and development centers boosts the PIDP systems market size.

The early adoption of innovative networks and enterprises offer a favorable platform for significantly evolving perimeter intrusion detection and prevention. Also, the proliferation of mobile devices, increasing adoption of cloud-based security solutions among enterprises, and developments in the IT sector foster regional market growth.

The increasing number of technology start-ups is a major driver for this steep growth in the region. Increasing IT infrastructure, which requires unified security solutions, influences the market growth in this region. Rapidly transforming infrastructures with smart solutions and increasing cyber-attacks substantiate the regional market's growth.

