Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM) Looks Inexpensive But Perhaps Not Attractive Enough

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 12.7x Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM) may be sending bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios greater than 16x and even P/E's higher than 31x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

Recent times haven't been advantageous for Perimeter Solutions as its earnings have been rising slower than most other companies. The P/E is probably low because investors think this lacklustre earnings performance isn't going to get any better. If you still like the company, you'd be hoping earnings don't get any worse and that you could pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

Perimeter Solutions' P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver limited growth, and importantly, perform worse than the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that there was hardly any earnings per share growth to speak of for the company over the past year. The longer-term trend has been no better as the company has no earnings growth to show for over the last three years either. Accordingly, shareholders probably wouldn't have been satisfied with the complete absence of medium-term growth.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to slump, contracting by 23% per annum during the coming three years according to the two analysts following the company. With the market predicted to deliver 9.8% growth each year, that's a disappointing outcome.

With this information, we are not surprised that Perimeter Solutions is trading at a P/E lower than the market. However, shrinking earnings are unlikely to lead to a stable P/E over the longer term. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as the weak outlook is weighing down the shares.

What We Can Learn From Perimeter Solutions' P/E?

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

As we suspected, our examination of Perimeter Solutions' analyst forecasts revealed that its outlook for shrinking earnings is contributing to its low P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Perimeter Solutions, and understanding should be part of your investment process.

