U.S. markets close in 5 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,573.92
    +41.16 (+0.91%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,292.87
    +264.22 (+0.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,533.11
    +192.85 (+1.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,084.28
    +21.50 (+1.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.99
    +0.03 (+0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,847.60
    +4.40 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    24.62
    +0.39 (+1.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1334
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8310
    +0.0040 (+0.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3637
    +0.0025 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1310
    -0.2220 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,125.15
    +733.22 (+1.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,027.11
    +31.84 (+3.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,561.43
    -28.23 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,772.93
    +305.70 (+1.11%)
     
JUST IN:

Weekly jobless claims jump to a 3-month high

Another 286,000 Americans filed, higher than expected and from the previous week

PerimeterX Appoints Key Executives to Expand Leadership Team and Accelerate Growth

PerimeterX
·4 min read

Cybersecurity leader broadens management team with seasoned industry veterans responsible for revenue, finance, alliances and service delivery

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PerimeterX, the leading provider of solutions that detect and stop the abuse of identity and account information on the web, today announced that it has strengthened its executive management team to accelerate growth.

The company announced the appointments of AJ Stahl, chief revenue officer (CRO); Raymond Lim, chief financial officer (CFO); Doug Jones, SVP of corporate development and strategic alliances; and Mark Whitehead, SVP of service delivery.

“Rounding out our management team and deepening our already solid executive bench puts us in an extremely strong position as we enter 2022, which we anticipate will be a year of significant growth for the company,” said Omri Iluz, co-founder and CEO, PerimeterX. “Businesses rely on PerimeterX to detect, protect and stop web-based account fraud and e-commerce abuse across the entire lifecycle of a user’s digital journey. Our team is firmly committed to furthering our vision of protecting the apps that power our daily lives.”

The new executives join the PerimeterX leadership team led by Iluz, which includes Ido Safruti, co-founder and chief technical officer (CTO); Kim DeCarlis, chief marketing officer (CMO); Anna Meyer, chief people officer; and Amir Shaked, SVP of R&D.

Joining PerimeterX are:

AJ Stahl, CRO
Stahl is responsible for go-to-market execution and continued sales momentum by growing the company’s revenue, customer base and partner ecosystem through all channels. Prior to joining PerimeterX, he was VP of North American Sales at Signifyd where he contributed to growing the company by three times over three years. Prior to that, he spent ten years in sales leadership roles at Netsuite, where he built critical components of the retail vertical and contributed to the acquisition of the company by Oracle.

Raymond Lim, CFO
Lim is responsible for providing financial management and operational leadership at PerimeterX, leveraging over 20 years of experience guiding SaaS companies through rapid growth, transitions and strategic transactions. Prior to joining PerimeterX, he was CFO of Agari, a provider of secure email cloud solutions, and also served as CFO for several companies in the Norwest Venture Partners, Scale Venture Partners and Goldman Sachs portfolios. Lim is a graduate of Kansas State University where he earned his MBA, and of State University of New York at Buffalo where he earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration.

Doug Jones, SVP of Corporate Development and Strategic Alliances
Jones is responsible for corporate development activities including the build out of strategic alliances that will exponentially contribute to the company’s growth. Prior to joining PerimeterX, he was the Chief Business Development and Strategy Officer at Agari, a provider of secure email cloud solutions, and CEO of Grand Canals, a provider of analytics driven fulfillment solutions, both of which he drove to successful acquisitions. He has also held corporate development roles at Lithium Technologies and Interwoven, and served as a venture partner with Alloy Ventures and BridgeScale Partners. Jones is a graduate of the University of Colorado where he earned a bachelor’s degree, and of the IESE in Barcelona, Spain where he earned his MBA.

Mark Whitehead, SVP, Service Delivery
Whitehead is responsible for Service Delivery at PerimeterX, overseeing the full customer experience that results in successful use of the company’s market-leading products. Prior to joining PerimeterX, he was VP of the Trustwave SpiderLabs Consulting organization. He has held various corporate leadership positions at Secureworks, BAE Systems, Deloitte and PwC. Whitehead is known for delivering exceptional customer experiences with high NPS and has a consistent track record of ensuring customer value. He is a graduate of McDaniel college and holds a master’s degree in applied information technology from Towson University as well as various industry certifications.

About PerimeterX
PerimeterX is the leading provider of solutions that detect and stop the abuse of identity and account information on the web. Its cloud-native solutions detect risks to your web applications and proactively manage them, freeing you to focus on growth and innovation. The world’s largest and most reputable websites and mobile applications count on PerimeterX to safeguard their consumers’ digital experience while disrupting the lifecycle of web attacks. PerimeterX is headquartered in San Mateo, California, and at www.perimeterx.com.

CONTACT: Media contact: Tila Pacheco Eskenzi PR tila@eskenzipr.com 714/256-8452


Recommended Stories

  • Better Buy: Palantir vs. Snowflake

    Both Palantir and Snowflake have experienced heavy sell-offs as technology stocks undergo a correction.

  • 4 Perfect Dividend Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Crash

    Though crashes and corrections are inevitable, they're also an ideal opportunity to buy great stocks at a discount.

  • The Nasdaq Composite just logged its 66th correction since 1971. Here’s what history says happens next to the stock market.

    The yield-sensitive Nasdaq Composite Index on Wednesday logs its first close in correction territory since March. Here's what history says happens next.

  • 3 Ultra-Popular Pot Stocks With 46% to 152% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Select analysts and investment banks see "high" return potential for these cannabis stocks.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 2 Discounted Stocks to Buy, and 1 to Sell

    History suggests market dips are a great time to buy stocks, but not all individual companies are created equal.

  • Why Nvidia Could Crush AMD Once Again in 2022

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) owned the discrete graphics card market in 2021, and its efforts to boost supply didn't give rival Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) even an inch in this lucrative space. Jon Peddie Research points out that Nvidia was the only graphics card manufacturer that increased its shipments in the third quarter of 2021. For comparison, Nvidia had an 82% share of the discrete GPU market under its control at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Nvidia Stock?

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) may be down 22% from its 52-week high, but shares of the semiconductor stock have doubled over the past year. In contrast, the S&P 500 is up a measly 109% in the past five years, meaning had someone invested $10,000 in Nvidia shares back then, they would be sitting on well over $100,000 today versus a $20,000 or so gain in the index. Is it too late to buy Nvidia stock now?

  • Kinder Morgan Delivers Another Boringly Predictable Quarter

    Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) might not be the most exciting company around. The main drivers were higher contributions from a full year of service of the Permian Highway Pipeline, the acquisition of Stagecoach Gas Services, and increased volumes and favorable pricing on some of its gas-gathering systems.

  • Want $1 Million? 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Next Decade

    Legendary investor Peter Lynch once told investors: "All you need for a lifetime of successful investing is a few big winners." Impressively, Shopify has grown its bottom line even more quickly, as free cash flow surged 150% to $458 million over the past year.

  • These 3 Unique Stocks Have Undeniable Long-Term Upside

    Such enterprises often beget lucrative stock investments, and investors often turn to such stocks in hopes of beating the market. IIP is a different kind of real estate investment trust (REIT). IIP is one of the few REITs devoted exclusively to this property type.

  • Missed Out on Lucid? 3 Better EV Stocks to Buy Now

    Electric vehicles are quickly taking market share in the auto space and there are opportunities beyond hot stocks like Lucid Group.

  • 2 Top Tech Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Since the end of the Great Recession in 2009, growth stocks have been a driving force on Wall Street. Historically low lending rates and the Federal Reserve's ongoing quantitative easing measures have created a pool of abundant cheap capital that fast-paced businesses have used to expand operations. Technology stocks have been a key component of the market's rising trend.

  • Why Global-E Stock Sank More Than 10% Today

    The lofty gains that Global-E (NASDAQ: GLBE) had racked up last year are coming undone in grandiose fashion. Global-E is a fast-growing e-commerce software company, providing tools for merchants that want to sell internationally. As digital buying and selling picks up steam in emerging markets, Global-E's revenue has soared.

  • These 12 Cheap Value Stocks Are Now Table-Pounding Buys, Analysts

    Cheap is in style again with S&P 500 stocks and ETFs. But can you tell a good value from a trap? Analysts are pounding the table on a dozen S&P 500 pure value stocks, including a slew of communication services plays like T-Mobile US and Dish Network plus industrials like Alaska Air, says an Investor's Business Daily analysis of data from S&P Global Market Intelligence and MarketSmith.

  • Docusign, Zoom, Moderna become the worst performing Nasdaq stocks

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss the worst performers in the Nasdaq 100 and upcoming Big Tech earnings.

  • Alibaba Stock and JD.com Are Outperforming Apple and Tesla. Here’s Why.

    Bond yields are down and the tech-heavy Nasdaq is rising. For Chinese tech stocks, there's another factor at play.

  • 4 No-Brainer REITs to Buy

    Sometimes, sticking with the biggest and best is the way to go. Here are four names that fit the bill in the REIT space.

  • 2 Cheap Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    As leaders in their industries with impressive business performance, these two companies are worth buying right now.

  • Could The The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

    The big shareholder groups in The Lion Electric Company ( TSE:LEV ) have power over the company. Institutions will...

  • Why Digital World Acquisition and Phunware Shares Are Sinking Today

    After posting explosive gains yesterday, shares of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN) are giving up ground in Wednesday's trading. With excitement building around Trump Media & Technology Group's upcoming Truth Social media platform and a recent rally held by the former president potentially pointing to another presidential campaign in 2024, Digital World Acquisition and Phunware surged on Tuesday. Digital World Acquisition is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that's on track to take Trump Media & Technology Group public through a merger, and Phunware is being eyed by investors as a potential software service provider for Truth Social or another White House bid.