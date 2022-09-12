U.S. markets close in 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,107.83
    +40.47 (+0.99%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,365.58
    +213.87 (+0.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,251.66
    +139.35 (+1.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,902.15
    +19.31 (+1.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.95
    +1.16 (+1.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,736.40
    +7.80 (+0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    19.77
    +1.01 (+5.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0117
    +0.0071 (+0.71%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3620
    +0.0410 (+1.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1680
    +0.0093 (+0.80%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.8120
    +0.2480 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,387.64
    +797.73 (+3.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    526.71
    +10.56 (+2.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.03
    +121.96 (+1.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,542.11
    +327.36 (+1.16%)
     

Perinatal Quality Foundation's Fetal Monitoring Credentialing Program Transferring to Inteleos for Enhanced Credentialing Benefits for Dynamic Labor and Delivery Clinicians

·3 min read

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the Perinatal Quality Foundation (PQF) announced that it has begun the process of transferring its Fetal Monitoring Credentialing (FMC) program to Inteleos. As a non-profit certification organization, Inteleos serves more than 124,000 sonographers, physicians, and medical professionals around the world. The transfer is part of a strategic plan to grow and strengthen credentialing resources to continually enhance the quality of obstetrical medical services. The FMC program will remain a valuable resource for physicians, nurse-midwives, nurses, and all healthcare providers working with electronic fetal monitoring.

"Since it was begun in 2004, PQF has served more than 35,000 participants in four maternal and fetal health certification programs designed to improve the quality of obstetrical medical services through state-of-the-art educational programs and credentialing," said Jean Spitz, founding Executive Director.

"As we look forward to the future, our Board and team wanted to identify the strongest potential partners to expand our global network as well as add technological resources for FMC. We interviewed potential partners and ultimately chose to ask Inteleos to take on the program and add it to their portfolio of credentialing services," said Spitz. "We're delighted that they will build on what we've already accomplished and honor the work done by so many people through the years."

"PQF's FMC is a successful certification program and we at Inteleos are honored to take on and uphold its purpose, integrity, business rules, and general infrastructure to assure its continued success," said Michael Lilly, MD, Chair of the Inteleos Board of Directors.

"The FMC exam will be an integral component of the long-term vision of Inteleos to promote and provide education and career opportunities for healthcare professionals. The established infrastructure and global reach of Inteleos enables the organization to support a practitioner's FMC certification through career-long learning and maintenance of their practice proficiency levels," continued Lilly.

About Perinatal Quality Foundation

The Perinatal Quality Foundation's mission is to improve the quality of obstetrical medical services by providing state-of-the-art educational programs. During the organization's 18-year history, the Foundation already has fulfilled the mission by providing excellent programs, credentials, and services to more than 35,000 participants. The Foundation is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and serves members of the obstetrical medical services industry across the United States.

About Inteleos

Inteleos is a non-profit certification organization that delivers rigorous assessments and cultivates a global community of professionals dedicated to the highest standards in healthcare and patient safety. Inteleos is the overarching governance and management organization for the American Registry for Diagnostic Medical Sonography® (ARDMS®), the Alliance for Physician Certification & Advancement (APCA) and the Point-of-Care Ultrasound Certification Academy which together represents over 124,000 certified medical professionals throughout the world. The Inteleos Foundation oversees the philanthropic work for the organization.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/perinatal-quality-foundations-fetal-monitoring-credentialing-program-transferring-to-inteleos-for-enhanced-credentialing-benefits-for-dynamic-labor-and-delivery-clinicians-301622306.html

SOURCE Inteleos

Recommended Stories

  • Two women allegedly lured a driver to death. They may be part of a fringe sect

    The off-grid bandits accused of killing Adam Simjee appear to be followers of Rashad Jamal, a controversial guru

  • U.S. COVID cases continue to decline, as Minnesota nurses stage 3-day walkout over pay and understaffing

    U.S. known cases of COVID are continuing to ease and now stand at their lowest level since early May, although the true tally is likely higher given how many people are testing at home, where the data are not being collected.

  • Jury selection begins in U.S. trial of Nikola founder Trevor Milton

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The U.S. fraud trial of Trevor Milton, the founder and former chief executive of Nikola Corp who prosecutors accuse of lying to investors about the electric- and hydrogen-powered truck maker, began on Monday in New York with jury selection. Prosecutors have said Milton sought to deceive investors about the company's technology starting in November 2019. Milton, 40, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of securities fraud and two counts of wire fraud in federal court in Manhattan.

  • 'Cruel prank' led to panic, lockdown at Florida high school

    A shooting scare at a central Florida high school was a “cruel prank" carried out by two groups of students who now face criminal charges and possible expulsion, police said. Rumors, lies and conspiracy theories have been “floating around" on social media since Friday's lockdown at Mainland High School, Daytona Beach police said Sunday in a lengthy Facebook post. “This entire incident appears to have been a cruel prank by several students that has now gotten out of control due to internet trolls, misinformed people and in some cases, people that are not even in Florida," police said.

  • As Ukraine pursues counteroffensive, Russia strikes Kharkiv

    Among the boarded-up windows and blast-scarred buildings of Ukraine’s second-largest city, where Russian missiles and rockets strike during the day and the night, fear forms the backdrop of life. As Ukrainian forces advance in their counteroffensive in the Kharkiv region, pushing Russian forces out of territory they have held for months, strikes have continued unabated on the city, already hammered by artillery during months of war. A missile strike on a power station Sunday night sparked a major fire and plunged Kharkiv into darkness for hours.

  • Is a Secretive Alabama Sect That Believes Rainbows Control Dimensions Behind More Than One Killing?

    University of Cosmic Intelligence FacebookThe Alabama couple who are charged with the highway murder of student Adam Simjee may be followers of a conspiracy-theory sect led by a suspected child molester, police now say. Yasmine Hider and her partner, Krystal Pinkins, were arrested on Aug. 14 after Hider allegedly fatally shot Simjee after luring him and his girlfriend into a forest where they were living off the grid with Pinkins’ 5-year-old son. Simjee and his girlfriend, Mikayla Paulus, had be

  • Woman arrested for holding 'anti-monarchy’ sign during Queen's coffin procession

    The outbreak comes on a day where people gather in the streets to mourn Elizabeth II.

  • Guaranteed Income Programs Spread, City by City

    LOS ANGELES — Early in the pandemic, Alondra Barajas had a temporary job for the Census Bureau, doing phone work from the two-bedroom apartment she shared with her mother and four younger siblings. When that job ended in late 2020, she struggled to find employment. But Barajas learned from an ad on Instagram that she might qualify for an unusual form of assistance: monthly payments of $1,000 for a year. Since she started receiving the funds this year — while caring for her newborn, searching for

  • Disney Theme Park Rival Launches Holiday Events

    Fall and Halloween fill up with entertainment options as theme parks compete for attendance before the weather turns cool. Each theme park has its own unique take on how to bring in the customers during the fall season. There are 10 haunted houses, five scare zones, and two live shows.

  • Mother, boyfriend facing charges in disappearance of baby Amiah Robertson

    A grand jury has indicted Robert Lyons and Amber Robertson for their alleged roles in the disappearance of 8-month-old Amiah Robertson.

  • Psychologist: School shooter suffered fetal alcohol damage

    Attorneys for Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz began building their case Monday that his birth mother's alcohol abuse left him with severe behavioral problems that eventually led to his 2018 murder of 17 people at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Paul Connor, a Seattle-area neuropsychologist, said medical records and testimony by prior witnesses show that Brenda Woodard drank and used cocaine throughout much of her pregnancy before Cruz's birth in 1998.

  • U.S. railroad unions warn of cargo delays as contract deadline looms

    Two unions negotiating contracts for almost 60,000 workers at major U.S. freight railways on Sunday said those employers are halting shipments of some cargo to gain leverage ahead of this week's deadline to secure labor agreements. Unions and railroads, including Union Pacific, Berkshire Hathaway's BNSF, CSX, and Norfolk Southern, have until a minute after midnight on Friday to reach tentative deals. "They are locking out their customers ... and further harming the supply chain in an effort to provoke congressional action," Jeremy Ferguson, president of the transportation division of the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail, and Transportation Workers (SMART-TD), and Dennis Pierce, president of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen (BLET), said in a joint statement on Sunday.

  • 'Sick old man': Prince Andrew heckled by protester during Queen's coffin procession

    The man shouted at the Duke of York before he was pulled back through the crowd and away from the procession.

  • Walmart discovers worker stole nearly $200,000 in cash from store, NJ prosecutor says

    Walmart called police after realizing large amounts of money were missing in New Jersey, according to a prosecutor.

  • Heavy downpours bring flooding to Chicago's Northwest Side

    Water shot out of multiple drains like geysers into the air as water pressure became too much in some areas of the city.

  • Lincoln missing child

    Lincoln authorities are asking people to be on the lookout for Danai Helmstadter, who has been missing since September 10.

  • Canada's real problem is not job losses, it's the rush to retire

    More than a year after the Great Resignation took hold in the United States, Canada is grappling with its own greyer version: The Great Retirement. Canada's labor force grew in August, but it fell the previous two months and remains smaller than before the summer as tens of thousands of people simply stopped working. Much of this can be chalked up to more Canadians than ever retiring, said Statistics Canada.

  • Missing Sanford family finally located. Here's what they told authorities who found them.

    Authorities found Jill Sidebotham, her ex-boyfriend, Nicholas Hansen, and their daughter earlier this week and confirmed their safety.

  • Michigan police kill man accused of fatally shooting his wife and wounding their daughter

    Police killed a shotgun-wielding man in suburban Detroit on Sunday after he fatally shot his wife and wounded their daughter, authorities said.

  • Which charities did Queen Elizabeth II support?

    Queen Elizabeth II was associated with more than 600 charities during her reign