Period-tracking apps investigated over fears of data harvesting

The privacy watchdog has launched a review into fertility apps amid concerns that they may be misusing womens’ personal data.

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) said more than half of women had concerns about the security of period-tracking and fertility apps.

Such apps are commonly used by women who are looking to see when they are most likely to conceive.

In a survey, the data watchdog found 54pc of women reported seeing more adverts related to babies or pregnancy after signing up for a fertility app.

It added that 17pc of women said they found seeing the adverts distressing. Tech companies have previously been criticised by women who have received adverts about babies even as they are struggling to conceive or after a miscarriage.

The survey also found 59pc of women were concerned the apps were not upfront about how they were using their personal details.

The data watchdog said it wanted to find out whether consumers were at risk from the information being gathered by fertility apps.

The ICO said the harms could include “requesting or storing unnecessary volumes of data” or sending “upsetting targeted advertising” that users did not sign up to.

The watchdog urged more women to come forward to share their experiences of using fertility apps.

In May this year, a popular fertility app in the US was fined $200,000 by regulators for sharing users’ health information and location data without their permission.

Emily Keaney, deputy commissioner of regulatory policy at the ICO, said: “These statistics suggest data security is a significant concern for women when it comes to choosing an app to track their periods or plan or prevent pregnancy. That’s not surprising, given the incredibly sensitive and personal information involved.

“This review is intended to establish both the good and bad of how the apps are working currently. Once we have more information, we will explore next steps, but we will not hesitate to take regulatory action to protect the public if necessary.”

