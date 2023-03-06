U.S. markets open in 3 hours 14 minutes

Peripheral Artery Disease Global Market Report 2022: Improvement of Healthcare Infrastructure in Developing Countries Presents Opportunities

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Peripheral Artery Disease Market by Type, Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

At an estimated value of over USD 4.02 billion in 2021, the Global Peripheral Artery Disease Market is predicted to thrive at a CAGR of 7.5% and valued at over USD 7.80 billion over the forecast year 2022-2030.

Market Dynamics and Trends

Factors such as the huge geriatric population, widespread unhealthy lifestyle choices, and rise in new product approvals in the field of peripheral artery disease drive the growth of the market. In addition, high-risk factors including diabetes and smoking contribute to the upsurged incidences of peripheral arterial diseases, further propelling the market growth.

However, the concern of restenosis and the reoccurrence of peripheral artery disease (PAD) even after the treatment may hamper the growth of the market to some extent. On the other hand, continually changing lifestyle habits including unhealthy dietary habits, excessive alcohol consumption, and lack of physical activity also make people more vulnerable to PAD and thus, boost the market growth.


Market Segmentations and Scope of the Study:

The global peripheral artery disease market share is segmented on the basis of type, and geography. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into peripheral angioplasty balloons, peripheral catheters, inferior vena cava (IVC) filters, peripheral stents, plaque modification devices, hemodynamic flow alteration devices, and peripheral accessories. Geographic fragmentation and analysis of each segment include regions comprising North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW.

Geographical Analysis

In terms of geography, North America held the major share of the market in 2019. This is attributed to higher healthcare expenditure and the growing occurrence of minimally invasive surgeries in the region. However, Asia-pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market due to the existence of a large patient pool along with unmet medical needs. Moreover, significant growth in population together with a growing geriatric population is expected to be opportunistic for the market growth in this region during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Rapid Growth in the Geriatric Population

  • Increase in Diabetic Patients

  • Rise in Unhealthy Lifestyle Choices

Restraints

  • Restenosis

  • Stringent Regulations Related to Peripheral Vascular Devices

Opportunities

  • Improvement of Healthcare Infrastructure in Developing Countries

Key Market Segments

Global Peripheral Artery Disease Market- By Type

  • Peripheral Angioplasty Balloons

  • Old/Normal Balloons

  • Cutting and Scoring Balloons

  • Drug-Coated Balloons

  • Peripheral Stents

  • Self-expandable

  • Balloon-expandable

  • Covered

  • Drug-eluting Stents

  • Peripheral Catheters

  • Angiography Catheters

  • Guiding Catheters

  • Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters

  • Permanent Filters

  • Retrievable Filters

  • Plaque Modification Devices

  • Thrombectomy Devices

  • Atherectomy Devices

  • Hemodynamic Flow Alteration Devices

  • Embolic Protection Devices

  • Chronic Total Occlusion Devices

  • Peripheral Accessories

  • Peripheral Vascular Closure Devices

  • Introducer Sheaths

  • Guidewires

  • Balloon Inflation Devices

Global Peripheral Artery Disease Market - By Geography

  • North America

  • U.S.

  • Canada

  • Mexico

  • Europe

  • UK

  • Germany

  • France

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Rest of Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • Australia

  • Rest of Asia-Pacific

  • RoW

  • Brazil

  • Saudi Arabia

  • South Africa

  • Remaining Countries

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Peripheral Artery Disease Devices Market - Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. Global Peripheral Artery Disease (Pad) Devices Market, By Type

5. Global Peripheral Artery Disease (Pad) Devices Market, By Region

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • Boston Scientific Corporation

  • Cardinal Health, Inc.

  • Terumo Corporation

  • Cook Medical

  • Becton, Dickinson and Company

  • Koninklijke Philips N.V

  • AngioDynamics, Inc.

  • BIOTRONIK,

  • B. Braun Melsungen AG.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/catza0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


