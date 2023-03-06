Peripheral Artery Disease Global Market Report 2022: Improvement of Healthcare Infrastructure in Developing Countries Presents Opportunities

Company Logo

At an estimated value of over USD 4.02 billion in 2021, the Global Peripheral Artery Disease Market is predicted to thrive at a CAGR of 7.5% and valued at over USD 7.80 billion over the forecast year 2022-2030.

Market Dynamics and Trends



Factors such as the huge geriatric population, widespread unhealthy lifestyle choices, and rise in new product approvals in the field of peripheral artery disease drive the growth of the market. In addition, high-risk factors including diabetes and smoking contribute to the upsurged incidences of peripheral arterial diseases, further propelling the market growth.

However, the concern of restenosis and the reoccurrence of peripheral artery disease (PAD) even after the treatment may hamper the growth of the market to some extent. On the other hand, continually changing lifestyle habits including unhealthy dietary habits, excessive alcohol consumption, and lack of physical activity also make people more vulnerable to PAD and thus, boost the market growth.





Market Segmentations and Scope of the Study:



The global peripheral artery disease market share is segmented on the basis of type, and geography. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into peripheral angioplasty balloons, peripheral catheters, inferior vena cava (IVC) filters, peripheral stents, plaque modification devices, hemodynamic flow alteration devices, and peripheral accessories. Geographic fragmentation and analysis of each segment include regions comprising North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW.



Geographical Analysis



In terms of geography, North America held the major share of the market in 2019. This is attributed to higher healthcare expenditure and the growing occurrence of minimally invasive surgeries in the region. However, Asia-pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market due to the existence of a large patient pool along with unmet medical needs. Moreover, significant growth in population together with a growing geriatric population is expected to be opportunistic for the market growth in this region during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rapid Growth in the Geriatric Population

Increase in Diabetic Patients

Rise in Unhealthy Lifestyle Choices

Restraints

Restenosis

Stringent Regulations Related to Peripheral Vascular Devices

Opportunities

Improvement of Healthcare Infrastructure in Developing Countries

Key Market Segments



Global Peripheral Artery Disease Market- By Type

Peripheral Angioplasty Balloons

Old/Normal Balloons

Cutting and Scoring Balloons

Drug-Coated Balloons

Peripheral Stents

Self-expandable

Balloon-expandable

Covered

Drug-eluting Stents

Peripheral Catheters

Angiography Catheters

Guiding Catheters

Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters

Permanent Filters

Retrievable Filters

Plaque Modification Devices

Thrombectomy Devices

Atherectomy Devices

Hemodynamic Flow Alteration Devices

Embolic Protection Devices

Chronic Total Occlusion Devices

Peripheral Accessories

Peripheral Vascular Closure Devices

Introducer Sheaths

Guidewires

Balloon Inflation Devices

Global Peripheral Artery Disease Market - By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Remaining Countries

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Peripheral Artery Disease Devices Market - Executive Summary



3. Market Overview



4. Global Peripheral Artery Disease (Pad) Devices Market, By Type



5. Global Peripheral Artery Disease (Pad) Devices Market, By Region



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Abbott Laboratories

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Terumo Corporation

Cook Medical

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Koninklijke Philips N.V

AngioDynamics, Inc.

BIOTRONIK,

B. Braun Melsungen AG.

