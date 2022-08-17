Peripheral Guidewires Market to Record a CAGR of 7.06%, Increasing Demand for MI Procedures to Drive Growth - Technavio
NEW YORK , Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The peripheral guidewires market will be driven by factors such as the increasing demand for MI procedures. Peripheral guidewires are MI medical supplies that are used to access the peripheral vessels inside the human body. MI methods are replacing conventional surgical procedures and traditional techniques of laparoscopy. These methods have various advantages such as low chances of infection, few complications, short hospital stays, and early recovery. The MI approach is becoming the standard for efficient and low-risk surgical procedures. This is because the procedure is a feasible, safe, and patient-friendly method of performing surgery. These factors will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.
The peripheral guidewires market size is expected to grow by USD 195.21 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.06% during the forecast period.
Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format
Peripheral Guidewires Market: Trend
Advances in guidewire technology is one of the key trends in the market. The emergence of peripheral guidewires with features such as super elasticity, customized shapes, maximal deflection, and others has led to new opportunities for end-users. Some of the companies that offer advanced peripheral guidewires include Merit medical systems and Laureate hydrophilic guide Wires. The high lubricity allows the guidewire to cross the most difficult lesions, thus ensuring successful outcomes for even difficult interventional and diagnostic procedures. Abbott Laboratories offers HI-Torque Command Peripheral Guide Wire, which comes with a hydrophilic coating on radiopaque polymer. In addition, Boston Scientific offers ZIPwire Nitinol Hydrophilic Guidewire, which is available with a superelastic nitinol core for enhanced control. The highly radiopaque jacket has been designed to improve visibility under fluoroscopy, which leads to the accurate positioning of the device. All these advances will support the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Stay up-to-date with the latest trends in the peripheral guidewires market report. Buy Now to gain exclusive access to key information
Peripheral Guidewires Market: Segmentation Analysis
This market research report segments the peripheral guidewires market by type (interventional and diagnostic) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).
North America leads the peripheral guidewires market by geography. During the forecast period, the region is expected to register 37% of the market's growth. This growth is attributed to factors such as the prevalence of high-risk factors for vascular diseases, including high blood pressure and cholesterol, as well as the presence of peripheral vascular programs and associations. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The US and Canada are the key countries for the peripheral guidewires market in North America.
By type, the interventional segment will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period. Advances in guidewire designs and a better understanding of their uses have improved the success rate of interventional procedures, which is driving the growth of this segment.
Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report
Related Reports
Atrial Fibrillation Surgery Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Surgical Pliers Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Peripheral Guidewires Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.06%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 195.21 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.53
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 37%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, Germany, France, China, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Abbott Laboratories, Asahi Intecc Co. Ltd., B. Braun SE, Becton Dickinson and Co., BIOTRONIK SE and Co KG, Boston Scientific Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., Conmed Corp., Cook Group Inc., EPflex Feinwerktechnik GmbH, Heraeus Holding GmbH, Integer Holdings Corp., Kimal Group, Medtronic Plc, Merit Medical Systems Inc., MicroPort Scientific Corp., Opsens Inc., optimized Medical Instruments GmbH, SP Group AS, TE Connectivity Ltd., Teleflex Inc., and Terumo Corp.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse Health Care Market Reports
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Type
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Type
5.3 Interventional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Diagnostic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Type
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Abbott Laboratories
10.4 Asahi Intecc Co. Ltd.
10.5 B. Braun SE
10.6 Becton Dickinson and Co.
10.7 Boston Scientific Corp.
10.8 Cardinal Health Inc.
10.9 Cook Group Inc.
10.10 Medtronic Plc
10.11 Merit Medical Systems Inc.
10.12 Terumo Corp.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/peripheral-guidewires-market-to-record-a-cagr-of-7-06-increasing-demand-for-mi-procedures-to-drive-growth---technavio-301606722.html
SOURCE Technavio