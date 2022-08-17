Peripheral Guidewires Market to Record a CAGR of 7.06%, Increasing Demand for MI Procedures to Drive Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK , Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The peripheral guidewires market will be driven by factors such as the increasing demand for MI procedures. Peripheral guidewires are MI medical supplies that are used to access the peripheral vessels inside the human body. MI methods are replacing conventional surgical procedures and traditional techniques of laparoscopy. These methods have various advantages such as low chances of infection, few complications, short hospital stays, and early recovery. The MI approach is becoming the standard for efficient and low-risk surgical procedures. This is because the procedure is a feasible, safe, and patient-friendly method of performing surgery. These factors will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Attractive Opportunities in Peripheral Guidewires Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The peripheral guidewires market size is expected to grow by USD 195.21 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.06% during the forecast period.

Peripheral Guidewires Market: Trend

Advances in guidewire technology is one of the key trends in the market. The emergence of peripheral guidewires with features such as super elasticity, customized shapes, maximal deflection, and others has led to new opportunities for end-users. Some of the companies that offer advanced peripheral guidewires include Merit medical systems and Laureate hydrophilic guide Wires. The high lubricity allows the guidewire to cross the most difficult lesions, thus ensuring successful outcomes for even difficult interventional and diagnostic procedures. Abbott Laboratories offers HI-Torque Command Peripheral Guide Wire, which comes with a hydrophilic coating on radiopaque polymer. In addition, Boston Scientific offers ZIPwire Nitinol Hydrophilic Guidewire, which is available with a superelastic nitinol core for enhanced control. The highly radiopaque jacket has been designed to improve visibility under fluoroscopy, which leads to the accurate positioning of the device. All these advances will support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Peripheral Guidewires Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the peripheral guidewires market by type (interventional and diagnostic) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

North America leads the peripheral guidewires market by geography. During the forecast period, the region is expected to register 37% of the market's growth. This growth is attributed to factors such as the prevalence of high-risk factors for vascular diseases, including high blood pressure and cholesterol, as well as the presence of peripheral vascular programs and associations. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The US and Canada are the key countries for the peripheral guidewires market in North America.

By type, the interventional segment will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period. Advances in guidewire designs and a better understanding of their uses have improved the success rate of interventional procedures, which is driving the growth of this segment.

Peripheral Guidewires Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.06% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 195.21 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.53 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, France, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Asahi Intecc Co. Ltd., B. Braun SE, Becton Dickinson and Co., BIOTRONIK SE and Co KG, Boston Scientific Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., Conmed Corp., Cook Group Inc., EPflex Feinwerktechnik GmbH, Heraeus Holding GmbH, Integer Holdings Corp., Kimal Group, Medtronic Plc, Merit Medical Systems Inc., MicroPort Scientific Corp., Opsens Inc., optimized Medical Instruments GmbH, SP Group AS, TE Connectivity Ltd., Teleflex Inc., and Terumo Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Interventional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Diagnostic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Abbott Laboratories

10.4 Asahi Intecc Co. Ltd.

10.5 B. Braun SE

10.6 Becton Dickinson and Co.

10.7 Boston Scientific Corp.

10.8 Cardinal Health Inc.

10.9 Cook Group Inc.

10.10 Medtronic Plc

10.11 Merit Medical Systems Inc.

10.12 Terumo Corp.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

