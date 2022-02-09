U.S. markets open in 4 hours 42 minutes

Peripheral Interventions Market revenue to cross $14.2 billion by 2028, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights, Inc
·4 min read

Peripheral Interventions Industry is anticipated to register around 8.5% CAGR between 2022 and 2028 due to increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures coupled with growing advancement in technology.

Selbyville, Delaware, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Global peripheral interventions market value is poised to exceed USD 14.2 billion by 2028, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. Technological developments in interventional devices with increasing preference for non-invasive procedures will augment the industry growth.

Growing technological advancements in peripheral interventions devices will significantly drive the industry expansion. Technological advances including drug-eluting stent, drug-coated balloons, use of nanotechnology and several other breakthroughs have increased the procedure outcome and success rate. Increasing adoption of advanced technologies such as hydrophilic, polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), pro-slit covered tip and other such catheter technologies is projected to fuel the business demand.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/4536

Peripheral Interventions industry from guidewire’s segment accounted for over USD 947 million in 2021 and is projected to experience remarkable growth in the coming years. The rising use of guidewire technology in complicated lesions during interventional procedures is primarily responsible for the segment's expansion. The increasing use of peripheral vascular guidewires in abnormal aortic aneurysm (AAA), carotid, and lower limb interventions will boost product revenue in forecast period.

Some major findings of the peripheral interventions market report include:

  • Rising technological advancements of the peripheral interventions are expected to drive industry outlook.

  • Growing hospital admissions associated with cardiovascular diseases will offer tremendous growth opportunities to advanced devices.

  • Continuous product development and innovations by industry players will significantly drive the demand for vascular devices.

  • Rising acceptance of technically advanced interventional devices owing to the benefits associated with it will strengthen the business scenario.

  • Rising demand for ambulatory surgical centers for outpatient medical services are predicted to boost the industry statistics.

  • The Asia Pacific region is witnessing high healthcare spending and development of advanced healthcare facilities.

Browse key industry insights spread across 224 pages with 248 market data tables & 16 figures & charts from the report, “Peripheral Interventions Market Forecasts By Product (Catheters, Sheath, Stents {Bare-metal Stents, Drug-eluting Stents}, Guide Wires, Atherectomy Devices, Embolic Devices, Thrombectomy Devices, IVC Filters), Application (Peripheral Artery Disease, Venous Thromboembolism), End-use (Hospitals, Catheterization Laboratories, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), Industry Analysis Report, Country Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2022 – 2028” in detail along with the table of contents:


https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/peripheral-interventions-market

Peripheral artery disease (PAD) segment is forecast to progress at 8.3% CAGR in the coming years. PAD includes atherosclerosis, is one of the most common diseases in which blockages are form in the peripheral arteries. Such obstructions can cause life-threatening conditions and reduce one's quality of life. As a result, it must be addressed as soon as possible.

Peripheral interventions market from ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) segment is expected to register 7.9% CAGR in the analysis period. The segment growth is majorly attributed to growing number of patients getting interventional procedures in ASCs. Further improved reimbursement scenarios in ambulatory surgery centres in developed countries will foster the segment landscape. Growing use of innovative technology to maintain patient preference for facilities, as well as an expanding facility network in emerging economies, would provide the market with enormous potential opportunities.

Asia Pacific peripheral interventions market is set to witness 9% CAGR during the forecast period. Growing elderly population pool contributes to the disease burden will boost the regional market value. Increasing healthcare spending, which will result in the expansion of highly advanced healthcare facilities in the region, will increase procedural volume. Along with rising disease prevalence, increased awareness of non-invasive treatments and adoption of cutting-edge technologies will drive the industry landscape.

Key players involved in the peripheral interventions industry include Abbott Laboratories, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, AngioDynamics Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, W. L. Gore & Associates Inc, Cook Medical, Teleflex Incorporated, Becton Dickinson and Company (C.R. Bard), Medtronic, Cardinal Health Inc, Terumo Corporation, B. B. Braun Melsungen AG, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd, and DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson).

Browse the Toc of this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/peripheral-interventions-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Arun Hegde Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Phone: 1-302-846-7766 Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 Email: sales@gminsights.com


